Michigan game-by-game predictions: ESPN's FPI projects Wolverines' 2022 season

The Nimbus: A Covered Electric MotorcycleInyerselfAnn Arbor, MI
People React to Sheriff Bevier’s Decision to Turn Dee Ann Warner’s Missing Persons Case Over to Michigan State PoliceTracy StengelAdrian, MI
Investigative Attorney Shares What Dale Warner was Doing While the Community Rallied to Find His WifeTracy StengelAdrian, MI
Citizens Plan to Rally to Get Justice for Dee Ann WarnerTracy StengelAdrian, MI
Attend the Justice For Dee Rally to Show Your SupportTracy StengelAdrian, MI
Michigan defensive end has medically retired, per team spokesperson
A Michigan defensive end who was a member of the 2019 recruiting class has decided to retire from football. According to MLive’s Aaron McMann, Gabe Newburg, who was set to enter his 4th season with the program, has opted to medically retire. The news was confirmed by McMann by a university spokesperson.
All wrapped up? Michigan OL coach names leader in right tackle battle
There may be some lingering questions as to who will be the starting quarterback for Michigan heading into the 2022 season. It doesn’t appear that there are really any questions as to who will start at right tackle, though. With the Wolverines heading into the 2nd week of preseason...
Michigan co-OC Matt Weiss discusses quarterback battle between Cade McNamara, J.J. McCarthy
Michigan fans have been laser-focused on the team’s quarterback situation as it looks to return to the College Football Playoff following a breakthrough season in 2021. Cade McNamara passed for over 2,500 yards and threw 15 touchdowns versus just 6 interceptions and may have the inside track on the job in 2022. That’s unless J.J. McCarthy, the heralded recruit who impressed in limited action as a true freshman, has anything to say about it.
Michigan Recruiting Insider: Wolverines score huge commit, make moves at the BBQ
The Michigan Recruiting Insider latest episode is live, with TMI's Sam Webb, Steve Lorenz and Brice Marich providing unparalleled insight regarding the Wolverines on the recruiting trail. The episode is embedded below!. In this week's edition, the crew breaks down the importance of 2023 four-star offensive lineman Evan Link's commitment...
Michigan men's hockey names interim replacement for fired head coach Mel Pearson
Michigan on Sunday announced that it will turn to a familiar face to lead its men’s hockey program on an interim basis following the sudden firing of head coach Mel Pearson. Brandon Naurato, who joined the Wolverines as an assistant prior to the 2021-22 season after serving in a player development role with the Detroit Red Wings, has been named the team’s interim head coach. A forward with the Maize and Blue from 2005-2009, Naurato was a member of the 2007-08 squad that advanced to the Frozen Four.
247 Sports analyst tabs Michigan QB competition as top battle in the country
247Sports.com just released its top 10 quarterback battles for the 2022 season and the B1G is right at the top. It pits Michigan’s J.J. McCarthy against Cade McNamara. The experience edge might go to McNamara, who started 14 games under center for the Wolverines last season. McNamara threw for 2,576 yards and 15 touchdowns while helping Michigan to 12 wins and a B1G Championship as well as a spot in the College Football Playoff.
Michigan State Basketball: Will Coen Carr continue Spartans recruiting streak?
Top-100 prospect Coen Carr is set to make a decision soon. Will Michigan State Basketball get another quality pickup in the 2023 recruiting class?. Michigan State Basketball is a great example of how momentum can quickly change in one offseason. The program annoyed fans with its lack of progress in the transfer portal to improve the roster for the upcoming season, not adding a single veteran player.
Michigan State gets commitment from hometown dynamic playmaker
Michigan State landed a commitment this past Wednesday from a local dynamic player in wide receiver Brandon Lewis from Lansing Catholic. Lewis made the commitment official on his Twitter. Lewis will join Michigan State as a preferred walk-on after the Spartans extended the PWO offer early in July. Not much...
Michigan State Football: 3 recruits who could commit in August 2022
With the calendar turning to August, we’ll take a look at three Michigan State football targets who could potentially commit this month. Momentum for the 2023 Michigan State football class has halted a bit over the past month, but the addition of four-star offensive tackle Stanton Ramil got people excited again.
Mel Pearson reportedly fired by Michigan following investigation
Mel Pearson is reportedly out as head coach of Michigan’s men’s hockey team. According to reporter John U. Bacon, Michigan terminated Pearson’s employment on Friday. An investigation into Pearson’s hockey program was recently completed. The investigation into the Wolverine program revealed allegations of sexual or gender-based...
Josh Bilicki Merging NASCAR, College Football with Awesome Michigan State Paint Scheme
The worlds of NASCAR and college football are merging in a beautiful way this weekend. Josh Bilicki will be sporting an awesome paint scheme for Sunday’s Cup Series race at Michigan International Speedway, showing support for one in-state university. Bilicki’s No. 77 car will take on a green-and-white paint...
‘My liver can’t handle two races’: Scenes from a sold-out MIS infield
It’s easy to spot newbies in the Michigan International Speedway infield – they have a yellow sash of sorts, which is really just caution tape tied in a circle. The “rookie stripe” mimics an on-track ritual, as NASCAR requires rookies to have a yellow stripe on their rear bumper.
Former MSU football player resigns from state Board of Ed, Whitmer seeks replacement
Former Michigan State University football player Jason Strayhorn has resigned from the state Board of Education, citing “new academic and athletic opportunities that require us to relocate as a family out of state.”. Strayhorn, who now works as a real estate broker and color commentator for MSU football games,...
WILX-TV
NASCAR returns to Michigan International Speedway, bringing business to Brooklyn
BROOKLYN, Mich. (WILX) - Thousands of people set up camp at Michigan International Speedway for NASCAR Weekend. It’s the only race weekend at the Michigan International Speedway and fans have been waiting for it all summer long. Some said they came as far as Toronto. Campers still have two...
abc12.com
Joey Spencer will fight undefeated Kevin Salgado in Los Angeles on September 4th
LINDEN, MICH. (WJRT) - Linden native Joey Spencer announced his next fight on Instagram. The Small Town Soldier (15-0, 10 KO) will be taking on undefeated Kevin Salgado (14-0-1, 9 KO) The fight is set for September 4th in Los Angeles and will be streamed on Fox.
Michigan GOP coalesces around Tudor Dixon — minus one notable holdout
A little more than 12 hours after Tudor Dixon declared victory in the Republican gubernatorial primary Tuesday, a who’s who of the Michigan Republican party gathered in Lansing for a “unity luncheon.”. It was a pointed gesture. Coming off a fractious gubernatorial primary, the party is looking to...
Whitmer responds to Dixon nomination
LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Just because she didn’t face any opposition in the primary doesn’t mean Gov. Whitmer kept quiet. On the day of the primary, Whitmer held two rallies for her supporters and volunteers, one in Grand Rapids and the other in Lansing. She reminded them that it’s not just her and the Republican […]
This Michigan college alum is blasting off to the International Space Station
ALBION, MI - There are numerous astronauts who hail from the state of Michigan. Almost all of them studied or taught at the University of Michigan in Ann Arbor. One about to go to the International Space Station now, however, is an Albion College Briton. Josh Cassada, a 1995 alumnus...
The Tallest Flagpole in Michigan is Located Here
Attention all flagpole sitters! (Does anyone even DO that anymore? Even some lame radio deejay somewhere?) Here's one you may or may not wanna tackle...authorities probably wouldn't let you anyway. It's Michigan's tallest flagpole, located in New Baltimore at the foot of Lake St. Clair in the Walter & Mary Burke Park, 36400 Front Street, Macomb County.
Crazy: Look Inside This Now Abandoned Elementary School In Brighton
If you are a fan of abandoned destinations, you'll be in a world shock to find one so close to home. Located in Brighton, Lindbom Elementary school has sat deserted for ten years. Look: Abandoned Elementary School In Brighton. This school has sat untouched by the sound of students' voices...
