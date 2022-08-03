The Russos Say Kevin Feige Originally Wanted To Kill Off All Of The Original Avengers In ‘Endgame’

Read on theplaylist.net
Related
theplaylist.net
‘Batgirl’ Directors Get Supportive Messages From Marvel’s Kevin Feige, James Gunn & Edgar Wright
Earlier this week, Warner Bros. Discovery made a drastic decision: axing a nearly completed “Batgirl” movie, shocking many fans and non-fans alike with the news that a $90 million-budgeted superhero pic would never see the light of day. Yep, you won’t see it on streaming or theatrically, ever, unless it somehow leaks, which is unprecedented. The decision really erupted on the internet, shocking and puzzling many people, including the “Batgirl” directors themselves, who were blindsided by it all.
theplaylist.net
Giancarlo Esposito Reveals He’s Met With Marvel & Is Keen To Play The X-Men’s Professor X
Despite naming the next two “Avengers” installments at San Diego Comic-Con last month, fans are still waiting for Marvel Studios’ to unveil their plans for the upcoming “X-Men” reboot. There have been plenty of fan-casting choices online acolytes have made over the years —Taron Egerton as Wolverine is a constant on— and one of those names seems to have come on Marvel’s radar in a serious way.
theplaylist.net
Peter Jackson Says Amazon Ghosted Him After Asking For His Help On Their ‘Lord Of The Rings’ Prequel Series
Kiwi director Peter Jackson helped revolutionize modern studio blockbusters with his original “Lord of The Rings” trilogy, using practical effects in conjunction with newly developed CGI effects from his companies Weta Digital and Weta Workshop. These companies would later help bring James Cameron’s “Avatar” to life. While there were mixed reactions to “The Hobbit” critically, the three films in the trilogy almost made $1 billion each. And when it was announced that Amazon Studios had secured the television rights to make a “Lord of The Rings” series, Jackson told the media he was open to helping out, supervising or having some creative role.
theplaylist.net
‘The Sandman’ Review: Highly Anticipated Netflix Adaptation of Neil Gaiman Classic Lacks Depth
Finally, right? It took forever for Neil Gaiman’s beloved and bestselling comic book “The Sandman” to get adapted. For years, it looked like there would be a feature film based on the DC Comics smash hit. Way back in 2013, it was announced that David S. Goyer would adapt the series into a feature film to star Joseph Gordon-Levitt, who would also produce. That project fell apart over the years, but Goyer remained attached, aligning with Gaiman and Allan Heinberg (“Wonder Woman”) on what is now a Netflix original series, premiering its 10-episode first season today, August 5.
Comments / 0