Mississippi Rice: Weed Control, Herbicide Carryover, New Cases of Resistance – Podcast

Read on agfax.com
Related
agfax.com
Georgia Pecans: Late Season Considerations
As we enter August shell hardening is upon us for Pawnee and other varieties are only a few days to weeks behind. This means that for Pawnee we are shifting from nut sizing to kernel filling. As a result there are two things to keep in mind: 1) You should be about done with fungicide sprays on Pawnee; 2) Move up to 100% on irrigation of Pawnee.
agfax.com
Texas Plains Cotton: Lots of Pests, No Economist Thresholds
Weather and drought remain our greatest issues this week yet again as we plow through crunch time and peak water use with not a drop of moisture to spare. We did get a break in temperatures for a day or two while many of our neighbors to the north received variable but generally heavy moisture.
agfax.com
Texas Blacklands: Cotton Defoliation Full Steam Ahead, Corn Harvest Wrapping Up
Corn harvest operations are wrapping up for most producers across the area, with yield reports all over the board. Eastern portions of the area that were gracious enough to catch some timely rains had better yields than fields on the western side of the county. In fact I-35 seems to be the dividing line from decent corn to poor corn with corn yields depleting quickly the further west you move of Interstate.
agfax.com
Illinois Field Reports: Most Areas Get Needed Rains
Each week, I put out a request to crops educators and specialists from the University of Illinois to compile an update to share with the entire state. We hope you find this information useful. If you have any questions or suggestions about the format or any feedback in general about these updates, please email me (harbach2@illinois.edu).
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
agfax.com
Illinois Corn, Soybeans: 2023 Crop Budgets – Higher Costs and Lower Returns
By Gary Schnitkey, Krista Swanson, and Jim Baltz, University of Illinois Ag Economists; and Carl Zulauf, Ohio State University Ag Economist. The first release of the 2023 Illinois Crop Budgets is available on farmdoc. Costs are projected to increase in 2023 from 2022 levels. At projected cost levels, per bushel prices of $5.30 for corn and $12.75 for soybeans result in marginal profitability, similar to levels experienced from 2014 to 2019.
Comments / 0