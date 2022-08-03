ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Well, the Cover-Up Sure Isn’t Making January 6 Look Any Better

By David A. Graham
The Atlantic
 4 days ago
Alex Wong / Getty

“Once is happenstance,” Ian Fleming’s Auric Goldfinger tells the spy James Bond in the eponymous novel. “Twice is coincidence. The third time it’s enemy action.”

The villain’s bon mot comes to mind with regard to another gold-obsessed malefactor these days. Last month, the public learned that the Secret Service had deleted, or negligently allowed the deletion of, texts surrounding the January 6, 2021, insurrection at the U.S. Capitol. Last week, The Washington Post reported that texts for top officials then in the Department of Homeland Security, including Acting Secretary Chad Wolf and his deputy, Ken Cuccinelli, are also missing. And yesterday, CNN reported that, according to court filings, the Pentagon wiped the phones of top defense officials, including messages from that day. (An official told The Washington Post the deletions were standard process.)

If Goldfinger was right, the question is what the goal of this action was. The old cliché goes that the cover-up, not the crime, is what gets people in trouble. Usually this means that whatever the initial misconduct is, the attempt to hide it provides the proof of a guilty mind or else the “process crime”—obstruction, tampering, etc.—that ends up actually snaring the culprits in the legal system.

In this case, the actual crime remains the most important and dangerous thing: Donald Trump’s failed months-long attempt to steal the presidency via legal machinations and then his last, desperate attempt to foment a riot that would achieve the same thing. Yet nearly two years later, the public keeps learning horrifying new bits of information. The House committee investigating these events has brought into focus the scope and details of the paperwork coup that tried to prevent the certification of the election on January 6, and it has shown Trump’s personal involvement in and approval of the riot itself.

If the actions of Trump and his cronies—especially those outside the government, such as Rudy Giuliani and Sidney Powell—have become clearer, some of the remaining questions concern what public officials were doing. How is it that other executive-branch agencies were so slow to react? Cassidy Hutchinson’s testimony to the committee in June started to crack open a view into the Secret Service’s actions around Trump on January 6, including agents’ alleged refusal to take him to the Capitol. A July committee hearing, seeking to explain why assistance from the Pentagon was so slow, even as a violent mob overran the seat of the federal government, provided some answers but not a full picture.

The revelations of the string of deletions raises the specter that these agencies were not merely complacent but actually complicit. Some of the officials whose texts were deleted, like Secret Service agents, were civil servants, but others were political appointees, although they also held positions that were not meant to be involved in electoral politics and they had taken an oath to defend the Constitution.

Some of the officials whose messages are missing have been publicly critical of Trump’s actions. Ken Cuccinelli, the acting DHS deputy secretary, reportedly rejected a plan to have DHS seize voting machines. Former Acting Defense Secretary Christopher Miller blamed Trump for the riot.

But the absence of their contemporaneous communications is confounding for anyone who wants to understand what happened on January 6 and after. Did the deleted texts suggest sympathy with the mob? Or were they so critical of the president that the relevant agencies were afraid of attacks from Trump and his allies should the contents ever come to light? Who was responsible for the deletions, and when? Was Trump himself involved in any cover-up? (These questions are a poignant irony for an administration that might never have existed save for concerns about mishandling of federal records.)

Even with all these mysteries, the deletions correspond to Trump’s attempt to enlist essential government departments, such as the Pentagon and the Secret Service, into his political schemes. Officials were aware and troubled by it at the time, even if they didn’t say or do anything about it publicly. The Defense Department was reportedly slow to dispatch National Guard troops on January 6 because Miller already knew that Trump had tainted the Pentagon’s reputation, and they worried that a deployment would look like military support for his attempted coup.

Even as new revelations continue, Trump makes plans for what he’ll do if he returns to office in 2025. In July, Axios’s Jonathan Swan reported on a plan to further subvert the executive branch and turn it into a political operation. If you like the current situation, where we may never know what top public officials were doing and saying while a mob descended on the Capitol, and why, you’re going to love the second Trump presidency.

Comments / 294

Jeff Hodge
3d ago

this is more coverage than Hillary destroying phones, deleting emails, and her server to protect Obama and herself. or the hard drives of several IRS computers crashing at the same time to again protect Obama.

Reply(8)
22
Only Human
4d ago

I am confused. Was it an insurrection or just a little ole riot? You know, like the ones the left's antifa people did. Everyone should really be asking the questions..... why are they going after Trump so hard for? How is he a threat at this time? What in tarnation are "they" afraid of????

Reply(51)
69
Sanchez Roy
3d ago

These texts were lost to protect the capital police and Nancy Pelosi. The only ones found are vague and could be called heresay. Ray Epps and the like were in the crowd Nancy Pelosi and capital police on the inside. Spotty cell phone service and to loud to communicate by voice. If they had found anything on Trump they would have been found.

Reply(10)
41
Related
The Atlantic

The Criminal Case Against Trump Is Getting Stronger

This is an edition of The Atlantic Daily, a newsletter that guides you through the biggest stories of the day, helps you discover new ideas, and recommends the best in culture. Sign up for it here. Federal and state prosecutors may soon need to decide whether to bring charges against...
POTUS
The Atlantic

What Donald Trump Got Out of His Divorce From Ivana

The funeral for the first wife of former President Donald Trump, Ivana, took place on a hot July day at St. Vincent Ferrer Roman Catholic Church on Manhattan’s Upper East Side, not far from the townhouse where she died at the age of 73. Her golden casket sat next to a large poster board of her 1992 Vanity Fair cover, which read Ivana Be a Star! The story, by Bob Colacello, chronicled the junketing and jet-setting that went along with Ivana’s effort to reinvent herself after her 1990 divorce from Donald.
RELATIONSHIPS
The Atlantic

Trump Supporters Think They’re in a Fight to the Death

For all the defects Donald Trump has as a politician, he does possess certain skills, among them an almost preternatural ability to tap into the sensibilities—the id—of the American right. More than any other Republican candidate in 2016, Trump was in sync with the base of the party. He still is, as he prepares for what looks like another run for the presidency.
WASHINGTON, DC
MSNBC

Trump's criminal intent is now clear. Merrick Garland's intentions aren't.

For weeks, if not months, leadership at the Department of Justice has repeatedly told us they will follow the facts and the law and will hold Jan. 6 wrongdoers accountable “at any level.” Yet they provide few updates or concrete information. We have seen zero overt law enforcement activity against anyone but the foot soldiers of former President Donald Trump’s insurrection. In substance, the DOJ is asking the American people to trust them. But following the House’s final (at least for a while) Jan. 6 committee hearing on Thursday, that trust is eroding.
POTUS
MSNBC

Why the Justice Dept. is holding off on charging Trump

Despite a mountain of evidence from the Jan. 6 Committee, Attorney General Merrick Garland is still sending mixed messages about whether he’ll prosecute former President Trump. Former U.S. Attorney Barb McQuade and Washington Post national correspondent Philip Bump discuss the Justice Department’s hesitation and signs that the GOP is withdrawing support for Trump 2024.July 23, 2022.
POTUS
Newsweek

Trump Lawyer Says He Will Be Reinstated as President if GOP Win Midterms

Christina Bobb, an attorney who has supported Donald Trump's legal challenge to overturn the 2020 election, has suggested a scenario in which the former president could be reinstated after the midterm elections in November. Bobb told the conservative news outlet the Right Side Broadcasting Network (RSBN) what she thought could...
POTUS
MSNBC

See Trump's living nightmare on air: Fox News turns on 'Horrible' Trump over Jan. 6

The Rupert Murdoch-owned Wall Street Journal and New York Post are condemning Donald Trump's role on Jan. 6 after new evidence in the final, climactic House hearing, while some voices on Fox News say on air Trump looked "horrible" for his conduct. The developments show evidence moving some people, and a shift within Murdoch's influential empire, while new polling shows Fox viewers ditching Trump for Ron DeSantis. MSNBC anchor Ari Melber reports on the developments and split within the company.
POTUS
Slate

By a 5–4 Vote, the Supreme Court Let a Lone Judge Block Biden’s Power Over Deportations

Texas Republicans currently insist that the United States is not allowed to exercise mercy toward undocumented immigrants, but must instead carry out the most draconian consequences possible. A series of conservative judges has agreed with them, stripping Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas of his authority to set immigration enforcement priorities that focus the agency’s limited resources away from otherwise law-abiding undocumented immigrants with strong ties to the community. And on Thursday, the Supreme Court issued a 5–4 order rewarding this intrusion on executive power by refusing to restore Mayorkas’ discretion over deportation. It appears that a majority of the justices may agree with Republicans that the president must inflict unceasing cruelty on a maximum number of immigrants.
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Capitol
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
United States Department of Defense
MSNBC

Trump coup exposed: Midnight military meeting led Trump to Jan. 6 rally, Navarro plot

The 7th Jan. 6th hearing unleashed new details on the shady, ‘off the books” meeting with Trump and controversial figures Sidney Powell and the CEO of Overstock which reportedly centered on the extreme plot to order the military to help steal the election. In Pat Cipollone’s testimony he claimed to not understand how they got into the White House, asking immediately ‘Who are you?’ when entering to break up the meeting. As The Beat previously reported, an aide of Peter Navarro allegedly let in these plotters who were not cleared to be in the White House. Navarro, the normally loud Trump warrior, told Ari Melber he had “no comment on that” meeting. July 14, 2022.
POTUS
Salon

The backlash to Christianity: Republicans are now panicked — but they only have themselves to blame

There can be no doubt about it: Religion, especially Christianity — while still powerful in American culture — is in decline. Fewer than half of Americans even belong to a church or other house of worship. Rates of church attendance are in a freefall, as younger Americans would rather do anything with their precious free time than go to church. As religion researcher Ryan Burge recently tweeted, "Among those born in the early 1930s, 60% attend church weekly. 17% never attend. Among those born in the early 1950s, 32% attend weekly. 29% never attend. Among those born in the early 1990s, 18% attend weekly. 42% never attend."
RELIGION
Fox News

Katie Pavlich: Remember when Trump was called xenophobic for sending the National Guard to the border?

Fox News contributor Katie Pavlich said Democratic mayors only care about the border crisis when it is affecting them personally Friday on "The Five." KATIE PAVLICH: It is interesting that the mayor of the nation’s capital is not welcoming these people with open arms, given the narrative of the left that everybody who crosses the border illegally should be welcome to stay in whatever community that they choose. It is not true to say that Republican governors are sending these people all over the country. The federal government for a year and a half has been sending and flying illegal immigrants by the thousands to cities across the country in the dead of night because they know they are doing something wrong.
WASHINGTON, DC
MSNBC

Trump melts down as Fox News turns on MAGA, cancels Trump speech for new GOP darling DeSantis

The splintering within Fox News continues as the network ignores a Trump speech to air Ron DeSantis instead. The former President hitting back and reportedly “tracking which hosts he can count on.” MSNBC’s Ari Melber reports on the devastating shift for Trump and one key Fox moment caught on tape, as a host bristles at polling showing most GOP voters want someone other than Trump in 2024. July 29, 2022.
POTUS
