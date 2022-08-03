Genesis Reports July Sales Rise 0.4%

Read on www.ocbj.com
Related
Orange County Business Journal
Jack in the Box Appoints New Del Taco Executive
Lake Forest-based Del Taco, which was acquired earlier this year by San Diego’s Jack-in-the-Box (Nasdaq: JACK), has promoted Chief Operating Officer Chad Gretzema to be the chain’s top executive. Gretzema, who is called the brand president, replaces previous chief executive John Cappasola, who stepped down after the Jack...
Orange County Business Journal
Mendocino Farms to Open First OC Ghost Kitchen
Mendocino Farms will open its first pickup and delivery only store in Orange County on Aug. 8 near Anaheim’s Platinum Triangle. The ghost kitchen, located at 1560 S. Lewis St. “is a natural extension of our Orange County presence and brings a convenient, high quality pick up or delivery option to a new neighborhood in this market,” CEO Kevin Miles said in a statement.
Comments / 0