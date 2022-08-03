ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Arsenal starlet Folarin Balogun joins French side Stade de Reims on loan, with Mikel Arteta keen for the 21-year-old striker to enjoy regular game time

By Julian Bovill For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 3 days ago

Folarin Balogun has joined Ligue 1 side Stade de Reims on a season-long loan in a bid to gain some regular game time.

The forward, 21, signed a new long-term contract with Arsenal last year and the club retain high hopes for his future.

With the club confirming the deal on Wednesday afternoon, Balogun arrives at Reims hoping to fill the centre forward spot left by Hugo Ekitike, who joined Paris Saint-Germain on a season-long loan earlier in this window.

The deal is not believed to have an option to buy clause.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3AHhrc_0h3VUXzu00
Folarin Balogun has joined Stade de Reims on loan in a bid to gain some regular game time

In their statement announcing Balogun's departure, Arsenal wished the player all the best for the upcoming campaign.

'Everyone at Arsenal wishes Flo all the best this coming season with Stade de Reims,' they wrote.

Balogun spent the second half of last season on loan at Middlesbrough in the Championship having found first team opportunities difficult to come by at Arsenal in the first half of the season.

Balogun started the Gunners' opening day fixture against Brentford last season, a 2-0 loss at the Brentford Community Stadium, but thereafter only made one more Premier League appearance before being sent out on loan.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0yZRMx_0h3VUXzu00
Mikel Arteta (left) and the club decided it would be best for the player to go out on loan again
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BOY4v_0h3VUXzu00
The forward spent the second half of last season with Middlesbrough scoring three times

His loan spell at Middlesbrough garnered a slight uptick in fortune, with the striker scoring three goals and laying on a further three for his team-mates in 21 appearances.

Balogun's arrival in France will be welcomed by Reims' supporters, who hope he can fire them up the table after the club finished 12th last season.

The club most recently qualified for the Europa League play-off rounds for the 2020-21 season but struggled over the past two seasons to match their lofty position of sixth in the 2019-20 season.

Balogun has represented every England age group side down to the under 17s, as well as making four appearances for the United States' under 18s side having been born in the country.

