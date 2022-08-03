Michigan game-by-game predictions: ESPN's FPI projects Wolverines' 2022 season

Michigan on Sunday announced that it will turn to a familiar face to lead its men’s hockey program on an interim basis following the sudden firing of head coach Mel Pearson. Brandon Naurato, who joined the Wolverines as an assistant prior to the 2021-22 season after serving in a player development role with the Detroit Red Wings, has been named the team’s interim head coach. A forward with the Maize and Blue from 2005-2009, Naurato was a member of the 2007-08 squad that advanced to the Frozen Four.

ANN ARBOR, MI ・ 7 HOURS AGO