Chlorophyll Water Now Available at Bristol Farms Locations in California

Read on www.bevnet.com
Related
Is it legal to break a hot car window to rescue a pet in California?
Summer can be a beautiful time of year to take your pets out. But when temperatures start to get dangerously high, doing so can pose a serious threat to animals, especially if they are left alone in a vehicle with the windows up.
Low-Income Californians Face Difficulty Buying, Charging Electric Vehicles
When Tulare resident Quentin Nelms heard California was offering a hefty state subsidy to help lower-income residents buy electric cars, he applied right away. But it wasn’t as easy as he thought it would be. Nelms spent four months on a waitlist before he was accepted into one of...
BevNET.com
Rhythm Partners with SF Naturals and Republic National Distributing Company to Expand West Coast Distribution
Rhythm Sparkling Hemp Beverages, a functional wellness beverage brand, is expanding its West Coast retail account base by partnering with Northern California distributor, San Francisco Naturals Inc, along with Republic National Distributing Company (RNDC), which will distribute Rhythm in Oregon. SF Naturals is one of the most in-demand providers of...
KCRA.com
Here's the cost of building a new home in Northern California that is 'wildfire-resistant'
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. — Homeowners in California are often encouraged to take steps to make their property as wildfire resistant as possible. Over the last several years, practical research has helped to define specific choices in building materials and overall design that can help raise a home's wildfire rating.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
californiaagtoday.com
Confirmation of New Citrus Virus in California
The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service (APHIS) has confirmed positive identifications of Citrus yellow vein clearing virus (CYVCV) in the city of Tulare detected during California Department of Food and Agriculture’s (CDFA) routine multi-pest survey. This is the first detection of CYVCV in the United States. CDFA is surveying for the disease in Tulare County residential and commercial properties and will survey in Fresno and Kings counties in the coming months to fully determine the extent of the disease’s presence (which is currently limited to the city of Tulare). The survey results will inform the regulatory approach taken by CDFA and APHIS.
Rural Counties Push Back as California Seeks to Expedite Solar and Wind Energy Projects
Kings County Supervisor Joe Neves guided his pickup to a stop next to a long line of chain-link fencing. On one side of a gravel road stood row after row of glinting solar panels. The automated mirrors pivot and turn, following the sun in its daily path across the Central Valley sky.
Lawn expert gives water-saving tips to maintain green landscape during California drought
There are many things you can do around your home to help you save water and money, while keeping your lawn as green as possible.
What you need to know before floating in California’s rivers
The Clackamas River has been a summertime destination for innertube floating for years. But like any body of water, it can be dangerous.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Taco Bell And Milk Bar Test Out New Dessert In California
Taco Bell, Milk Bar Create A New Dessert Called The Strawberry Bell Truffle. (Los Angeles, CA) - It's official: the love child of Taco Bell's Crunchy Taco and Milk Bar's Strawberry Truffles is here.
Quirk-Silva: The Critical Need to Increase Public Restrooms Access in California
Bathrooms are essential to the daily lives of everyone on the planet. Moreover, as California transitions from pandemic restrictions to “learning to live with Covid,” the ability to access public restrooms and provide opportunities for proper handwashing & hygiene experiences will be a critical part of the State’s public health response. The 2022 Orange County Point in Time count, the first since the pandemic disrupted plans for the last homeless census, found 5,718 people experiencing homelessness within the County. That large number springs Mahatma Gandhi’s quote to my mind, “The true measure of any society can be found in how it treats its most vulnerable members.” Regardless of political party identification, governmental infrastructure needs to be more responsive to the problems of today before they become compounded obstacles for future generations to inherit in the coming years.
Department of Aging Tells Elderly Californians, “There Is Help for You”
Aldon Thomas Stiles | California Black Media and BVN Staff. The San Bernardino Saint Paul African Methodist Episcopal Church’s Commission on Social Action held a community meeting on aging recently with Susan DeMarios, Director of the California Department of Aging (CDA) and Sharon Nevins, Director of Bernardino County’s Department of Aging and Adult Services.
BevNET.com
This Week’s New Beverages: Cold Brew Fridge Packs and Cannabis-Infused Hop Water
In this week’s roundup of new products, Minneapolis Cider Company launched a new THC beverage brand, Olipop rolled out a better-for-you iteration of Dr. Pepper and La Colombe released its first sweetened cold brew fridge pack. Trail Magic, a new THC beverage brand created by Minneapolis Cider Company, launched...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Charming locals to find backroad stories, the secrets to California travel from John Bartell
"John knows more about California than any other Californian."
High-rise mass timber structures cleared for California
SACRAMENTO -- California building codes were updated in July to allow for the construction of mass timber buildings up to 18 stories tall. But what is mass timber, also known as cross laminated timber? Jennifer Cover is the CEO of Woodworks, a nonprofit program that provides support on building designs to architects, engineers and developers that are looking to build more sustainably. "Mass timber products are large wood structural panels that are built up of small pieces of either lumber or veneer that are either glued up or nailed together," she explains. "These creates large structural members that are used for entire...
crescentavalleyweekly.com
Residents Prepare for Organic Waste Collection
California residents are beginning to get notices from their waste management companies of how to comply with the state’s mandatory organic waste collection SB 1383. This law went into effect this year and requires every jurisdiction in California to provide organic waste collection services to all residents and businesses.
BevNET.com
Twisted Tea Hard Iced Tea Launches New Sweet Tea Whiskey in Select Markets
BOSTON, Mass.— Twisted Tea Hard Iced Tea, the nation’s No. 1 hard iced tea brand¹, is shaking up the spirits space with the limited release of Twisted Tea Sweet Tea Whiskey through its partnership with Beam Suntory. Twisted Tea Sweet Tea Whiskey will launch across five markets, including MA, RI, OH, MO and TX, plus military outlets.
capitalandmain.com
California Quietly Stored 500,000 Pounds of Contaminated Soil in Jurupa Valley. Then Residents Found Out.
For four years, thousands of soil samples and paint chips taken from homes, schools, parks and parkways near the former Exide battery facility have been stored inside shipping containers at a Superfund site. Without consulting local officials or residents, California’s Department of Toxic Substances Control transported the samples to the Stringfellow facility, an Inland Empire quarry that once served as an industrial dumping ground — one that leaked toxic chemicals into groundwater and soil over several decades.
California Legionnaires’ disease outbreak: 1 dead after 12 hospitalized in Napa County
NAPA, Calif. — A recent outbreak of Legionnaires’ disease in California’s Napa County left a dozen residents hospitalized, including one who later died, authorities said. In a Wednesday news release, county officials said 12 hospitalizations have occurred since July 11. Of those cases, one person died and...
BevNET.com
Cathead Distillery Announces New Line of Ready-To-Drink Cathead Sparkling Cocktails
JACKSON, MS— Cathead Distillery, Mississippi’s first and oldest legal distillery, is thrilled to announce a new line of ready-to-drink sparkling vodka sodas: Cathead Sparkling Sunsetters. Inspired by the magic of long summer evenings that fade into warm summer nights, the Sunsetters variety pack features an assortment of four fresh and fruity flavors—Raspberry, Mango, Ginger Pineapple, and Cucumber Mint.
z1077fm.com
MONKEYPOX RESOURCES FOR SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY
On Tuesday (August 2), Governor Gavin Newsom declared a state of emergency in California over the spread of monkeypox. Los Angeles County quickly followed suit, declaring their own state of emergency. Though cases of the disease have been confirmed in San Bernardino and Riverside Counties, neither government body has yet to declare an emergency. According to the latest data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, there are more than 1000 cases of monkeypox in California.
Comments / 0