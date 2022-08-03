Stefon Diggs already in sharp form for 2022 with contested TD grab during camp with Buffalo Bills

Read on saturdaytradition.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Big Ten Network analyst Joshua Perry gives his takeaways from stop at Nebraska
Big Ten Network is back with its annual stops around the B1G throughout fall camps. On Thursday, it was a stop in Lincoln to take in practice with head coach Scott Frost and Nebraska. On Friday, BTN analyst Joshua Perry provided his 3 key takeaways from that visit. His first...
Samori Toure shines in family night scrimmage for the Green Bay Packers
Samori Toure was not selected until the 7th round of the 2022 NFL Draft. However, he’s making quite a strong impression during training camp with the Green Bay Packers. On Friday, the Packers hosted “family night” with a practice and scrimmage time held inside Lambeau Field and open to the fans. Toure’s first nice play came in one-on-one battles when he beat his man on a fade route to the corner of the end zone.
Michigan defensive end has medically retired, per team spokesperson
A Michigan defensive end who was a member of the 2019 recruiting class has decided to retire from football. According to MLive’s Aaron McMann, Gabe Newburg, who was set to enter his 4th season with the program, has opted to medically retire. The news was confirmed by McMann by a university spokesperson.
Michigan co-OC Matt Weiss discusses quarterback battle between Cade McNamara, J.J. McCarthy
Michigan fans have been laser-focused on the team’s quarterback situation as it looks to return to the College Football Playoff following a breakthrough season in 2021. Cade McNamara passed for over 2,500 yards and threw 15 touchdowns versus just 6 interceptions and may have the inside track on the job in 2022. That’s unless J.J. McCarthy, the heralded recruit who impressed in limited action as a true freshman, has anything to say about it.
Penn State game-by-game predictions: ESPN's FPI projects Nittany Lions' 2022 season
Penn State enters 2022 looking for a rebound under head coach James Franklin and QB Sean Clifford. Since 2020, the Nittany Lions have gone 11-11, and it goes without saying that results must be better this year. During the offseason, Penn State picked up a solid recruiting class and a...
Kirk Ferentz opens up on whether or not Iowa has a true QB battle this fall
Kirk Ferentz is trying to put the best team possible on the field for Iowa in 2022. One position that is bound to draw a lot of attention during fall camp is at QB. Last season, Spencer Petras for much of the year. He was up and down at times and missed time due to injury. Alex Padilla played in place of Petras at various times.
Malachi Coleman, top 2023 prospect out of Nebraska, keeps 2 B1G programs on final list
Malachi Coleman is the top 2023 prospect out of Nebraska and a key recruit for the cycle. On Saturday, he dropped his updated list of 7 finalists. Included on Coleman’s list is Scott Frost’s Nebraska program. Other good news for the Huskers is that Steve Wiltfong with 247 Sports has included a “crystal ball prediction” that Coleman’s commitment will go to Nebraska.
Big Ten East: 5 most important division games for 2022
Big Ten East races traditional center around a quartet of programs. Under the current system, it is usually the likes of Ohio State, Michigan, Penn State and Michigan State who position themselves to be competitive in November. While the current format might change when USC and UCLA join the B1G,...
Big Ten Football: Top 5 East-West crossover games on the 2022 schedule
Big Ten football is right around the corner with the 2022 season getting started on Aug. 27! That Week 0 action will feature 3 B1G teams hitting the field, including a B1G West matchup between Northwestern and Nebraska in Dublin. Over the course of the year, one of the interesting...
Jamie Kaiser, 4-star SG out of IMG Academy, keeps 2 B1G teams on final list
Jamie Kaiser is one of the top hoops prospects for the class of 2023. On Friday, he cut his list to 3 schools, keeping the B1G in the mix. When his top 3 came out, Kaiser included Maryland and Indiana. Virginia out of the ACC is the other school still in the mix.
Scott Frost tabs early frontrunner in Nebraska's QB battle
Scott Frost sees the quarterback situation taking shape in Lincoln. According to Jimmy Watkins with the Omaha World-Herald, Frost believes Texas transfer Casey Thompson is the frontrunner. The former Longhorn passed for 2,422 yards and 30 touchdowns in three seasons in Austin. His experience might be one factor in his edge.
Hickey: Big 12's rumored overture to Minnesota is 10 steps past preposterous
“You miss 100% of the shots you don’t take — Wayne Gretzky”. We don’t yet know much about new Big 12 commissioner Brett Yormark, but we may have learned something about the type of business leader he admires. Clearly the man deeply respects the style of Michael...
Nathan Gerry, former Nebraska LB, signs with new NFL team
Nathan Gerry has a new NFL home after 5 seasons in the league. The former 5th-round pick out of Nebraska saw his NFL career begin in 2017 with the Philadelphia Eagles, where he won a Super Bowl ring as a rookie. He recorded a career-best 74 tackles in 2019 before an ankle injury saw him miss the last 9 games of the 2020 season. Ahead of the 2021 campaign, with his rookie contract with the Eagles having expired, he inked a 1-year deal with the San Francisco 49ers and eventually landed on their practice squad before his release in November.
College football realignment rumors: Dan Patrick addresses NBC's reported B1G, Notre Dame partnership
College football realignment rumors never stop it seems in the realm of college football. Recently, Dan Patrick tackled the latest report during The Dan Patrick Show. Patrick specifically addressed the report that NBC is thinking about partnering B1G broadcasts with his current agreement with Notre Dame. The new media rights deal for the B1G is still ongoing with a number of partners vying for the opportunity alongside FOX Sports.
James Franklin lists major questions facing Penn State entering 2022 season
James Franklin is not shy to admit his concerns facing Penn State. In fall camp, Franklin said the biggest question marks with Penn State are the offensive line, safety position, the running game, the linebacker corp, and the punting game. Penn State has to replace 3 starters on the offensive...
Ohio State football: Start of fall camp sheds light on potential DL rotation
Ohio State football is entering fall camp for 2022, and a lot of attention will be placed on getting the defense right. That includes landing on the right starters and rotation pieces for the defensive line. In observing Ohio State’s second day of camp practices, Stephen Means with Cleveland.com shed...
Andrew Rumph, 2023 DE from Florida, includes 2 B1G teams in top 4
Andrew Rumph is a 6-foot-3-1/2, 265-pound defensive line standout for Palmetto (Fla.) in the Tampa Bay area. He’ll be headed into his 2nd season with Palmetto, for whom he totaled 4.0 sacks and 16 tackles for a loss in 2021, according to 247Sports. A pair of B1G programs have...
Scotty Middleton, elite 2023 4-star SF, announces B1G commitment
Scotty Middleton will be playing college basketball for Chris Holtmann and Ohio State. The 6-foot-6 small forward, ranked by 247Sports as the No. 6 player at his position in the class of 2023 and as the No. 34 recruit nationally regardless of position. entered Sunday with a top 3 of Ohio State, Seton Hall, and UConn. He had stopped by Columbus for an official visit on Mar. 4 before heading to Seton Hall and UConn for 2 more officials on June.
Former Nebraska team captain leaving Big 12 for job at USC, per report
One of the Big 12’s chief executives is leaving for the West Coast. Ed Stewart, the conferences associate commissioner, is being hired as USC’s executive senior associate athletic director per Pete Thamel of ESPN. Stewart’s reported duties will include oversight of Southern Cal’s football program. Stewart...
Traditional toughness: Iowa, Wisconsin keep fullback position from going extinct in the B1G
Monte Pottebaum carries the banner for a dwindling breed. He’s a Big Ten fullback in the toughest, truest sense of the word. A former walk-on linebacker from small-town Iowa, he’ll play a crucial but easily overlooked role for Kirk Ferentz’s offense this season. Outside of the Hawkeye State, only the keenest of college football fans with think twice about him. That’s because, even in the traditionally rough-and-tumble Big Ten, his position barely exists.
