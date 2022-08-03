HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Stuarts Draft has been one of the most consistently successful teams in the Shenandoah Valley over the last few seasons. The Cougars are working to build on strong performances over the last three campaigns. In 2019 and during the 2021 spring season, Stuarts Draft finished as VHSL Class 2 state runner-up. Last fall, Stuarts Draft lost to Central in the Region 2B Championship game to cap off a 9-3 season.

