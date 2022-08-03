Mayor Adams announces $5.5M investment for Universal Hip Hop Museum in Bronx

NYC officials announced on Wednesday a $5.5 million investment for the Universal Hip Hop Museum in the Bronx.

The museum will open in a 52,000-square-foot space at the Bronx Point development at Mill Pond Park.

The museum's new facility will include several gallery spaces, a black box theater, interactive exhibits and administrative offices.

The Universal Hip Hop Museum is the only state chartered educational museum dedicated to celebrating and preserving local and global contributions to hip hop music and culture.

Adams contributed $2 million of the $5.5 million investment. Another $2 million was provided by Bronx Borough President Vanessa Gibson and $1.5 million was allocated by the City Council.

As part of NYC's Department of Cultural Affairs, Mayor Eric Adams also announced new funding for Bronx-based cultural organizations including the Bronx Museum of the Arts, the New York Botanical Garden, The Point Community Development Corporation, Pregones Puerto Rican Traveling Theater, Wave Hill, and the Bronx Zoo.

"Whether you are in Co-op City or Canarsie, New Yorkers deserve the opportunity to learn about some of the unique cultures in their backyard," said Mayor Adams. "Hip Hop tells the story of this city and the Bronx so vividly. It tells life amid poverty and crime, of turning pain into purpose, of making it. That's why I'm proud to announce our administration's commitment of $2 million in new capital funding for the Universal Hip Hop Museum, alongside $3.5 million from the local elected officials. The newer generation may not know about the history of hip hop in the Bronx, however, when we support our cultural groups, we allow the people of this city to connect and find these local jewels that serve as passports to historic destinations."

Adams has invested $127 million in capital support across the five boroughs, which - along with funding from the City Council and borough presidents - brings a total of more than $220 million in capital funding to 70 cultural groups citywide.

Construction of the Universal Hip Hop Museum core and shell is underway. Construction to fit out the space will begin in 2023, with completion anticipated in the fall of 2025.

