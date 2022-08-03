Mississippi Rice: Weed Control, Herbicide Carryover, New Cases of Resistance – Podcast

As we enter August shell hardening is upon us for Pawnee and other varieties are only a few days to weeks behind. This means that for Pawnee we are shifting from nut sizing to kernel filling. As a result there are two things to keep in mind: 1) You should be about done with fungicide sprays on Pawnee; 2) Move up to 100% on irrigation of Pawnee.

