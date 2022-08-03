85 Million Dollar Aquarium To Be Built Just Over An Hour’s Drive From Binghamton

Read on kissbinghamton.com
Binghamton Neighborhood Overwhelmed by “Garbage Garage”
A neighborhood on the border of the City of Binghamton and Town of Dickinson has been overrun with rats, wet sewage and a horrible smell thanks to a vacant property on the block. Melissa Burns, a neighbor directly adjacent to the vacant property, has been fighting an uphill battle to...
Butter Prices Skyrocket in New York and This Is Why
Until recently, shopping for butter has always been an afterthought. We’d go to the grocery store and pop a package into our cart and not give it a second thought. But today, with the price of butter over $4.00 for a box of four quarters, many of us are rethinking our butter usage.
Shiny New Prize To Be Awarded To Spiedie Fest’s Top Chef
Are you ready for one of the biggest events of the year? The annual Spiedie Fest and Balloon Rally is on August 5th, 6th, and 7th. This year is the 39th edition. And it's back to the original dates, the first weekend in August. Last year the event was held in October.
Frequently Asked Spiedie Fest Questions Are Answered Here
Spiedie Fest weekend at Otsiningo Park is upon us and I'm glad that it's back on the first weekend in August. This year, we have 3 nights of awesome music including, Brian Kelley (Florida Georgia Line), Lou Gramm (Foreigner) and Gary LeVox (Rascal Flatts). You may have questions about the...
Why Are New York Gas Prices The Same Or Cheaper Than Pennsylvania?
So, is everyone happy that gas prices have now fallen for the past seven weeks, according to AAA Gas Prices? Yea, not so much. Don't get me wrong, I am happy that I'm not paying $5 dollars per gallon, but my gas budget has had to increase by at least 50 percent over the past year or so, even with this current slide in price.
COVID Cases Down, Hospitalizations & Deaths Up in So. Tier
With school just around the corner, local health officials are keeping a close eye on the infection trends for COVID-19. Recently, there had been a drop in overall new cases but the number of serious illness requiring hospitalization and deaths in the Southern Tier have been up as the new variant of the coronavirus has rapidly spread.
New Yorkers Reveal Which Sushi Roll Is Their Top Favorite
There's a restaurant on the Vestal Parkway that sells sushi and after my family visited a few weekends ago, there's no doubt that we'll be back because the sushi we bought was phenomenal. After driving by the unassuming and sort of tucked away building hundreds of times over the last...
Why The New Binghamton Front Street Roundabout Is Making People Want To Pull Their Hair Out
If you've been in the Binghamton area at all for the past week, then you've probably had to deal with the temporary closure of the Exit 5 ramp from I-81 South. It's Front Street frustration as a second roundabout is being completed. If you come up Front Street and are...
“Gas Buddy Guy” Predicts Binghamton’s Labor Day Pump Price
One of the nation's best-known experts on gasoline and oil price trends has some potential good news for motorists in the Binghamton area. Patrick De Haan - the head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy - told WNBF News that the average price at the pump in the region may continue to decrease over the next few weeks.
Western Broome Residents Puzzled by Series of “Explosions”
Some people in western Broome County were concerned when they heard what sounded like loud explosions. Residents of Ross Corners told WNBF News there were three or four "blasts" over a period of about an hour late Wednesday morning. A man who lives on Arlington Avenue was mystified by all...
Red Robin Diner Owner Discusses Plans But Won’t Reveal New Name
The town of Binghamton man who recently purchased the old Red Robin Diner property in Johnson City says he's "very excited" to move forward with the redevelopment project. Taimoor Khan outlined his vision for the site at 268 Main Street for members of the village planning board. Khan said he...
Owego Business Buys Site from Adam Weitsman for New Location
The owners of a popular shop in Owego have purchased property for a planned expansion project in the village. Steve and Kim Cruty have operated Fuddy Duddy's confectionary and general store on Lake Street for three years. They recently acquired four Front Street parcels which had been owned by Vestal businessman Adam Weitsman.
Car Bursts into Flames in Vestal Parkway Parking Lot
A shopping trip turned into a burnt out car while a woman was in a store along Vestal Parkway on Wednesday afternoon. Michelle Wilber was in a store when she received some shocking news from another shopper. "Someone in there was saying there's a black Jeep out there smoking," She said. "And when I went out it was all in the white smoke getting ready to burst into flames."
Rollover/ Excavator Bucket Close Lanes of Route 17 in Johnson City
No serious injuries are being reported in an early morning crash on New York State Route 17 in the Johnson City area August 3. The crash was reported shortly after 4:30 in the area of the 70S on-ramp/ 70N off-ramp. That’s in an area where the New York State Department of Transportation has been doing maintenance work during overnight hours on the Route 201 bridges over Route 17 and the flyover between Route 17 and the Susquehanna River.
Mall Makeover: Work Underway Inside Old Macy’s and Near Entrance
The reinvention of the Oakdale Mall in Johnson City has entered a new phase with the start of new construction work near a key entrance and at a former department store site. Excavation operations are underway on the east side of the property along Reynolds Road. Large dump trucks are...
Southern Tier COVID Incidents Increase
As new reports emerge about the appearance of Monkeypox outside of New York City, there is still concern about the other virus still circulating and mutating. On the COVID-19 front, Broome County continues to see the number of people hospitalized to slowly grow. As of Friday, July 29, 59 people...
Foodie Friday Comfortable Balls (Boozy Cookies)
This recipe was born out of a request by a former Broome County Undersheriff for rum balls. I obliged with the typical holiday cookie but thought about how I could do an original take with different ingredients. I’m really not sure what possessed me to think of Southern Comfort for the alcohol instead of rum. I’ve never been a fan, but the idea of a whiskey led to thinking a good flavor pair would be molasses and ginger from ginger snap cookies and we were off to the races for "Comfortable Balls!"
Officer Lee Barta Remembered 27 Years After End-of-Watch
August 3 marks the 27th anniversary since the line-of-duty death of a young City of Binghamton Police officer. Lee Barta was gunned down in 1995 while looking for a work-release suspect on the North side of the city of Binghamton. Barta had responded with other officers to Liberty Street shortly...
Bainbridge Woman and Dog Die in Sidney Crash
A Bainbridge woman and a dog are dead following a crash over the weekend in Delaware County. New York State Police say the name of the 58-year-old woman killed in the single-vehicle crash in the Town of Sidney July 31 has not been released. The woman’s vehicle was traveling on...
Broome County Assistant Public Defender Wins State Award
In a press release on Monday, Broome County announced that Jon Rothermel, a Broome County Senior Assistant Public Defender, had received one of the New York State Defender's Association's highest awards. The Kevin M. Anderson Award is given to "an attorney who has been in practice less than 15 years...
