Zhiyun Weebill 3 Combo review

By George Cairns
Digital Camera World
 3 days ago
This DSLR/mirrorless 3-axis gimbal is easy to transport and lets you hit the ground running (and gunning) as you can attach the pre-balanced camera in seconds with a quick-release plate. An ergonomic sling grip and wrist rest reduces ache and fatigue and lets you make complex camera moves with less effort. Extra help with light and sound is present thanks to the new LED light and built-in mic. Possibly the best DSLR/mirrorless gimbal we’ve tested yet.

Digital Camera World

Digital Camera World

Whether you’re an advanced DSLR user, a mirrorless camera enthusiast or a photo-editing beginner, Digital Camera World teaches readers tips and tricks to improve photography and reveal the best gear to buy for their needs.

