Troy, OH

Miami County Commissioners authorize emergency resolution

TROY – On Thursday, Aug. 4, the Miami County Commissioners met for a general meeting to approve resolutions. The agenda had an additional resolution added for emergency repairs to the microwave system which is “negatively” impacting the law enforcement agencies, according to the resolution. The IT Department...
MIAMI COUNTY, OH
TROY, OH
Groundbreaking ceremony held for Miami County Commerce Center

TROY – The Miami County Commissioners and other government officials hosted a groundbreaking ceremony for the new One Stop Center, officially named the Miami County Commerce Center, on Wednesday, Aug. 3. The Miami County Commerce Center will be located at the corner of Barnhart Road and State Route 55...
MIAMI COUNTY, OH
New therapy at Kettering Health to make fighting brain tumors easier

DAYTON — Kettering Health is the first provider in the Dayton region to offer GammaTile® Therapy. This FDA-cleared, Surgically Targeted Radiation Therapy (STaRT) device contains titanium radiation sources. The sources are embedded in a square “tile” and implanted in the brain immediately following tumor removal surgery.
DAYTON, OH
Troy, OH
Edison State’s Veterinary Technology Program receives initial accreditation

PIQUA — The Veterinary Technology program at Edison State Community College has received initial accreditation from the American Veterinary Medical Association (AVMA) Committee on Veterinary Technician Education and Activities (CVTEA) as a program for educating veterinary technicians. “We’re proud to announce that we received word that Edison State’s Veterinary...
PIQUA, OH
Continuing the tradition of excellence: Downs named new CMS principal

COVINGTON — When Courtney Downs was in third grade, she knew she wanted to be a lawyer. “I was adamant that I was going to be a lawyer and it was going to be great,” Downs said. “When I first started looking at Defiance College, my advisor recommended not going pre-law because, if you change your mind, what are you going to do with a pre-law degree if you don’t go to law school?”
COVINGTON, OH
Troy football opens scrimmage season with Princeton

TROY — With a new system under first-year coach Troy Everhart, you can expect the Troy football team will only get better with each day of practice, scrimmaging and games. And the Trojans took another step Saturday morning in a scrimmage with a strong Cincinnati Princeton team. “That is...
TROY, OH

