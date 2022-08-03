ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Hunt for the bird basher of Lyme Regis: Middle-aged man in Jim Beam T-shirt who killed seagull with a cricket bat is sought by cops after brutal attack that left young beachgoers 'distressed'

By Gemma Parry For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 3 days ago

Police are searching for an angry tourist who attacked a seagull with a cricket bat near the seaside in Dorset.

According to reports, a man swung the cricket bat at the bird on Marine Parade in Lyme Regis on Sunday July 17, causing it to sustain a broken wing.

Dorset Police have confirmed that the bird later had to be put down due to its injuries.

The incident took place near to Poco Pizza while the beachfront was flooded with tourists amid sweltering temperatures during the heatwave last month. Many of the visitors were children, police have said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2LZA1B_0h3VPsA000
The incident took place near to Poco Pizza while the beachfront was flooded with tourists amid sweltering temperatures during the heatwave
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3m8yjw_0h3VPsA000
Dorset Police have confirmed that the bird had to be put down (stock image) 

The suspect has been described as a white male in his 50s and about 5ft 10in tall.

He is said to have spoken with a South African accent and was wearing a grey Jim Beam-branded t-shirt and a grey hat at the time.

Police have launched a joint investigation with the RSPCA into the incident.

Seagulls are a protected species and it is an offence to intentionally injure or kill them under the Wildlife and Countryside Act 1981.

It is not uncommon for visitors to Lyme Regis to be harassed by seagulls, particularly when they are eating.

Last month a couple were caught on camera being dive-bombed by a hungry gull as they ate fish and chips on the sea wall.

The man used a fork to attempt to shoo the bird away.

The town council has attempted to deter the gulls from attacking people for food. Three years ago, officials brought in two bald eagles, named Winne and Kojak, in a bid to scare them away.

In a pilot scheme launched in August 2019, two handlers strolled along the promenade of the Victorian resort with the eagles on their arms.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3AHUSe_0h3VPsA000
Last month a couple were caught on camera being dive-bombed by a hungry gull as they ate fish and chips on the sea wall
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3p0jl2_0h3VPsA000
The couple were attacked by a seagull as they tried to enjoy their chips in peace last month 

Their presence was enough to stop hundreds of seagulls from swooping down on tourists enjoying the beach.

Falconer Martin Ballam said at the time: 'The way it works is that the gulls see the low level threat and stay at a distance.

'It allows people to enjoy their food and chips in peace and everyone on the beach is that little bit safer'.

Some tourist hotspots have brought in new by-laws making it an offence for people to feed the gulls and have installed warning signs about giving them food.

So-called gull-proof rubbish bins have also been used to stop them getting at waste inside.

Police Constable Josh Hurwood, of West Dorset police, said: 'This was a distressing incident for people to have witnessed, with many young families in the area at the time and we are carrying out an investigation, with support from the RSPCA, to identify the man involved.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0EkFtv_0h3VPsA000
Winnie the Bald Eagle with her handler Kyle Smaldon watching over the beach in Dorset (Picture taken in 2019)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28WsBd_0h3VPsA000
Kojak scours the waterfront looking for seagulls pestering visitors with handler James Herbert (Picture taken in 2019) 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35yJrK_0h3VPsA000
Some tourist hotspots have brought in new by-laws making it an offence for people to feed the gulls and have installed warning signs about giving them food 

'This occurred on the seafront at a busy time of day, and we are appealing for anyone who saw what happened, or who has any information relating to the man's identity, to please come forward.'

A spokewoman for the RSPCA said: 'We are working with police to investigate this incident. Sadly, a gull was seriously injured and had to be put to sleep.

'Anyone with first-hand information about what happened should contact police or the RSPCA appeal line on 0300 123 8018.'

Anyone with any information should contact Dorset Police on 101 quoting incident number 55220115158.

