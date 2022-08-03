ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Inside Michael Lang’s legacy as co-creator of Woodstock from history-making 1969 festival to riots and arson in 1999

By G.P. Rodriguez
WOODSTOCK co-creator Michael Lang left behind a complicated legacy when he died last January at the age of 77.

From creating the history-making 1969 music festival in upstate New York, to organizing its 1999 chaotic version that saw riots and arson, Lang left a mark on American culture.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Y9Jj3_0h3VXhPZ00
Michael Lang is pictured in 1969. He was a 24-year-old amateur concert promoter when he helped create the Woodstock music festival Credit: Getty
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0uqPYK_0h3VXhPZ00
Lang brought back the festival in 1999, but it turned chaotic as the crowd became violent and began rioting and setting things on fire Credit: Getty

Lang moved to Woodstock in 1968, after attending New York University and opening a head shop in Miami, where he became involved in the music industry.

He was a 24-year-old amateur concert promoter when he and three partners organized the iconic Woodstock Music and Art Fair that took place on farm land in the town of Bethel.

The organizers hoped for 50,000 people to show up at the festival, and instead attracted more than 400,000.

They also managed to book legendary acts such as the Jimi Hendrix Experience, Janis Joplin and Crosby, Stills & Nash, who were joined by Neil Young.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1LonSA_0h3VXhPZ00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1saZjy_0h3VXhPZ00

Lang became the public face of the festival, with The New York Times Magazine describing him at the time as a "groovy kid from Brooklyn."

“From the beginning, I believed that if we did our job right and from the heart, prepared the ground and set the right tone, people would reveal their higher selves and create something amazing,” Lang wrote in his 2009 memoir, according to The New York Times.

While the festival was at first reported as a catastrophe, soon images from the scene would become symbolic of the 1960s, and seen as the inspiration for modern events like Coachella and Bonnaroo.

However, the 1999 version of Woodstock was not so successful.

Lang was initially against reviving the brand, but was swayed by his teenage kids and the rise in gun crime - including Columbine shooting in April 1999 in which 12 students and one teacher died.

“I wanted to give that generation an idea of what Woodstock was about, which was counter-culture, peace, love and music,” he said.

While the original focused on "peace and music." Woodstock '99 was in tune with the more angsty energy of its decade.

That meant the performers and attendees weren't hippies and bohemians focused on peace like the ones in 1969 had been.

Held on a military base instead of a dairy farm, Woodstock '99 featured aggressive metal music like that of Limp Bizkit.

As reported by The Guardian, a combination of heat, dehydration, violence and drugs prepared the state for the chaos that ensued.

As temperatures soared to 100 degrees, the three-day festival in Rome, New York, descended into carnage - with baying mobs tearing down stages, setting fire to trailers and looting on-site vendors.

At least five women were raped - with one crowd-surfer reportedly gang-raped in the mosh pit as Limp Bizkit played on stage - amid scenes that one attendee described as “Lord of the f***ing Flies".

Many more were treated for medical issues as water ran out, toilets overflowed and one man died.

"There were physical conditions that contributed to this. Being deprived of access to water, shade, food and being ripped off. But, you know, human behavior goes to dark places," filmmaker Tim Wardle told The Guardian.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DvAOO_0h3VXhPZ00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xl6lK_0h3VXhPZ00

Lang tried again to bring back Woodstock for its 50th anniversary in 2019, but the event collapsed due to a legal battle with its financial backer, the New York Times reported.

The Woodstock co-creator is survived by his wife and five kids.

