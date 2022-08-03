Author David Giffels to share his family’s Akron story in TV series ‘Wreckless’

Read on www.wvxu.org
One of The Most Unique Restaurants in Ohio is Set Inside a Former JailTravel MavenWooster, OH
Looking for an Italian Bakery in the Suburbs of Cleveland? You Should Check Out This Place in Maple Heights, OhioIsla ChiuMaple Heights, OH
Dick Vermeil a coach for CantonChiefs Focus News And More.Canton, OH
The Least Visited State Park in Ohio is also the most PeacefulTravel MavenHartville, OH
Meet local authors and more at Local Lit Fest on Saturday Aug 6thJake WellsCuyahoga Falls, OH
luxury-houses.net
Listing for $2.295 M, Modern Masterpiece in Akron Designed with Intent to Bring Outside in the Entertaining Spaces Flow Seamlessly
The Masterpiece in Akron offers 3 amazing levels and stunning backyard oasis complete with pool, extensive patios, now available for sale. This home located at 4735 Mallard Pond Dr, Akron, Ohio; offering 4 bedrooms and 6 bathrooms with 8,229 square feet of living spaces. Call Julie A Boyle – Howard Hanna – (Phone: (330) 730-6290) for more detailed; and set a tour schedule of the Masterpiece in Akron.
A one-of-a-kind museum in NE Ohio is closing. Here’s how you can take home some of its treasures
The Victorian Perambulator Museum in Jefferson, Ohio, is closing after 35 years. Its collection of antique baby carriages, dolls and other novelties are up for sale.
Northeast Ohio couple has one epic proposal story
Earlier this week, one Northeast Ohio woman got the proposal of a lifetime from her boyfriend of seven years.
Brunswick teen remembered with butterfly release
Dozens of bikers took to the streets of northeast Ohio on Saturday hoping to bring awareness to domestic violence and to raise money for a scholarship fund in memory of Alyssa Pinardo.
One of The Most Unique Restaurants in Ohio is Set Inside a Former Jail
Ohio is home to its fair share of unique dining experiences. From quirky restaurants filled with memorabilia to old-school joints that haven't changed since 1950, there is always something interesting to take in here.
richlandsource.com
GALLERY: Thousands 'escape' Ohio State Reformatory for 8th annual Shawshank Hustle
Thousands of runners and walkers participated Saturday morning in the 8th annual Shawshank Hustle, a 4.6-mile event that begins and ends at the historic Ohio State Reformatory on the north side of Mansfield. Photos in this gallery include festivities before the race began at 8 a.m., the start and then runners and walkers moving through the downtown.
spectrumnews1.com
Akron’s National Night Out in North Hill featured school-supply giveaways for kids, music, food
AKRON, Ohio — Akron’s National Night Out events went off smoothly despite three wards cancelling events, with the North Akron community experiencing a strong turnout. National Night Out originated in Philadelphia and is designed to bolster comradery between neighbors, and strengthen relations between residents and law enforcement. This year, three Akron wards cancelled Night Out activities in their neighborhoods, apprehensive those protesting the police killing of Jayland Walker in June would show up.
Looking for an Italian Bakery in the Suburbs of Cleveland? You Should Check Out This Place in Maple Heights, Ohio
After getting pretty bummed out by current events (note to self - must stop doom-scrolling), I needed a pick-me-up, specifically a sugary and delicious one. As a resident of a westside suburb, I tend to stick to places on the westside. But I felt like trying something new, so I decided to venture further east and went to Baraona's Bakery, a shop in Maple Heights.
The Venetian Ball set at Akron Civic Theatre
AKRON, Ohio – Akron Civic Theatre’s Spirits of the Civic – The Venetian Ball is scheduled for Saturday, Aug. 20. The theme for this year’s fundraising gala is Venice.
News 5 family shows support for one of its own in Outrun Ovarian Cancer 5K
Saturday morning, News 5 team members participated in a the Outrun Ovarian Cancer 5K run to raise awareness and to support someone special who is part of the WEWS family, producer Kristen Jantonio.
Aurora native Anne Heche hospitalized for burns after she crashes car, setting Mar Vista home on fire
LOS ANGELES — Actor and Aurora native Anne Heche has been hospitalized after she crashed her car and caused a home to catch fire in Mar Vista on Friday. The Los Angeles Fire Department reported a car crash in the 1700 block of South Walgrove Avenue before 11 a.m. on Friday. A post on the Fire Department’s official Twitter account said one person, who was critically injured, was rescued and hospitalized.
Portraits of yesterday: Yenke Peddler antiques
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Hartville Marketplace will host its Americana Show tomorrow on its bountiful grounds. Hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday. The show will feature advertising signs and antiques, as well as a car show on Saturday. The Hartville Kitchen restaurant and shop also will be open, featuring prepared bakery, food, furniture and gifts.
Mystery surrounds high-paid city of Cleveland worker suddenly gone: I-Team
The FOX 8 I-Team has found mystery surrounding a Cleveland city employee hired at more than $100,000 a year to work part-time.
Lebanese festival in Fairlawn serving up culture, food and community
In Fairlawn, Our Lady of the Cedars Church is holding its 32nd Lebanese festival. At the church, you'll be able to smell the food and hear the music from the parking lot.
4 Places To Get Delicious Ice Cream in Ohio
Are you looking for some delicious ice cream in the state of Ohio?. If the answer is yes, you should check out these local businesses. This Cleveland favorite is known for their made-from-scratch ice cream that comes in unique rotating flavors such as ube, Mexican hot chocolate, baklava, and brie with honey. They also have a great selection of vegan ice cream with rotating flavors like chocolate banana, salted coconut, matcha Oreo, and raspberry chocolate truffle. If you're looking for something more savory, their daily menu also features delectable Korean corn dogs.
3 Things Poppin' in Northeast Ohio: Sand Fest, Lakewood Arts Festival and Trap Karaoke
CLEVELAND — Have you lived in Northeast Ohio forever, or maybe you're new to the area? Whatever your story, the region has tons to offer when it comes to experiences and adventures. However, at times it can be hard to find and narrow down the best ways to spend...
cleveland.com
Best donuts in Greater Cleveland, according to Yelp
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- When people say beauty comes in all shapes and sizes, we are pretty sure they are talking about donuts!. From the simple, glazed classic to the baked-filled-and-slathered creations of today’s gourmet shops, we guarantee you will be able to find a flavor or variety to satisfy your cravings.
cleveland19.com
Akron police locate car possibly involved in deadly double shooting
AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Akron police on Sunday said detectives have located a car possibly involved in deadly shooting of a 4-year-old girl and 40-year-old man. According to police, shots were fired at a party on July 8 on Boulevard Street, killing Journei Tolbert, 4, and Johnny L. Gaiter, 40.
Akron Leader Publications
Firestone High School 50th reunion focuses on music
WEST AKRON — The Firestone High School Class of 1972 50th reunion, to be held Sept. 9-10 at the Highland Theater in West Akron and Dusty’s Landing in Coventry, is hoping to raise $20,000 for the Save The Music Foundation. According to its website, the Save The Music...
akronjewishnews.com
Tense times in Akron following Walker shooting
Over a month after the death of Jayland Walker, who was killed by Akron police officers, the community is beginning to heal and members of the Jewish community in Akron offered their support and prayers to the Black community and those mourning his loss. Walker, 25, was unarmed when Akron...
