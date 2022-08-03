EPSON Pro Golf Tour Coming To Wildhorse

Read on www.nbcrightnow.com
After Decades Of Fundraising WWHS Music Boosters Get Their Piano
WALLA WALLA, Wash.- After nearly two decades of fruit sales fundraising by the music boosters, the Walla Walla High School music department is getting a Steinway B grand piano. The $24,000 used piano was purchased from a church in Salem, Oregon and delivered by a piano broker, a local tuner...
Community Mourns Local Artist
RICHLAND, Wash. - Becky Brice, a well-known artist who ran the Wet Palette Studio in Richland, died earlier this week due to liver failure. At 41-years-old, Becky was best known in the community as a lively, energetic watercolor teacher. As both an entrepreneur and an artist, Becky taught thousands of...
Mistreated Yorkshire terriers rescued from puppy mill in eastern Oregon
Area animal rescue operations are hustling to save several Yorkshire terriers following a raid Friday, July 30, north of Hermiston. Robin Barker, vice president of Fuzz Balls Animal Rescue, said several mistreated Yorkshire terriers were uncovered off Highway 395 near Hermiston in a trailer with no electricity or running water. With temperatures rising past the 100 degree mark this past week, it created an unsafe environment for the puppies.
Diversity and Inclusion Council second annual Celebration of Diversity
KENNEWICK, Wash. - Tri-Cities Diversity and Inclusivity council put on a celebration of diversity on Saturday. The council saw a need for this event in the community, hoping to bring people from different communities together to see what cultures could be right around the corner. "Yeah, you stay in one...
Puppies found in "gross" condition at Hermiston puppy mill
HERMISTON, Ore. - Twelve Yorkies were rescued earlier this week from a puppy mill in Hermiston Oregon. Fuzz Ball pet rescue volunteer, Robin Barker, said the puppies and dogs at the mill were being kept in life-threatening conditions. With some of the dogs without enough food or water and even...
Clear the Shelters with Blue Mountain Humane Society
WALLA WALLA, Wash. - Animal shelters across the us are participating in clear the shelters for the month of August to help animals find a home. "We firmly believe that every animal deserves a loving home and that is what we are here to facilitate." CEO of Blue Mountain Humane Society Amanda Wernert said.
HERMISTON – Officers from the Hermiston Police Department responded to a theft in progress call from Walmart Wednesday evening and contacted the suspect, Robert Michael Stewart, in the Burger King parking lot. Chief Jason Edmiston said the officers placed Stewart in the back of a patrol car while they spoke with others involved in the incident.
Mesa homicide suspect allegedly kidnapped two children, caught in Oregon
UPDATE AT 7:00 P.M. ON AUGUST 5, 2022. Officials from the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office confirmed Morrow County Sheriff’s deputies arrest Chiloe Chervenell when she was located with her two biological children in Oregon. Commander Monty Huber said Chervenell has no parental rights over the two; a seven- and nine-year-old. Chervenell is in custody at the Umatilla County Jail and...
Shooting in Pasco, one person dead and two others in the hospital
PASCO, Wash. - A shooting on the 6100 block of Pimlico Drive in Pasco. When officers arrives, a 20-year-old male was pronounced dead at the scene. Two other were severely injured and transported to a nearby hospital. Pasco PD is investigating this as a possible homicide and believe it was...
FCSO Investigates Homicide, Kidnapping In Mesa
MESA, Wash.- The Franklin County Sheriff's Office responded to a report of a missing, possibly dead, female in Mesa on Thursday night. Deputies quickly located the woman's body near a private residence. Two children, both under 12, were missing from the residence. Around 11:30 p.m. Morrow County (OR) Deputies located...
Young man shot in Kennewick
KENNEWICK, Wash. - Officers with the Kennewick Police Department pulled into a parking lot around the 1000 block of 10th Avenue to find a 19-year-old gunshot victim. He had been shot in the leg and was taken to a nearby hospital. Lieutenant Jason Kiel reports the victim is currently in...
Kennewick Fire Responds To Early Morning Boat Fire
KENNEWICK, Wash.- The Kennewick Fire Department responded to a fire at 708 W. 27th Avenue early Friday morning. Police assisted to clear the residence. The fire started in a boat parked next to the residence. Fire crews arrived to find the boat fully engulfed and flames spreading to the wall...
Richland nursing supervisor accused of diverting oxycodone
RICHLAND, Wash. — The Washington state Department of Health Nursing Commission indefinitely suspended the license of registered Richland nurse, Emily Marie Hanson, for alleged misconduct on the job. She got her license in July 2013 and was working as a nurse supervisor at a local medical center around 2018-2019.
Kennewick police investigate assault and motorcycle robbery
KENNEWICK, Wash. - The Kennewick Police Department responded to a reported robbery victim on August 2 around the 7700 block of Deschutes Avenue. A man said he had been standing by his motorcycle on the side of the road when a stranger came up and assaulted him, then rode off on his motorcycle.
