Amber Heard’s Witness Receives Death Threats, Department Of Homeland Security Investigating

By Ryan Naumann
 4 days ago
The Department of Homeland Security launched an investigation into death threats sent to the psychologist who testified on behalf of Amber Heard in the actress’ battle with Johnny Depp , Radar has learned.

Over the weekend, a series of pre and post-trial filings from the Virginia court battle were unsealed. RadarOnline.com has obtained the documents. In the docs, Heard and Depp argued about what evidence should be allowed in during the trial.

During the trial, Heard called clinical and forensic psychologist Dr. Dawn Hughes to the stand to testify as her expert witness. The doctor had complied a report about the actress after interviewing her for over 29 hours over four sessions .

She said Heard suffered from Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder stemming from the alleged violence by Depp. The doctor said Heard had described several incidents of abuse by Depp during their sessions.

Depp sued his ex-wife over accusations she fabricated abuse claims . She denied making anything up and stood by her story. A jury ended up awarding the Pirates of the Caribbean star $15 million in damages. Heard and her team are appealing the verdict.

In one motion filed by Heard, dated May 2022, where she argued the jurors’ names should be kept secret after the trial ended, she revealed the Department of Homeland Security bombshell.

In court, Hughes said Heard had told her about the alleged incident in Australia where he sexually assaulted her with a vodka bottle. Depp denied he held down his then-wife by the throat while assaulting her.

In the unsealed motion, Heard said, “After Dawn Hughes testified, she received multiple death threats in emails and voicemails. Cybersecurity agents for the Department of Homeland Security are investigating these threats.”

Heard said Hughes wasn’t the only one who was being threatened . She said her counsel’s law firm had been “flooded with numerous false negative reviews, resulting in the filing of an abuse report by Google.”

“In addition, Ms. Heard’s counsel’s law firm was so harassed by calls that it had to set up a media relations voicemail box for calls about this case, and has blocked multiple phone numbers from which the firm received repeated calls.”

The actress said her lawyer was also being “repeatedly harassed, including receiving virtually nonstop calls to their personal cell phones both in the middle of the night and during the trial.”

Heard added that her publicity had recently received death threats and intended to file a report with the Los Angeles Police Department.

The plea ended up working with the judge ordering the jurors names to be sealed for one year.

