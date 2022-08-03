ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WR DeAndre Carter making noise at Chargers training camp

By alexkatson
 4 days ago
When the Chargers elected not to retain returner, Andre Roberts, it seemed to indicate that they wanted more production at receiver from their next option. However, through a week of training camp, DeAndre Carter has shown he can be that guy.

On Wednesday, Guyton had two touchdown grabs during red zone work in seven-on-sevens.

Signed to a one-year, $1.1 million contract this offseason, Los Angeles is Carter’s ninth NFL team in eight seasons. Last year in Washington, he showed the ability to add value in the return game while adding a play or two as a receiver. In Costa Mesa, CA, Carter has shined.

“I’ve been impressed with the way he is in terms of being a professional, the way he approaches the game, the way he steps on the field and means business,” special teams coordinator Ryan Ficken said on Carter.

Carter provides a speed threat down the field, a role that has been earmarked for Jalen Guyton in years past. Guyton had a strong OTA, but since training camp started, there’s been less noise about him and more about Carter and Joshua Palmer, who seems to have a stranglehold on the third wide receiver.

The 29-year-old also gives the Bolts more room to get creative with their offensive playcalling. He’s a dangerous runner on end-arounds and reverses and could be the perfect threat to spring free if Keenan Allen ever attempts his third career pass.

With preseason set to kick off next Saturday, we’ll get a better idea of where the depth chart stands. But for now, it looks like Carter is poised to play a more prominent role than expected.

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more.

