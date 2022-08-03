85 Million Dollar Aquarium To Be Built Just Over An Hour’s Drive From Binghamton

This recipe was born out of a request by a former Broome County Undersheriff for rum balls. I obliged with the typical holiday cookie but thought about how I could do an original take with different ingredients. I’m really not sure what possessed me to think of Southern Comfort for the alcohol instead of rum. I’ve never been a fan, but the idea of a whiskey led to thinking a good flavor pair would be molasses and ginger from ginger snap cookies and we were off to the races for "Comfortable Balls!"

