WHSV
Thornton looking to build on breakout season
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) -There’s no debate when it comes to the No. 1 wide receiver at James Madison. Redshirt senior Kris Thornton returns for the Dukes after a breakout campaign in 2021, when he earned First Team All-CAA honors and set a JMU single-season record for receptions. “He’s so...
WHSV
Waynesboro holds seminar to support female athletes
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - As we enter another year of competitive sports, Waynesboro High School held its second annual seminar to help female athletes succeed on and off the playing field. The event was designed to help high school student-athletes balance academics and athletics while maintaining their mental, physical, and...
WHSV
Broadway hosts Junior League Baseball Southeast Regional
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - This week, Broadway is hosting young baseball players for the Junior League Southeast Regional, where eight teams are competing for a spot in the World Series in Taylor, Michigan. The tournament is played as a double elimination draw that culminates in the final game on Tuesday....
WHSV
20-Yard Dash: Stuarts Draft
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Stuarts Draft has been one of the most consistently successful teams in the Shenandoah Valley over the last few seasons. The Cougars are working to build on strong performances over the last three campaigns. In 2019 and during the 2021 spring season, Stuarts Draft finished as VHSL Class 2 state runner-up. Last fall, Stuarts Draft lost to Central in the Region 2B Championship game to cap off a 9-3 season.
WHSV
EMU names first female athletic director
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Carrie Bert has been named the first female athletic director in the history of Eastern Mennonite University. For the past two years, Bert served as the Royals’ assistant athletic director, where she was the highest-ranked woman in the athletic department. In June, Bert was named...
WHSV
Dayton, Harrisonburg police hosting Muddler
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Town of Dayton Police Department and the Harrisonburg Police Foundation are once again partnering to host The Muddler, a 4-mile muddy adventure & obstacle course run all throughout the Town of Dayton. The event is this Saturday, August 6. “Muddlers” will encounter a variety of...
WHSV
Community members mourn the loss of Jerry Will
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - People around the Rockingham County area are mourning the loss of Gerald “Jerry” Will who was killed in a two-vehicle crash Wednesday night. Will was known as a long-time instructor at Massanutten Technical Center and known for his work with the Clover Hill Bucks of the Rockingham County Baseball League.
WHSV
I-81 crash in Augusta County cleared
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - All lanes have reopened and this crash has been cleared, according to VDOT. On I-81 at mile marker 223 in Augusta County, motorists can expect delays due to a vehicle crash. The north left shoulder and left lane are closed. Backups are approximately 5.0 miles. This...
WHSV
Illuminating Styles in Crimora holds back to school event
CRIMORA, Va. (WHSV) - Sunday was Illuminating Styles back to school event. The salon and barber academy in Crimora has been holding this event for years. Kids in kindergarten through 12th grade can get free haircuts and school supplies all while enjoying activities and refreshments. While kids waited for a...
WHSV
Green Dog Unleashed takes in 11 beagles from breeding facility
TROY, Va. (WVIR) - More shelters in the central Virginia area are opening their doors to beagles from the Envigo breeding and research facility. Green Dogs Unleashed in Troy was able to rescue 11 beagles, adding to the 60 other animals it already has in foster care. Now, it is...
WHSV
Harrisonburg Fire Museum reopens
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Harrisonburg Fire Museum has reopened to the public. Located on the third floor of the public safety building, the museum is a wrap-around self-guided tour. The museum is filled with memorabilia and historical pieces from not only the Harrisonburg Fire Department but the city as...
WHSV
Volunteers build composting systems at Waterman Elementary
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - On Friday, volunteers came together at Waterman Elementary School in Harrisonburg to build two new composting systems for elementary schools in the city. The project was made possible through a partnership with local nonprofit, Vine & Fig. “Our third-grade team has been working on how they...
WHSV
School shopping projected to double this year: Ways to save
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Back to school shopping is underway, and based on a new survey, parents are expecting those costs to double from last year. Since more schools are moving back to in-person learning, back-to-school shopping will be a little different for parents this year. Inflation is driving up...
WHSV
United Way’s ‘Stuff the Bus’ happening this weekend
ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - United Way kicked off its Stuff the Bus summer school supplies campaign on Friday. Now through Sunday volunteers will be collecting donations at local Walmarts. “It continues to be important just so kids have the tools that they need to be able to participate in...
WHSV
Undercover Pantry providing Valley families with diapers, feminine hygiene products
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - According to a study from the diaper brand Huggies and the National Diaper Brand Network, 30% of moms reported increased stress and depression levels due to a lack of diapers. Riverside Family Support in Harrisonburg implemented their Undercover Pantry program earlier this year to ease the...
WHSV
VSP investigating fatal two-vehicle crash in Rockingham County
ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - Virginia State Police Trooper J. Joseph is investigating a two-vehicle fatal crash in Rockingham County. The crash occurred Wednesday, August 3 at 9:25 p.m. at the intersection of Route 42 (Harpine Hwy) and Route 765 (Buttermilk Creek Rd). Troopers say a 1997 Mercury Villager was...
WHSV
SNP rangers rescue man who fell off a cliff
SHENANDOAH NATIONAL PARK, Va. (WHSV) - At about 8 a.m. Friday, a man was discovered about 20 feet down a cliff near Loft Mountain campground east of Grottoes. SNP rangers called for technical rescue assistance. Chief Jeremy Holloway with Rockingham County Fire and Rescue said the man had fallen sometime...
WHSV
Scammers calling, pretending to be deputies to get information, ACSO says
AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - Citizens in Augusta County are getting calls from 540-997-3149, according to the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office. The person calling from this number is identifying themselves as Sgt. Davis, Deputy Cruz, Lt. Daniels or another deputy from the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office. If you...
WHSV
Bergton Volunteer Fire Dept. to celebrate 35th anniversary
BERGTON, Va. (WHSV) - The Bergton Volunteer Fire Department is inviting the community to celebrate its 35th anniversary Sunday, August 21, 2022, from 1-5 p.m. on the Bergton Fair Grounds at 18140 Crab Run Road, Bergton, VA 22811. Bring the family for face painting, a fishing game, a craft table,...
