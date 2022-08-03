ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Chlorophyll Water Now Available at Bristol Farms Locations in California

By Press Release
BevNET.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on www.bevnet.com

BevNET.com

Rhythm Partners with SF Naturals and Republic National Distributing Company to Expand West Coast Distribution

Rhythm Sparkling Hemp Beverages, a functional wellness beverage brand, is expanding its West Coast retail account base by partnering with Northern California distributor, San Francisco Naturals Inc, along with Republic National Distributing Company (RNDC), which will distribute Rhythm in Oregon. SF Naturals is one of the most in-demand providers of...
OREGON STATE
californiaagtoday.com

Confirmation of New Citrus Virus in California

The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service (APHIS) has confirmed positive identifications of Citrus yellow vein clearing virus (CYVCV) in the city of Tulare detected during California Department of Food and Agriculture’s (CDFA) routine multi-pest survey. This is the first detection of CYVCV in the United States. CDFA is surveying for the disease in Tulare County residential and commercial properties and will survey in Fresno and Kings counties in the coming months to fully determine the extent of the disease’s presence (which is currently limited to the city of Tulare). The survey results will inform the regulatory approach taken by CDFA and APHIS.
TULARE, CA
Voice of OC

Quirk-Silva: The Critical Need to Increase Public Restrooms Access in California

Bathrooms are essential to the daily lives of everyone on the planet. Moreover, as California transitions from pandemic restrictions to “learning to live with Covid,” the ability to access public restrooms and provide opportunities for proper handwashing & hygiene experiences will be a critical part of the State’s public health response. The 2022 Orange County Point in Time count, the first since the pandemic disrupted plans for the last homeless census, found 5,718 people experiencing homelessness within the County. That large number springs Mahatma Gandhi’s quote to my mind, “The true measure of any society can be found in how it treats its most vulnerable members.” Regardless of political party identification, governmental infrastructure needs to be more responsive to the problems of today before they become compounded obstacles for future generations to inherit in the coming years.
CALIFORNIA STATE
CBS Sacramento

High-rise mass timber structures cleared for California

SACRAMENTO -- California building codes were updated in July to allow for the construction of mass timber buildings up to 18 stories tall. But what is mass timber, also known as cross laminated timber? Jennifer Cover is the CEO of Woodworks, a nonprofit program that provides support on building designs to architects, engineers and developers that are looking to build more sustainably. "Mass timber products are large wood structural panels that are built up of small pieces of either lumber or veneer that are either glued up or nailed together," she explains. "These creates large structural members that are used for entire...
SACRAMENTO, CA
crescentavalleyweekly.com

Residents Prepare for Organic Waste Collection

California residents are beginning to get notices from their waste management companies of how to comply with the state’s mandatory organic waste collection SB 1383. This law went into effect this year and requires every jurisdiction in California to provide organic waste collection services to all residents and businesses.
CALIFORNIA STATE
BevNET.com

Twisted Tea Hard Iced Tea Launches New Sweet Tea Whiskey in Select Markets

BOSTON, Mass.— Twisted Tea Hard Iced Tea, the nation’s No. 1 hard iced tea brand¹, is shaking up the spirits space with the limited release of Twisted Tea Sweet Tea Whiskey through its partnership with Beam Suntory. Twisted Tea Sweet Tea Whiskey will launch across five markets, including MA, RI, OH, MO and TX, plus military outlets.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
capitalandmain.com

California Quietly Stored 500,000 Pounds of Contaminated Soil in Jurupa Valley. Then Residents Found Out.

For four years, thousands of soil samples and paint chips taken from homes, schools, parks and parkways near the former Exide battery facility have been stored inside shipping containers at a Superfund site. Without consulting local officials or residents, California’s Department of Toxic Substances Control transported the samples to the Stringfellow facility, an Inland Empire quarry that once served as an industrial dumping ground — one that leaked toxic chemicals into groundwater and soil over several decades.
JURUPA VALLEY, CA
BevNET.com

Cathead Distillery Announces New Line of Ready-To-Drink Cathead Sparkling Cocktails

JACKSON, MS— Cathead Distillery, Mississippi’s first and oldest legal distillery, is thrilled to announce a new line of ready-to-drink sparkling vodka sodas: Cathead Sparkling Sunsetters. Inspired by the magic of long summer evenings that fade into warm summer nights, the Sunsetters variety pack features an assortment of four fresh and fruity flavors—Raspberry, Mango, Ginger Pineapple, and Cucumber Mint.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
z1077fm.com

MONKEYPOX RESOURCES FOR SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY

On Tuesday (August 2), Governor Gavin Newsom declared a state of emergency in California over the spread of monkeypox. Los Angeles County quickly followed suit, declaring their own state of emergency. Though cases of the disease have been confirmed in San Bernardino and Riverside Counties, neither government body has yet to declare an emergency. According to the latest data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, there are more than 1000 cases of monkeypox in California.
SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, CA

