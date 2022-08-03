ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maya Devi

Goat gives birth to offspring with 'human-like' features

A goat gave birth to a baby with a rare "humanoid" appearance in the Cachar district of the north-eastern state of Assam in India. This incident took place in Gangapur village in Dholai Vidhan Sabha Constituency in December 2021. Shankar Das, who owns the goat, was left stunned by the turn of events.
diabetesdaily.com

Explaining the Research: What Will It Take To Cure Diabetes?

This content originally appeared on Beyond Type 1. Republished with permission. People with type 1 diabetes have heard that a cure is five or 10 years away for many years. This moving target and lack of clarity into what’s happening behind the scenes has left many people in our community feeling frustrated.
