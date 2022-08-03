The Russos Say Kevin Feige Originally Wanted To Kill Off All Of The Original Avengers In ‘Endgame’

Kiwi director Peter Jackson helped revolutionize modern studio blockbusters with his original “Lord of The Rings” trilogy, using practical effects in conjunction with newly developed CGI effects from his companies Weta Digital and Weta Workshop. These companies would later help bring James Cameron’s “Avatar” to life. While there were mixed reactions to “The Hobbit” critically, the three films in the trilogy almost made $1 billion each. And when it was announced that Amazon Studios had secured the television rights to make a “Lord of The Rings” series, Jackson told the media he was open to helping out, supervising or having some creative role.

MOVIES ・ 15 HOURS AGO