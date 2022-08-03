ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

Stefon Diggs already in sharp form for 2022 with contested TD grab during camp with Buffalo Bills

By Michael Daly
saturdaytradition.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on saturdaytradition.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
saturdaytradition.com

Samori Toure shines in family night scrimmage for the Green Bay Packers

Samori Toure was not selected until the 7th round of the 2022 NFL Draft. However, he’s making quite a strong impression during training camp with the Green Bay Packers. On Friday, the Packers hosted “family night” with a practice and scrimmage time held inside Lambeau Field and open to the fans. Toure’s first nice play came in one-on-one battles when he beat his man on a fade route to the corner of the end zone.
GREEN BAY, WI
saturdaytradition.com

Michigan defensive end has medically retired, per team spokesperson

A Michigan defensive end who was a member of the 2019 recruiting class has decided to retire from football. According to MLive’s Aaron McMann, Gabe Newburg, who was set to enter his 4th season with the program, has opted to medically retire. The news was confirmed by McMann by a university spokesperson.
ANN ARBOR, MI
saturdaytradition.com

Michigan co-OC Matt Weiss discusses quarterback battle between Cade McNamara, J.J. McCarthy

Michigan fans have been laser-focused on the team’s quarterback situation as it looks to return to the College Football Playoff following a breakthrough season in 2021. Cade McNamara passed for over 2,500 yards and threw 15 touchdowns versus just 6 interceptions and may have the inside track on the job in 2022. That’s unless J.J. McCarthy, the heralded recruit who impressed in limited action as a true freshman, has anything to say about it.
ANN ARBOR, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Buffalo, NY
Football
Buffalo, NY
Sports
State
Maryland State
City
Maryland, NY
City
Buffalo, NY
saturdaytradition.com

Kirk Ferentz opens up on whether or not Iowa has a true QB battle this fall

Kirk Ferentz is trying to put the best team possible on the field for Iowa in 2022. One position that is bound to draw a lot of attention during fall camp is at QB. Last season, Spencer Petras for much of the year. He was up and down at times and missed time due to injury. Alex Padilla played in place of Petras at various times.
FOOTBALL
saturdaytradition.com

Malachi Coleman, top 2023 prospect out of Nebraska, keeps 2 B1G programs on final list

Malachi Coleman is the top 2023 prospect out of Nebraska and a key recruit for the cycle. On Saturday, he dropped his updated list of 7 finalists. Included on Coleman’s list is Scott Frost’s Nebraska program. Other good news for the Huskers is that Steve Wiltfong with 247 Sports has included a “crystal ball prediction” that Coleman’s commitment will go to Nebraska.
LINCOLN, NE
saturdaytradition.com

Big Ten East: 5 most important division games for 2022

Big Ten East races traditional center around a quartet of programs. Under the current system, it is usually the likes of Ohio State, Michigan, Penn State and Michigan State who position themselves to be competitive in November. While the current format might change when USC and UCLA join the B1G,...
COLLEGE SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pro Bowl#American Football#Afc#The Minnesota Vikings
saturdaytradition.com

Scott Frost tabs early frontrunner in Nebraska's QB battle

Scott Frost sees the quarterback situation taking shape in Lincoln. According to Jimmy Watkins with the Omaha World-Herald, Frost believes Texas transfer Casey Thompson is the frontrunner. The former Longhorn passed for 2,422 yards and 30 touchdowns in three seasons in Austin. His experience might be one factor in his edge.
LINCOLN, NE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Buffalo Bills
NFL Teams
Minnesota Vikings
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
saturdaytradition.com

Nathan Gerry, former Nebraska LB, signs with new NFL team

Nathan Gerry has a new NFL home after 5 seasons in the league. The former 5th-round pick out of Nebraska saw his NFL career begin in 2017 with the Philadelphia Eagles, where he won a Super Bowl ring as a rookie. He recorded a career-best 74 tackles in 2019 before an ankle injury saw him miss the last 9 games of the 2020 season. Ahead of the 2021 campaign, with his rookie contract with the Eagles having expired, he inked a 1-year deal with the San Francisco 49ers and eventually landed on their practice squad before his release in November.
LINCOLN, NE
saturdaytradition.com

College football realignment rumors: Dan Patrick addresses NBC's reported B1G, Notre Dame partnership

College football realignment rumors never stop it seems in the realm of college football. Recently, Dan Patrick tackled the latest report during The Dan Patrick Show. Patrick specifically addressed the report that NBC is thinking about partnering B1G broadcasts with his current agreement with Notre Dame. The new media rights deal for the B1G is still ongoing with a number of partners vying for the opportunity alongside FOX Sports.
COLLEGE SPORTS
saturdaytradition.com

Ohio State football: Start of fall camp sheds light on potential DL rotation

Ohio State football is entering fall camp for 2022, and a lot of attention will be placed on getting the defense right. That includes landing on the right starters and rotation pieces for the defensive line. In observing Ohio State’s second day of camp practices, Stephen Means with Cleveland.com shed...
COLUMBUS, OH
saturdaytradition.com

Andrew Rumph, 2023 DE from Florida, includes 2 B1G teams in top 4

Andrew Rumph is a 6-foot-3-1/2, 265-pound defensive line standout for Palmetto (Fla.) in the Tampa Bay area. He’ll be headed into his 2nd season with Palmetto, for whom he totaled 4.0 sacks and 16 tackles for a loss in 2021, according to 247Sports. A pair of B1G programs have...
COLLEGE SPORTS
saturdaytradition.com

Scotty Middleton, elite 2023 4-star SF, announces B1G commitment

Scotty Middleton will be playing college basketball for Chris Holtmann and Ohio State. The 6-foot-6 small forward, ranked by 247Sports as the No. 6 player at his position in the class of 2023 and as the No. 34 recruit nationally regardless of position. entered Sunday with a top 3 of Ohio State, Seton Hall, and UConn. He had stopped by Columbus for an official visit on Mar. 4 before heading to Seton Hall and UConn for 2 more officials on June.
COLUMBUS, OH
saturdaytradition.com

Former Nebraska team captain leaving Big 12 for job at USC, per report

One of the Big 12’s chief executives is leaving for the West Coast. Ed Stewart, the conferences associate commissioner, is being hired as USC’s executive senior associate athletic director per Pete Thamel of ESPN. Stewart’s reported duties will include oversight of Southern Cal’s football program. Stewart...
LOS ANGELES, CA
saturdaytradition.com

Traditional toughness: Iowa, Wisconsin keep fullback position from going extinct in the B1G

Monte Pottebaum carries the banner for a dwindling breed. He’s a Big Ten fullback in the toughest, truest sense of the word. A former walk-on linebacker from small-town Iowa, he’ll play a crucial but easily overlooked role for Kirk Ferentz’s offense this season. Outside of the Hawkeye State, only the keenest of college football fans with think twice about him. That’s because, even in the traditionally rough-and-tumble Big Ten, his position barely exists.
MADISON, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy