ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hampshire, IL

Father dies days after wrong-way I-90 crash in Hampshire that killed 7, including wife, children

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team via
ABC 7 Chicago
ABC 7 Chicago
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1i9PDl_0h3VZRJF00

A Rolling Meadows father hospitalized after a wrong-way I-90 crash that killed seven people, including his wife and four children in Hampshire, has died.

Thomas Dobosz, 32, was hospitalized at Loyola University Medical Center after the crash in McHenry County Sunday. A coach with the Oriole Park Falcons told ABC7 Wednesday that Dobosz died.

Investigators said just after 2 a.m. Sunday, Dobosz was driving westbound on I-90 near Hampshire in a blue Chevy van when the driver of a gray Acura, identified as 22-year-old Jennifer Fernandez of Carpentersville, was driving in the opposite direction and collided with Dobosz's vehicle head on. Both cars were totally engulfed in flames.

Troopers said they found Fernandez dead on scene, as well as all of Dobosz's passengers, identified as 31-year-old Lauren Dobosz and five children: two 13-year-old girls, 7- and 6-year-old boys, and a 5-year-old girl.

RELATED: Woman crashes into van on I-90, killing 7, including 5 kids from Rolling Meadows: ISP

Neighbors in Rolling Meadows said four of them were the couple's kids, Emma, Lucas, Nicky and Ella. The other 13-year-old girl was a friend, relatives said.

The Oriole Park Falcons are a tightly knit community.

The Falcons return to the practice field for the first time Wednesday after that unthinkable crash over the weekend took the entire Dobosz family.

The coach of the team said his faith is what is sustaining him during this hard time.

"The belief in God. That there is a reason for this. That we all are in this together," said Oriole Park football coach Sam Filpi.

Filpi said the Dobosz family was very involved with the Oriole Park Falcons football and cheer squads, whether it was volunteering, coaching, playing or fundraising.

"I just basically dropped my phone and I just couldn't believe it," Filpi said. "We didn't know what to do. We didn't know. You don't know what to do in that situation."

RELATED: Community devastated after 7 killed in Hampshire crash

Filpi coached two of their four kids and Lauren was the team mom.

"They were always there. And her as a team mom, they were always there. That's commitment and love of a program, a love of the people in the program. That's how we felt about them," he said.

Even after moving 15 miles northwest to Rolling Meadows, Filpi said the Dobosz' never missed a practice with their unwavering commitment.

"Lauren and Tom were like, 'Hey, what do you guys need, we got it?' Or the shed needs to be fixed up, Tom would go fix the door on the shed," Filpi recalled.

As the Falcons prepare to take the field again, a small reminder of the Dubosz family legacy rests under the scoreboard.

"We are in this as a family, I mean Oriole Park football and cheerleading is a family," Filpi added.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox32chicago.com

1 killed in I-294 crash near Willow Springs

COOK COUNTY, Ill. - One person is dead following a crash on Interstate 294 near Willow Springs early Friday. According to preliminary information from Illinois State Police, a gray 2014 Lexus and white 2017 International Truck Tractor were traveling southbound near milepost 22 on I-294 at about 12:33 a.m. The...
WILLOW SPRINGS, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Hampshire, IL
City
Rolling Meadows, IL
Mchenry County, IL
Accidents
Rolling Meadows, IL
Crime & Safety
Hampshire, IL
Crime & Safety
City
Carpentersville, IL
Hampshire, IL
Accidents
Mchenry County, IL
Crime & Safety
Local
Illinois Accidents
County
Mchenry County, IL
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
WIFR

17-year-old killed in McHenry County crash

LAKE IN THE HILLS, Ill. (WIFR) - More details are being released about a death Tuesday night in McHenry County. First responders arrived just before 11 p.m. Tuesday to a serious crash in the 6900 block of Rakow Road. Lake in the Hills police found a 17-year-old male at the...
MCHENRY COUNTY, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#After 7#Oriole Park#Traffic Accident#The Oriole Park Falcons#Chevy#Acura
WGN News

Suburban couple frustrated after motorists keep crashing into home

LOCKPORT, Ill. — Cars and trucks keep crashing into a couple’s home in unincorporated Lockport — and they say nobody wants to help them. “We were actually in the living room watching and the whole house shook,” homeowner Kristy Howard said. Cars or SUV’s on several terrifying occasions have kept crashing into Howard’s home and […]
LOCKPORT, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Accidents
WGN News

Gary woman fatally shoots man after he attempts to break-in to her home

GARY, Ind. — A man was fatally shot after attempting to break-in to a woman’s home in Gary, Indiana. Police were dispatched around 5 a.m. Friday to the the 200 block of Roosevelt Street. According to police, a 36-year-old man attempted entry into a 56-year-old woman’s home by breaking through the window, and was shot by […]
GARY, IN
CBS Chicago

$33.5 million verdict ordered against Village of Dolton in deadly 2016 crash involving police

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A large verdict was issued against the Village of Dolton after a deadly crash involving police there. In the verdict Wednesday, a total of $33.5 million was paid out to the family of a man killed during an attempted police stop in Dolton, and another man who was severely injured. As CBS 2 investigator Megan Hickey reported Thursday, attorneys say it all started with a driver rolling through a stop sign. A Cook County jury awarded the family of the man who died $10 million, and the man who suffered a traumatic brain injury $23 million. The...
DOLTON, IL
CBS Chicago

Woman shot and killed in Morris, suspect in custody after search

MORRIS, Ill. (CBS) -- A woman has died after being shot in Morris, Illinois Thursday evening, and the suspected shooter was later caught.For hours, people were not allowed back into their homes as police investigated on the quiet block where the shooting happened. Police credited technology for their ability finally to making an arrest.The shooting took place in the 500 block of Twilight Drive in Morris, according to an alert from the Grundy County Emergency Management Agency sent out a little after 5:30 p.m.The Grundy County Coroner's office said the victim, a 25-year-old woman, later died.Following the shooting, dozens of...
MORRIS, IL
fox32chicago.com

2 shot, 1 fatally while sitting in parked vehicle in Roseland: police

CHICAGO - A man was killed, and a woman was wounded in a shooting Thursday night on Chicago's South Side. Around 8 p.m., police say the two victims were sitting in a parked vehicle in the 10400 block of S. Emerald Avenue when a dark-colored sedan pulled alongside them and occupants inside fired shots.
CHICAGO, IL
wcsjnews.com

Juvenile Charged as Adult in Morris Murder Case

More details have been released regarding a murder that occurred at an apartment complex in the 500 block of Twilight Drive in Morris around 4:30 p.m. on Thursday, August 4th. Grundy County Coroner John Callahan said Beverly Lambert, 25, of Shorewood was the victim of a shooting that occurred at the aforementioned address. Callahan said Lambert was taken to Morris Hospital where she was pronounced dead shortly before seven last night.
MORRIS, IL
ABC 7 Chicago

ABC 7 Chicago

Chicago, IL
96K+
Followers
14K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC 7 Eyewitness News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from Chicago.

 https://abc7chicago.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy