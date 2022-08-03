Knoxville Police Investigating after SUV Backs Into a Northeast Knoxville Business and Flees Scene

MARYVILLE, Tenn. — The Blount County Sheriff's Office said Friday they were looking for a person involved in a fatal hit-and-run crash. They said the crash happened Thursday on Peach Orchard Road and killed an 82-year-old man — Gary Burchfield. He was pronounced dead at Blount Memorial Hospital Thursday afternoon, BCSO said. They also said an autopsy showed that he died of injuries that are consistent with being hit by a vehicle.

MARYVILLE, TN ・ 1 DAY AGO