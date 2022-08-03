Buckeyes football coach Ryan Day, wife Nina Day donate $1M to OSU mental health fund

Read on 614now.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Five restaurants in Ohio have been ranked as the most romantic places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensOhio State
3 Great Burger Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
4 Places To Get Delicious Ice Cream in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
Football: 5 takeaways from Ohio State’s first preseason practice of 2022The LanternColumbus, OH
Three great pizza places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Related
614now.com
Dublin native wins gold medal in sprint relay at World Athletics Championships
Dublin’s own Abby Steiner is already a track and field standout, and her star continues to rise. Alongside three other American sprinters, Steiner took home first place in the 4x100m relay at the World Athletics Championships, which was held July 14-24 in Eugene, Oregon. The event, which features world-class...
614now.com
From wood-fired pizza to serious sandwiches, here are the best new food trucks to try
While we’ve arrived at the back half of summer, there’s still plenty of warm weather left this year. Which means there’s still plenty of time to catch some great new food trucks. In a scene that’s constantly changing and growing, it can be difficult to keep up with what’s worth a stop, so we did the dirty work for you. And from fried chicken to gourmet sandwiches, you’ve got a full plate ahead of youz.
614now.com
New “futuristic diner” replacing The Crest on Parsons
A brand-new restaurant concept serving up a blast from the past–and from the future–is coming soon to Schumacher Place. The Mercury Diner, a futuristic diner serving up throwback restaurant fare with a twist, is tentatively slated for an October opening at 621 Parsons Ave. The space, at the corner of Livingston Ave. and Parsons Ave., formerly housed The Crest’s second location.
614now.com
Bexley restaurant space converted into nonprofit that teaches life skills in a kitchen setting
A nonprofit that aims to use commercial kitchen experience to aid in youth development opened earlier this week in Bexley. On Aug. 2, Kitchen of Life celebrated a ribbon cutting at 2525 E. Main St. LifeTown Columbus, a nonprofit assisting students with disabilities in developing vital skills for adult independence, created the organization. Kitchen of Life aims to use cooking as a vehicle to help empower teenagers with resiliency skills to overcome adversity and take agency in their lives.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
614now.com
Columbus man receives over six years in prison for robbing mail carriers at gunpoint
A Columbus man has been sentenced to 78 months in federal prison for robbing two seperate USPS mail carriers at gunpoint. According to a press release from the United States Department of Justice, Campbell stole an “arrow” key, which is used to access mailboxes, and a vehicle key from a Gahanna mail carrier on September 8, 2021.
614now.com
Stolen utility truck crashes into photography store in attempted smash-and-grab
A utility vehicle that was reported as stolen crashed into a North Linden photography shop early this morning. According to Columbus Police, the vehicle struck Midwest Photo Store, which is located at 2887 Silver Dr. just after 4:40 a.m. Police believe the suspects stole the vehicle and then crashed it...
Comments / 0