2022 MAC Football Positional Previews: Kent State Golden Flashes offensive skill positions

Looking for an Italian Bakery in the Suburbs of Cleveland? You Should Check Out This Place in Maple Heights, OhioIsla ChiuMaple Heights, OH
Dick Vermeil a coach for CantonChiefs Focus News And More.Canton, OH
The Least Visited State Park in Ohio is also the most PeacefulTravel Maven
4 Places To Get Great Chinese Food in OhioIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
Five restaurants in Ohio have been ranked as the most romantic places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensOhio State
hustlebelt.com
2022 MAC Football Positional Previews: Akron Zips offensive line
The Zips had a season to be forgotten in 2021, ranking dead last in the conference in scoring offense (19.2 points per game,) while also being 106th in the NCAA in total offense (340.8 yards per game.) The offensive line was also the worst in the country in sacks allowed,...
Eleven Warriors
What Arvell Reese's Commitment Means for Ohio State's 2023 Recruiting Class
Four-star linebacker Arvell Reese always thought he'd be taking his commitment the distance. Not only has that typically been the norm for players from Glenville High School, but Reese also had only been offered by the Buckeyes since March. “It’ll definitely be late since my recruitment started late,” Reese said...
2023 Cleveland Glenville LB Arvell Reese Commits To Ohio State
The Buckeyes have now secured commitments from six of the top seven players in the state.
Meet the man who will keep the beer flowing in Canton this weekend
Joe 'The Beer Guy' Perkins has traveled across the country to nearly every major stadium in the U.S. This weekend, he'll be slinging suds during Enshrinement Weekend at the Football HOF in Canton.
WTOL-TV
Cleveland Guardians investigation: Why Mustard has gone winless this season in the hot dog race at Progressive Field
CLEVELAND — We surely have had our fair share of heartbreak with professional Cleveland sports over the years. The shot. The drive. The fumble. And newly minted, the Mustard. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with the free 3News to GO! newsletter.
luxury-houses.net
Listing for $2.295 M, Modern Masterpiece in Akron Designed with Intent to Bring Outside in the Entertaining Spaces Flow Seamlessly
The Masterpiece in Akron offers 3 amazing levels and stunning backyard oasis complete with pool, extensive patios, now available for sale. This home located at 4735 Mallard Pond Dr, Akron, Ohio; offering 4 bedrooms and 6 bathrooms with 8,229 square feet of living spaces. Call Julie A Boyle – Howard Hanna – (Phone: (330) 730-6290) for more detailed; and set a tour schedule of the Masterpiece in Akron.
akronjewishnews.com
Tense times in Akron following Walker shooting
Over a month after the death of Jayland Walker, who was killed by Akron police officers, the community is beginning to heal and members of the Jewish community in Akron offered their support and prayers to the Black community and those mourning his loss. Walker, 25, was unarmed when Akron...
After getting pretty bummed out by current events (note to self - must stop doom-scrolling), I needed a pick-me-up, specifically a sugary and delicious one. As a resident of a westside suburb, I tend to stick to places on the westside. But I felt like trying something new, so I decided to venture further east and went to Baraona's Bakery, a shop in Maple Heights.
This Place in Maple Heights, Ohio Serves a Great Polish Boy
During these times of crazy inflation, it seems like it's getting increasingly impossible to find a good meal under 10 dollars. Heck, even getting a burger with a drink and fries at a big fast food chain could cost you more than 10 bucks these days!
cleveland19.com
Akron Metro RTA holds job fair over weekend due to need for drivers
SUMMIT COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - The nationwide public transportation bus driver shortage isn’t letting up. Akron METRO RTA is trying to solve this issue by hosting a job fair this weekend at Stark State College in Akron. “So if we don’t have the drivers we can’t have the services,”...
Akron police find car in connection with fatal shooting of 4YO girl, 40YO man
The Akron Police Department has found the car authorities believe may be connected to the double fatal shooting the department announced via Facebook on Sunday.
spectrumnews1.com
Some Akron city leaders cancel community events due to rumors of protests
AKRON, Ohio — Cities across the country have been hosting National Night Out events. There were several National Night Out events scheduled across the city of Akron, but some were canceled due to rumors of protests. Akron councilwoman Sharon Connor made the decision to cancel her community's National Night...
Why Akron carjacking victims feel traumatized twice
It's a crime that can happen to unsuspecting drivers in an instant and send shivers down the spines of both the victims and their families: carjackings.
cleveland.com
Best donuts in Greater Cleveland, according to Yelp
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- When people say beauty comes in all shapes and sizes, we are pretty sure they are talking about donuts!. From the simple, glazed classic to the baked-filled-and-slathered creations of today’s gourmet shops, we guarantee you will be able to find a flavor or variety to satisfy your cravings.
Why there was a ring on radar over Portage County
Thursday morning's radar was interesting. It showed a ring develop over parts of Portage County.
Lake, Summit counties joins Cuyahoga, Lorain, Portage as now red for high COVID-19 spread in CDC update; masks advised (map)
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Lake and Summit counties join Cuyahoga, Lorain, and Portage counties, along with more than 75% of Ohio’s 88 counties as now being classified as having high COVID-19 transmission on the latest U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention map. Ohio has been steadily worsening in...
Man traveled from Oregon, stalked young girl: Police
Police in Brunswick say they arrested a man who had traveled from Oregon to try and meet an underage girl who lives in the area.
Cleveland Scene
Krayzie Bone Wants to Build Music Academy in Glenville, Make Cleveland a "Prospering Music City"
Krayzie Bone, the Bone Thugs-n-Harmony rapper, producer and entrepreneur revealed on a recent local podcast episode that he has hopes of starting a "music and arts academy" in his native Glenville. Speaking on the Outlaws Radio show, Krayzie Bone outlined a vision to make Cleveland a "prospering music city." Among...
Feds arrest Mogadore man accused of mailing feces to lawmakers
Richard John Steinle, 77, is a former Portage County Common Pleas Court mediator who allegedly mailed more than 36 letters containing suspected feces to Ohio legislators in Ohio, Kentucky and Washington, D.C., between August 2021 and July 29 of this year, according to a criminal affidavit.
8,600 without power in Cuyahoga County on Saturday
According to FirstEnergy’s website, 8,600 residents are without power on Saturday night. Shaker Heights has 4,800 with no lights on, in addition to University Heights with 2,900 customers.
