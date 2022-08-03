ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Can hurricanes be stopped with bombs or ice? 5 theories debunked

By Heather Monahan, Rebecca Barry
WJTV 12
WJTV 12
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2IO6QQ_0h3VImI300

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Whenever a hurricane looks like it’s going to take aim at the United States, it’s a good bet that theories and proposals will start making the rounds from people who think the storm could be stopped, weakened or pushed out to sea — but are any of them crazy enough to work?

From bizarre to realistic, some of the ideas tossed around each hurricane season include using bombs, icebergs, fans or chemical compounds to combat storms. So why wouldn’t any of those methods work? The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration explains on its website, “as carefully reasoned as some of these suggestions are, they all share the same shortcoming: They fail to appreciate the size and power of tropical cyclones.”

Here are some of the most common suggestions meteorologist and scientists get on how to stop a hurricane – and why they wouldn’t work:

Suggestion 1: Drop a bomb into a hurricane

One idea that gets tossed around fairly often is nuking a hurricane to destroy it. According to NOAA, the question comes up at least once every hurricane season – so often that the agency debunks the idea on its frequently asked questions page .

“Apart from the fact that this might not even alter the storm, this approach neglects the problem that the released radioactive fallout would fairly quickly move with the trade winds to affect land areas and cause devastating environmental problems,” NOAA explains. “Needless to say, this is not a good idea.”

The agency goes on to explain that it would require an extremely large amount of energy to try and modify hurricanes with bombs.

“The heat release [of a fully developed hurricane] is equivalent to a 10-megaton nuclear bomb exploding every 20 minutes,” NOAA says.

Suggestion 2: Cool the Atlantic with ice

One of the main ingredients a tropical cyclone needs to form is warm sea surface temperatures. That’s why August and September is when we see the most tropical activity – and typically, the strongest storms – because that’s the time of year the water temperatures are at their warmest.

So why can’t we just cool off the Atlantic Ocean or the Gulf of Mexico with icebergs? As Tracking the Tropics Meteorologist Rebecca Barry puts it, it would be like dropping an ice cube into a bath tub.

According to NOAA, the “critical region” to target for this theory would be near the eyewall of a hurricane.

“If the eyewall was 30 miles in diameter, that means an area of nearly 2,000 square miles. Now if the hurricane is moving at 10 miles an hour, it will sweep over 7,200 square miles of ocean. That’s a lot of icebergs for just 24 hours of the cyclone’s life,” NOAA explains.

In addition, the agency says that doesn’t even take into consideration the uncertainty of a storm’s track.

Suggestion 3: Replicate Saharan dust

While tropical activity is not out of the question in the early months of hurricane season, plumes of dust that originate in the Sahara Desert and move across the Atlantic do help keep things quieter at the beginning of the season. That’s because tropical systems need moisture to form and strengthen – and the Saharan dust is very dry.

If Saharan dust helps keep things quiet and prevents storms from strengthening, some may wonder why we can’t just replicate that dust to use during the busier months of hurricane season. Unfortunately, it’s not that simple.

Think of Saharan dust as more of the symptom, not the cause, of quiet conditions in the tropics, Barry says. The dust itself is not squelching the tropical activity, but multiple large-scale factors that must come together for the dust to be present in heavier concentrations and travel across the Atlantic.

“Things like large areas of dry, stable air across the Atlantic, brisk upper-level winds to carry the dust and a broad scale weather pattern to produce dust storms across the Saharan Desert. When we see Saharan dust, it’s a sign of a bigger weather pattern that is not conducive to tropical development, it’s not the dust itself producing the effect,” Barry explained. “If we were to release huge amounts of dust over the Atlantic, it would make for muddy rain, but that’s about it.”

Not to mention the sheer amount that it would take to replicate a Saharan Dust plume would be extremely difficult to replicate to scale.

Suggestion 4: Use wind turbines to push the storm

When Hurricane Irma was bearing down on Florida in 2017, tens of thousands of people joined a Facebook event pledging to point their fans at the storm and blow it away.

“Everyone takes their fans outside and points them at Hurricane Irma to blow it away from us,” the event organizer said. “Air compressors with a blow gun attachment also a plus, or anything else. Get creative.”

While the event was a joke, some may wonder – why can’t we use something like wind turbines to push hurricanes away? Once again, it comes back to the sheer size and power of a storm.

“Nothing we can produce on our human scale could compete with the energy and size of a hurricane,” Barry said. “It would be like pricking the huge storm with a needle, virtually nonexistent compared to the amount of energy and force of the storms.”

Suggestion 5: Cloud seeding

Starting in the early 1960s through the the early 1980s, the U.S. government conducted an experimental program called Project STORMFURY with the goal of hurricane modification using chemical compounds.

“The proposed modification technique involved artificial stimulation of convection outside the eyewall through seeding with silver iodide,” the Hurricane Research Division of NOAA’s Atlantic Oceanographic and Meteorological Laboratory explains on its website .

NOAA says “the STORMFURY seeding targeted convective clouds just outside the hurricane’s eyewall in an attempt to form a new ring of clouds that, hopefully, would compete with the natural circulation of the storm and weaken it.”

According to NOAA, the project attempted modification on four hurricanes on eight different days. Winds decreased by 10 percent to 30 percent on half of those days, but the results of the experimental program were later questioned and dismissed due to what NOAA calls a “fatal flaw.”

“Observations made in the 1980s showed that most hurricanes don’t have enough supercooled water for STORMFURY seeding to work – the buoyancy in hurricane convection is fairly small and the updrafts correspondingly small compared to the type one would observe in mid-latitude continental super or multicells,” NOAA says on its FAQ website . “In addition, it was found that unseeded hurricanes form natural outer eyewalls just as the STORMFURY scientists expected seeded ones to do.”

Tracking the Tropics streams at 2 p.m. ET every Wednesday during hurricane season. For the latest updates, check out our Tracking the Tropics website .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJTV.

Comments / 0

Related
WJTV 12

Is the 2022 hurricane season really off to a slow start?

WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — For the first time since 2017, there have been no hurricanes in the months of June and July. There are a recorded three named storms for this season, which started June 1st. So it seems like this year has been pretty quiet, but if we take the entire season into […]
ENVIRONMENT
WJTV 12

Some cities repel rain, while others attract it, study finds

If you've ever seen rain on radar moving towards a city suddenly split in two, as if something was blocking the rain from reaching the city, you may have joked about a forcefield being responsible. That joke may actually be the truth. A recent study done by researchers with the University of Texas found cities are capable of repelling rain.
AUSTIN, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
WJTV 12

Jones County man arrested after deputies find meth, 28 weapons

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – A man was arrested in Jones County after deputies found meth, weapons and more on Thursday, August 4. Officials with the Jones County Sheriff’s Department (JCSD) said agents conducted a search warrant at a home on Pearl Hodge Road in the Rustin community. They said agents found 58 grams of […]
JONES COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

Man accused of stealing car from Enterprise Car Rental

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police are searching for a man who is accused of stealing a car from Enterprise Car Rental. Officials with the Jackson Police Department said the man stole a black 2021 Toyota RAV4 from the store location at 5475 Executive Place. They said he scouted the parking lot before taking the […]
JACKSON, MS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hurricane Irma#Atlantic Hurricane#Hurricanes#Atlantic Ocean#Noaa
WJTV 12

Senate confirms Reeves, others to U.S. Sentencing Commission

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The U.S. Senate has confirmed a group of seven bipartisan members to serve on the US Sentencing Commission, providing the independent judicial branch agency with a voting quorum for the first time in more than three years. The Commission is charged with promoting transparency and proportionality in federal sentencing and reducing […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Father charged with child neglect after Forrest County infant dies

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – A 32-year-old father faces serious charges after the death of his five-month-old daughter in Forrest County. Steven Busha has been charged with three counts of child neglect. On Friday, he was given a $200,000 bond. The mother of his child, 23-year-old Brittney Brady, received a $662,000 bond. Investigators said the high […]
FORREST COUNTY, MS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
WJTV 12

Madison County oil tank explosion victim dies

MADISON COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – One of the six workers who were injured in a recent Madison County oil tank explosion died on Thursday, August 4. The explosion happened at Kearney Park on Friday, July 29. Six workers were taken to the University of Mississippi Medical Center (UMMC) in Jackson. Two of them were airlifted […]
MADISON COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

MHP investigating I-20 tractor-trailer crash near Bolton

BOLTON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Highway Patrol (MHP) is investigating a car crash that involved a car and a tractor-trailer. MHP officials said the crash happened around 2:55 p.m. on Interstate 20 near Bolton on Friday, August 5. They said a Honda Pilot traveled east and hit a FedEx tractor-trailer that was stopped due […]
BOLTON, MS
WJTV 12

4 Alcorn County inmates escape from jail by cutting hole through roof

ALCORN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Four inmates escaped from the Alcorn County Jail early Friday morning. Investigators said the inmates have been identified as Landon Braudway, Antonio Reyes, Samuel Sims, and Hunter Wiginton. According to the Alcorn County Sheriff’s Office, the inmates cut a hole through the roof of the jail and were able to […]
ALCORN COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

Woman injured in stabbing at Warren County apartments

WARREN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – A woman was injured in a stabbing that happened at an apartment complex in Warren County on Saturday, August 6. Vicksburg Daily News reported a call was made to E-911 about the stabbing that happened around 10:00 p.m. at Apple Orchard Apartments on Blossom Lane. Warren County deputies responded and […]
WARREN COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

Hattiesburg police respond to Waffle House shooting

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – Two people were injured in a shooting that happened in the parking lot of a Waffle House in Hattiesburg on Sunday, August 7. Officials with the Hattiesburg Police Department (HPD) said the shooting happened just before 3:00 a.m. at the restaurant location in the 4400 block of Hardy Street. According to […]
HATTIESBURG, MS
WJTV 12

Jackson holds surplus vehicle auction

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Many made it out and snagged a good deal at the City of Jackson’s surplus auction. The city-wide event on Michael Avalon Street happens at least twice a year. Organizers say the main attraction is the vehicles that are sold. The items are typically seized, stolen or abandoned, according to authorities. […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

WJTV 12

34K+
Followers
17K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

WJTV.com provides the latest news, sports, and weather for Jackson, Mississippi, and the surrounding metro area.

 https://WJTV.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy