Perquimans' Thach stays committed to UNC-Wilmington, doesn't sign with San Francisco Giants

Late afternoon Tuesday, July 19, Tanner Thach received a phone call he was not expecting.

On the other end was San Francisco Giants scout D.J. Jauss. The purpose of the call was to inform Thach that he was the 556th pick of the 2022 Major League Baseball Draft, but the last pick of the 18th round was far from a guarantee to sign with the team.

The Perquimans graduate had already declined an offers from the San Diego Padres that would have made him the 180th pick in the sixth round the day before, and the 330th selection in the 11th round earlier that Tuesday.

Thach knew the Giants selecting him was in the realm of possibility, though not a given, after talking to Jauss the day before the official selection. But the UNC-Wilmington commit, who was on the college’s campus taking summer classes when he took the scout’s call, still didn’t see that moment coming.

“I was very surprised,” Thach said this week. “I had no idea that it was happening. (I) just got back to my apartment from lifting weights and (Jauss) called me. He told me he drafted me and that he’d support whatever decision I chose, but he felt like I could one day play in the major leagues. He was very excited; I was very excited but also very surprised at the same time.”

After nearly two weeks of waiting on a final signing bonus offer from the Giants — Thach declined to disclose the amount he was offered — the two-time most valuable player of the state championship series made his final decision earlier this week.

“I am going to go to college,” Thach told The Daily Advance.

The decision ends what has been a busy three or so months for Thach. He noted he’s relieved to finally know what’s next for him but also thankful he got to go through the draft experience.

Thach, who committed to UNC-Wilmington last November, credits his Christian faith for leading him to what he believes is the right decision for him right now.

“I think that I felt in my spirit that God was trying to lead me to Wilmington and through the process, I was really excited to go either way because I knew both were such a great opportunity,” Thach said. “I feel like it all worked out in God’s will because I believe that he was leading me to Wilmington and I just give credit to him really for this choice.”

Thach has no regrets about his decision.

“I realize that there’s a possibility that I could never be drafted again or go through this process, but I believe that the best choice was made,” he said.

Thach said he’s excited about his upcoming college experience. He said he would have hated to miss out on “what most people say are the best years of your life” if he had chosen to go pro.

The 1A state Player of the Year is also itching to be part of the competitive baseball program in the Colonial Athletic Association. The Seahawks have reached 10 NCAA tournament regionals since 2003, with the last three seasons ago in 2019.

“I know that each year we can be contenders for the conference championship as well as regional and beyond, so I’m really looking forward to that,” he said. “I’ve developed a relationship with a lot of my teammates over the course of this summer school session. I just believe that I definitely did not go wrong making this choice.”

Choosing to go to college, however, doesn’t mean Thach won’t again go through the Major League Draft some day in the future. When it happens, Thach said his goal is to be in a place where he’s comfortable signing with the team.

Drafted as a first baseman by San Francisco, the lefty isn’t quite ready to give up pitching. He has put up dominant numbers in both the batter’s box and on the mound, first with the Perquimans Pirates and now with the Edenton Steamers of the Premier Collegiate League.

Thach believes playing collegiately will help him refine his skills even more, potentially putting him in an even better draft slot down the road.

“Going through Wilmington, I believe it’s a great opportunity to make myself a better baseball player,” Thach said. “Also to give myself a chance as a pitcher. If I would have gone this year to professional baseball, there was a good possibility I’d never pitch again. I was really looking forward to the opportunity to play in the field and pitch in Wilmington, so I believe that I could grow better as a player here and go through the same process again.”