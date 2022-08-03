ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Landscapers Find Human Skull Near Texas Highway

By Dani Medina
 4 days ago
Photo: Getty Images

Landscapers found something unexpected as they were preparing to cut down a tree near a Texas highway .

A human skull and arm were found in the 1300 block of State Highway 225 in Houston around 12:40 p.m. Tuesday (August 2), the Houston Police Department said.

The TxDOT crew was in the process of clearing the brush along the highway to cut down a tree, according to ABC 13 .

The identity of the skull has yet to be revealed. While it's unknown exactly how long the remains were in the brush, authorities believe the remains have been there for several months.

The remains were taken for an autopsy and the person's identity, gender and cause of death will be determined by the Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences, according to the Fort Worth Star-Telegram .

