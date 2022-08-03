‘Batgirl’ Directors ‘Saddened and Shocked’ Over Project Being Shelved

Read on www.thewrap.com
Marvel’s Kevin Feige Offered Words of Encouragement to ‘Batgirl’ Directors After Warner Bros. Axed Film: ‘Very Proud of You Guys’
“Batgirl” co-director Adil El Arbi revealed that Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige offered him and partner Bilall Fallah words of encouragement after Warner Bros. axed their film, opting not to release it theatrically or on streaming as originally planned. In a screenshot of an email posted to Arbi’s Instagram...
The 25 Best New Movies to Stream in August 2022
August is here, which means summer is winding down and the options at your local multiplex are starting to become a bit slimmer. Not to worry, though, because a bevy of new titles are streaming this month, offering a ton of new movies — both newly streaming films and genuine new releases — to enjoy from the comfort of your own home. Below, we’ve rounded up a list of some of the best new movies to stream in August, which runs the gamut from a new “Predator” prequel to a vampire action comedy to a pair of brand new animated films.
How to Watch ‘Thirteen Lives’: Is the Ron Howard Film Streaming?
With “Thirteen Lives,” Ron Howard delivers his cinematic interpretation of the story of the stranded Thai soccer team that commanded the world’s attention in the early summer of 2018. Howard’s film joins other projects — including the 2021 National Geographic documentary “The Rescue” and Netflix’s upcoming limited series “Thai Cave Rescue” — that covered the incredible true story of the skilled divers that rescued the team.
How Tom Sturridge Balanced Dream’s ‘Violence’ and ‘Seduction’ in Netflix’s ‘The Sandman’
Despite being one of the most powerful beings in existence, Tom Sturridge’s protagonist in Netflix’s “The Sandman” is neither boastful nor bombastic. Instead, Morpheus (also known as Dream) remains even-keeled and steady — one might even describe him as shy! — through much of the series even in the face of great suffering and otherworldly happenings.
‘Luck’ Director Peggy Holmes Talks Re-teaming With John Lasseter
“Luck” is available to turn your day around, right now. The inaugural feature from Skydance Animation, an ambitious division of the production company that is being overseen by former Pixar bigwig John Lasseter, has finally arrived on Apple TV+. “Luck” is the tale of a young girl named Sam...
Clu Gulager, Renowned Character Actor in ‘Once Upon a Time in Hollywood,’ Dies at 93
Clu Gulager, a beloved character who appeared in small parts in some hugely successful movies, has passed away. He was nearing his 94th birthday. Gulager’s passing was announced by Quentin Tarantino’s New Beverly Cinema in Los Angeles, where he made frequent appearances and his films were paid tribute. “Clu Gulager, 1928 – 2022. A beautiful life filled with family, friends, and films, Clu will always have a seat in our front row. We send our love to John, Tom, Diane, and to all the lives he touched.”
‘iCarly’ Star Jennette McCurdy Says Nickelodeon Offered $300,000 to Keep Quiet About Alleged Abuse
Jennette McCurdy, who starred in “iCarly” alongside Miranda Cosgrove and Nathan Kress, revealed in her new memoir “I’m Glad My Mom Died” that Nickelodeon offered her $300,000 to stay quiet about alleged abuse she faced at the hands of who she calls “The Creator.”
‘Top Gun: Maverick’ Becomes 4DX/ScreenX’s First Film to Gross $50 Million
The overwhelming box office success of Paramount’s “Top Gun: Maverick” has trickled down to every sector of the movie theater industry, as premium format company CJ 4DPLEX reports that Tom Cruise’s film has grossed $50 million in combined ticket sales from its 4DX and ScreenX formats.
Hulu’s ‘Mike’ Creator Hopes Tyson, Who Previously Slammed Series, Will ‘Change Opinion’ if He Watches the Show
Hulu’s “Mike” takes yet another look at the life of embattled boxing champion Mike Tyson, and series creator Steven Rogers told television reporters on Thursday he hopes the athlete, who has criticized the show, may change his opinion if he gets a chance to see it. “I...
‘Prey’ Filmmakers Say They Pitched the ‘Predator’ Prequel as an ‘R-Rated Disney Princess Tale’
“Prey” is the latest installment in the “Predator” franchise and it’s arguably the best since the original. This has been a film series that proven to be surprisingly elastic given the simplicity of the 1987 original film and its commandos-versus-extraterrestrial-warrior conceit. (It helps that the original was beautifully directed by John McTiernan and featured one of the best, most knowing performances in Arnold Schwarzenegger’s career.) As it turns out, a cool monster with high tech weapons facing off against the most elite predator on earth is a pretty malleable concept.
Warner Bros. to Enact a 10-Year Plan for DC Films: ‘We Think We Could Make It Better’
Just days after killing a nearly completed “Batgirl” film, Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav discussed his overall plan for DC films going forward on Thursday’s earnings call. “You look at Batman, Superman, Wonder Woman, Aquaman, these are brands that are known everywhere in the world,” Zaslav...
Midsummer Mechanicals review – the Dream’s rude players deliver more merriment
Last summer, Shakespeare’s Globe reopened after its pandemic closure with a party-popper version of A Midsummer Night’s Dream, featuring water pistols, a piñata donkey and a deliriously funny Pyramus and Thisbe. This summer, the theatre has had a bright idea for its indoor playhouse. What if, a year after the events of that play, the mechanicals were back to perform again for the Duke and Duchess, this time with a show “less tragic, more magic” to celebrate their first anniversary?
Warner Bros. Discovery CEO Explains Why He Killed ‘Batgirl': ‘Our Job Is to Protect the DC Brand’
Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav addressed why the “Batgirl” was killed and will not be released, saying bluntly during the company’s earnings call that they are focused on quality and will not put out a film that doesn’t meet those standards. “We’re not going to...
Michael Shannon Was Almost Cable in ‘Deadpool 2’
Some casting what-ifs make perfect sense when you hear them; others are utterly mystifying. This new revelation from producer Kelly McCormick falls into the latter category. When discussing the cornucopia of cameos in this week’s very fun “Bullet Train” with Indiewire, McCormick let slip that Michael Shannon (who has a small role in “Bullet Train” as the movie’s big bad) was originally supposed to be cybernetically enhanced, time-traveling heavy Cable in “Deadpool 2.”
Rosario Dawson Credits Carrie Fisher for Her Path to Joining ‘Star Wars’ Universe: ‘She Sprinkled Some Magic Fairy Dust on Me’
She was our princess, she was our general, and as it turns out, Carrie Fisher might’ve been a contributing factor to Rosario Dawson joining the live-action Star Wars universe. At least, Dawson herself likes to think so. Dawson is set to star in her own “Ahsoka” series next year...
‘The Sandman’ Review: Netflix Series Is a Gorgeous Yet Flawed Adaptation
Of all the graphic novel adaptations to hit the small screen this year, “The Sandman,” based on the Neil Gaiman and Sam Keith series published by DC Comics’ now defunct Vertigo imprint, is one of Netflix’s most anticipated. Spanning seven years and 75 issues, the Sandman universe chronicles The Endless, a dysfunctional family of siblings that anthropomorphize Delirium, Desire, Despair, Destiny, Destruction, Death, and Dreams.
Lashana Lynch to Star as Rita Marley in Untitled Bob Marley Biopic for Paramount
Lashana Lynch has been cast as Rita Marley in Paramount Pictures’ Untitled Bob Marley biopic about the reggae legend, according to an individual with knowledge of the project. The film will star Kingsley Ben-Adir in the title role as Bob Marley. Reinaldo Marcus Green, the director of the Will...
Yara Shahidi Expands Overall Deal With ABC Signature to Include Onyx Collective
Yara Shahidi is expanding her overall deal with Disney. The “grown-ish” star and executive producer has extended her current deal with ABC Signature to also include a partnership with Onyx Collective. Through her 7th Sun production company, Shahidi and her mother, Keri Shahidi, will continue to develop and...
Warner Bros. Discovery Reaches 92.1 Million Global Streaming Subs With 1.7 Million Added in Q2
All eyes were on Warner Bros. Discovery’s second-quarter earnings Thursday following Wednesday’s report that the company was preparing a major restructuring of its content divisions, and the entertainment conglomerate added 1.7 million global streaming subscribers to HBO Max and Discovery+ to reach 92.1 million global subscribers. Warner Bros....
‘Scoob! Holiday Haunt’ Filmmakers Opt to Record the Movie’s Score… After It’s Killed by Warner Bros.
“Batgirl” wasn’t the only nearly completed Warner Bros. film that was killed last week, but in the case of the animated sequel “Scoob! Holiday Haunt,” the film’s producer and co-writer opted to continue working on the film even after it was canceled. Both “Batgirl” and...
