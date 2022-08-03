ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

‘Batgirl’ Directors ‘Saddened and Shocked’ Over Project Being Shelved

By Umberto Gonzalez
TheWrap
TheWrap
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on www.thewrap.com

Comments / 0

Related
TheWrap

Marvel’s Kevin Feige Offered Words of Encouragement to ‘Batgirl’ Directors After Warner Bros. Axed Film: ‘Very Proud of You Guys’

“Batgirl” co-director Adil El Arbi revealed that Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige offered him and partner Bilall Fallah words of encouragement after Warner Bros. axed their film, opting not to release it theatrically or on streaming as originally planned. In a screenshot of an email posted to Arbi’s Instagram...
MOVIES
TheWrap

The 25 Best New Movies to Stream in August 2022

August is here, which means summer is winding down and the options at your local multiplex are starting to become a bit slimmer. Not to worry, though, because a bevy of new titles are streaming this month, offering a ton of new movies — both newly streaming films and genuine new releases — to enjoy from the comfort of your own home. Below, we’ve rounded up a list of some of the best new movies to stream in August, which runs the gamut from a new “Predator” prequel to a vampire action comedy to a pair of brand new animated films.
MOVIES
TheWrap

How to Watch ‘Thirteen Lives’: Is the Ron Howard Film Streaming?

With “Thirteen Lives,” Ron Howard delivers his cinematic interpretation of the story of the stranded Thai soccer team that commanded the world’s attention in the early summer of 2018. Howard’s film joins other projects — including the 2021 National Geographic documentary “The Rescue” and Netflix’s upcoming limited series “Thai Cave Rescue” — that covered the incredible true story of the skilled divers that rescued the team.
MOVIES
TheWrap

How Tom Sturridge Balanced Dream’s ‘Violence’ and ‘Seduction’ in Netflix’s ‘The Sandman’

Despite being one of the most powerful beings in existence, Tom Sturridge’s protagonist in Netflix’s “The Sandman” is neither boastful nor bombastic. Instead, Morpheus (also known as Dream) remains even-keeled and steady — one might even describe him as shy! — through much of the series even in the face of great suffering and otherworldly happenings.
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brendan Fraser
Person
Rebecca Front
Person
David Warner
Person
Michael Keaton
Person
David Zaslav
Person
Jk Simmons
Person
Bilall Fallah
Person
Adil El Arbi
Person
Leslie Grace
TheWrap

‘Luck’ Director Peggy Holmes Talks Re-teaming With John Lasseter

“Luck” is available to turn your day around, right now. The inaugural feature from Skydance Animation, an ambitious division of the production company that is being overseen by former Pixar bigwig John Lasseter, has finally arrived on Apple TV+. “Luck” is the tale of a young girl named Sam...
MOVIES
TheWrap

Clu Gulager, Renowned Character Actor in ‘Once Upon a Time in Hollywood,’ Dies at 93

Clu Gulager, a beloved character who appeared in small parts in some hugely successful movies, has passed away. He was nearing his 94th birthday. Gulager’s passing was announced by Quentin Tarantino’s New Beverly Cinema in Los Angeles, where he made frequent appearances and his films were paid tribute. “Clu Gulager, 1928 – 2022. A beautiful life filled with family, friends, and films, Clu will always have a seat in our front row. We send our love to John, Tom, Diane, and to all the lives he touched.”
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dc
TheWrap

‘Prey’ Filmmakers Say They Pitched the ‘Predator’ Prequel as an ‘R-Rated Disney Princess Tale’

“Prey” is the latest installment in the “Predator” franchise and it’s arguably the best since the original. This has been a film series that proven to be surprisingly elastic given the simplicity of the 1987 original film and its commandos-versus-extraterrestrial-warrior conceit. (It helps that the original was beautifully directed by John McTiernan and featured one of the best, most knowing performances in Arnold Schwarzenegger’s career.) As it turns out, a cool monster with high tech weapons facing off against the most elite predator on earth is a pretty malleable concept.
MOVIES
The Guardian

Midsummer Mechanicals review – the Dream’s rude players deliver more merriment

Last summer, Shakespeare’s Globe reopened after its pandemic closure with a party-popper version of A Midsummer Night’s Dream, featuring water pistols, a piñata donkey and a deliriously funny Pyramus and Thisbe. This summer, the theatre has had a bright idea for its indoor playhouse. What if, a year after the events of that play, the mechanicals were back to perform again for the Duke and Duchess, this time with a show “less tragic, more magic” to celebrate their first anniversary?
THEATER & DANCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Warner Bros.
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Batman
TheWrap

Michael Shannon Was Almost Cable in ‘Deadpool 2’

Some casting what-ifs make perfect sense when you hear them; others are utterly mystifying. This new revelation from producer Kelly McCormick falls into the latter category. When discussing the cornucopia of cameos in this week’s very fun “Bullet Train” with Indiewire, McCormick let slip that Michael Shannon (who has a small role in “Bullet Train” as the movie’s big bad) was originally supposed to be cybernetically enhanced, time-traveling heavy Cable in “Deadpool 2.”
MOVIES
TheWrap

‘The Sandman’ Review: Netflix Series Is a Gorgeous Yet Flawed Adaptation

Of all the graphic novel adaptations to hit the small screen this year, “The Sandman,” based on the Neil Gaiman and Sam Keith series published by DC Comics’ now defunct Vertigo imprint, is one of Netflix’s most anticipated. Spanning seven years and 75 issues, the Sandman universe chronicles The Endless, a dysfunctional family of siblings that anthropomorphize Delirium, Desire, Despair, Destiny, Destruction, Death, and Dreams.
TV SERIES
TheWrap

TheWrap

Los Angeles, CA
48K+
Followers
28K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

Hollywood Entertainment News & Opinion

 https://www.thewrap.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy