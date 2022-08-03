ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Binghamton, NY

85 Million Dollar Aquarium To Be Built Just Over An Hour’s Drive From Binghamton

By Don Morgan
KISS 104.1
KISS 104.1
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on kissbinghamton.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KISS 104.1

Butter Prices Skyrocket in New York and This Is Why

Until recently, shopping for butter has always been an afterthought. We’d go to the grocery store and pop a package into our cart and not give it a second thought. But today, with the price of butter over $4.00 for a box of four quarters, many of us are rethinking our butter usage.
VESTAL, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
State
Pennsylvania State
City
Niagara Falls, NY
City
Syracuse, NY
State
New York State
City
Schenectady, NY
City
Binghamton, NY
City
Brooklyn, NY
Binghamton, NY
Lifestyle
City
Fayetteville, NY
KISS 104.1

COVID Cases Down, Hospitalizations & Deaths Up in So. Tier

With school just around the corner, local health officials are keeping a close eye on the infection trends for COVID-19. Recently, there had been a drop in overall new cases but the number of serious illness requiring hospitalization and deaths in the Southern Tier have been up as the new variant of the coronavirus has rapidly spread.
BROOME COUNTY, NY
KISS 104.1

New Yorkers Reveal Which Sushi Roll Is Their Top Favorite

There's a restaurant on the Vestal Parkway that sells sushi and after my family visited a few weekends ago, there's no doubt that we'll be back because the sushi we bought was phenomenal. After driving by the unassuming and sort of tucked away building hundreds of times over the last...
VESTAL, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Travel Info#What To Do#Aquariums#Travel Guide#Business Industry#Linus Business#Seas World#The New York Aquarium#Syracuse Com
KISS 104.1

Owego Business Buys Site from Adam Weitsman for New Location

The owners of a popular shop in Owego have purchased property for a planned expansion project in the village. Steve and Kim Cruty have operated Fuddy Duddy's confectionary and general store on Lake Street for three years. They recently acquired four Front Street parcels which had been owned by Vestal businessman Adam Weitsman.
OWEGO, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Tourism
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
KISS 104.1

Car Bursts into Flames in Vestal Parkway Parking Lot

A shopping trip turned into a burnt out car while a woman was in a store along Vestal Parkway on Wednesday afternoon. Michelle Wilber was in a store when she received some shocking news from another shopper. "Someone in there was saying there's a black Jeep out there smoking," She said. "And when I went out it was all in the white smoke getting ready to burst into flames."
VESTAL, NY
KISS 104.1

Rollover/ Excavator Bucket Close Lanes of Route 17 in Johnson City

No serious injuries are being reported in an early morning crash on New York State Route 17 in the Johnson City area August 3. The crash was reported shortly after 4:30 in the area of the 70S on-ramp/ 70N off-ramp. That’s in an area where the New York State Department of Transportation has been doing maintenance work during overnight hours on the Route 201 bridges over Route 17 and the flyover between Route 17 and the Susquehanna River.
JOHNSON CITY, NY
KISS 104.1

Southern Tier COVID Incidents Increase

As new reports emerge about the appearance of Monkeypox outside of New York City, there is still concern about the other virus still circulating and mutating. On the COVID-19 front, Broome County continues to see the number of people hospitalized to slowly grow. As of Friday, July 29, 59 people...
BROOME COUNTY, NY
KISS 104.1

Foodie Friday Comfortable Balls (Boozy Cookies)

This recipe was born out of a request by a former Broome County Undersheriff for rum balls. I obliged with the typical holiday cookie but thought about how I could do an original take with different ingredients. I’m really not sure what possessed me to think of Southern Comfort for the alcohol instead of rum. I’ve never been a fan, but the idea of a whiskey led to thinking a good flavor pair would be molasses and ginger from ginger snap cookies and we were off to the races for "Comfortable Balls!"
BROOME COUNTY, NY
KISS 104.1

Officer Lee Barta Remembered 27 Years After End-of-Watch

August 3 marks the 27th anniversary since the line-of-duty death of a young City of Binghamton Police officer. Lee Barta was gunned down in 1995 while looking for a work-release suspect on the North side of the city of Binghamton. Barta had responded with other officers to Liberty Street shortly...
BINGHAMTON, NY
KISS 104.1

Bainbridge Woman and Dog Die in Sidney Crash

A Bainbridge woman and a dog are dead following a crash over the weekend in Delaware County. New York State Police say the name of the 58-year-old woman killed in the single-vehicle crash in the Town of Sidney July 31 has not been released. The woman’s vehicle was traveling on...
BAINBRIDGE, NY
KISS 104.1

Broome County Assistant Public Defender Wins State Award

In a press release on Monday, Broome County announced that Jon Rothermel, a Broome County Senior Assistant Public Defender, had received one of the New York State Defender's Association's highest awards. The Kevin M. Anderson Award is given to "an attorney who has been in practice less than 15 years...
BROOME COUNTY, NY
KISS 104.1

KISS 104.1

Binghamton, NY
4K+
Followers
5K+
Post
773K+
Views
ABOUT

KISS 104 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Binghamton, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://kissbinghamton.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy