LB Damon Lloyd drawing attention at Chargers training camp

By Gavino Borquez
 3 days ago
Linebacker Damon Lloyd has been making noise at Chargers training camp.

While Kenneth Murray, who is recovering from ankle surgery, and Drue Tranquill, who is dealing with a groin issue, have been out of the action, Lloyd has made the most of his reps.

During Tuesday’s session, Lloyd made back-to-back plays in 11-on-11. First, a sack and then a tackle for loss on running back Larry Rountree.

Lloyd has made positive plays daily since the start of camp, consistently living in the backfield.

With Murray, Tranquill, Troy Reeder, and Kyle Van Noy near locks, Lloyd is competing with second-year players Nick Niemann and Amen Ogbongbemiga to fill out the depth chart.

Even if he does not make the team, Lloyd will be a strong candidate to be kept around on the practice squad this year.

A signee out of The Spring League, Lloyd spent all of the 2021 season on the practice squad.

Lloyd set a record for tackles in a single season from 2017 to 2019 at Indiana (Pennsylvania), racking up more than 110 tackles in all three seasons.

