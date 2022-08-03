Zhiyun Weebill 3 Combo review

This DSLR/mirrorless 3-axis gimbal is easy to transport and lets you hit the ground running (and gunning) as you can attach the pre-balanced camera in seconds with a quick-release plate. An ergonomic sling grip and wrist rest reduces ache and fatigue and lets you make complex camera moves with less effort. Extra help with light and sound is present thanks to the new LED light and built-in mic. Possibly the best DSLR/mirrorless gimbal we’ve tested yet.

