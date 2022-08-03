Cut a Rug at 12 Free Dance Parties in BK this Saturday, Hosted by BK Library

Read on bkreader.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
McDonalds Worker Shot Over Cold Fries, Dies In HospitalJeffery MacNew York City, NY
"Bling" Bishop Lamor Miller-Whitehead insists he did not rob himself and commit insurance fraudCheryl E PrestonBrooklyn, NY
Mayor asks for federal help dealing with migrants bussed in by Texas Gov AbbottAsh JurbergNew York City, NY
Gov Abbott sends a busload of immigrants from Texas to New York—after NY's mayor declined an invitation to the borderT. WareTexas State
How Ruby Buah Went From The World Of Finance To Bringing Handbags and Jewelry With A Ghanaian Twist To The WorldAnn BrownNew York City, NY
I moved to Brooklyn after living in Orlando for most of my life. Here are 5 things that surprised me since relocating.
Insider's reporter lived in Florida for over two decades, so she experienced a culture shock when she moved to Brooklyn, New York.
New York YIMBY
Housing Lottery Launches for 1104 Bedford Avenue in Bed-Stuy, Brooklyn
The affordable housing lottery has launched for 1104 Bedford Avenue, a six-story mixed-use building in Bedford-Stuyvesant, Brooklyn. Designed by Studio Gallos, the structure yields ten residences and 519 square feet of ground-floor commercial space. Available on NYC Housing Connect are ten units for residents at 80 to 130 percent of the area median income (AMI), ranging in eligible income from $50,160 to $156,130.
yonkerstimes.com
Unfortunately, Crack is Back, From Brooklyn to Brewster
The invasion of Crack Cocaine onto the streets of New York City and beyond in the 1980’s can be remembered best by Artist Keith Haring’s 1986 mural which driver’s on the Harlem River-FDR Drive can still see today. Unfortunately, Haring’s mural still rings true today, and not just in New York City, but across the Hudson Valley of New York State.
bkreader.com
Report: East Flatbush is NYC Neighborhood with Highest Heat Vulnerability
East Flatbush has been identified as the neighborhood that is the most underserved by and in need of cooling infrastructure, according to a report from the New York City Comptroller’s office. The report, titled “Overheated, Underserved”, analyzed the availability of cooling centers across New York City during the seven-day...
bkreader.com
The Beauty and Brilliance of Badu in Brooklyn
You could feel the expressions of joy and soul pulsating through the music, bodies dancing in celebration the moment you walked into Prospect Park’s Lena Horne Bandshell on Friday. Erykah Badu was the featured performer for BRIC’s Celebrate Brooklyn! and everyone in attendance showed out with some incredible outfits...
manhattanexpressnews.nyc
New Yorkers go out of their way to avoid these NYC streets
Live in NYC long enough and you’ll soon learn which streets to avoid. That’s the takeaway from a viral tweet by one New Yorker, @alex_abads on Twitter, who simply wrote this week that there are certain streets we all go out of our way to not walk down. His is 23rd Street in Manhattan.
This Secluded Restaurant in New Jersey is a Must-Visit
New Jersey is home to an abundance of natural beauty and a truly amazing dining scene–and when combined, you are in for a real treat. There are tons of restaurants here where diners can enjoy scenic views but there is nothing as stunning and truly magical as this outdoor restaurant in Somerset County.
longisland.com
8 People Rob Walmart in Uniondale and Threaten Security with Stun Gun
The First Squad is investigating a Robbery that occurred on Wednesday, August 3, 2022 at 9:22 pm in Uniondale. According to detectives, First Precinct police responded to Walmart located at 1123 Jerusalem Avenue for a Robbery that just occurred. After an investigation conducted it was revealed that 7 male subjects and 1 female entered the location together and loaded up 3 separate shopping carts full of electronics that included tv’s and speakers. The value of the items was in excess of $2500 dollars.
Victim in Brooklyn McDonald’s ‘cold fries’ shooting has died
BEDFORD-STUYVESANT, Brooklyn (PIX11) — The McDonald’s worker allegedly shot by a man whose mother complained about receiving cold French fries has died of his injuries, according to authorities. The NYPD confirmed the death of Matthew Webb, 23, of Queens, on Friday morning. Webb was shot in the neck outside the fast-food joint where he worked […]
bkmag.com
Lidl is opening its first-ever store in Brooklyn
Lidl, a popular discount grocery chain, is opening its first-ever location in Brooklyn. The 25,000-square foot store will be the “centerpiece” of a new residential and retail complex at 120 Fifth Avenue in Park Slope, the site of the now-demolished Key Food. Lidl is known for its low...
norwoodnews.org
Mega Millions Ticket Worth $1,000,002 & Taket-5 Top-Winning Ticket Sold in The Bronx
The New York Lottery announced on Saturday, July 30, that one second-prize ticket for the July 29 Mega Millions drawing was sold in The Bronx, and the ticket is worth a guaranteed $1,000,002. The ticket was purchased at New Way Deli & Lottery Corp, located at 77 East Kingsbridge Road.
bkreader.com
Update #33: The Carew Country Road Trip From Brooklyn Across the US and Back
It’s Li-Yen’s 12th birthday soon, and both her and Brook Lyn miss their cousins. Plus, Jinyen’s parents miss her (and the rest of us), so they came out here to surprise the girls, and go to Disneyland with their favorite cousins!. It was not easy for Jinyen...
NBC New York
13-Year-Old Tourist Attacked While Walking in Theater District With Her Family: Cops
A 13-year-old girl visiting New York City with her parents was assaulted Tuesday afternoon in the Theater District near Times Square, and cops are hunting for a suspect caught on surveillance cameras. The attack happened just after 2 p.m. Tuesday in the 700 block of Eighth Avenue, just off 47th...
2 injured in overnight shootings in front of BK NYCHA complexes
Two people were shot during separate incidents in Brooklyn early Sunday morning, authorities said.
bkreader.com
Man in Brooklyn shot in car while stopped at red light: cops
Officers at the scene of a shooting in Bed-Stuy, Brooklyn on Aug. 4, 2022. Brooklyn detectives are looking for the suspect who shot a 21-year-old man as he waited at a red light early Thursday morning. Police said the assault happened at about 3 a.m. on Aug. 4 at the...
bkreader.com
VIDEO: 3 teens sought in string of robberies inside Brooklyn subway stations
Police are searching for a group of teens sought in a string of robberies that occurred inside Brooklyn subway stations. The first incident happened at around 6:15 p.m. on Thursday, June 16, when a 64-year-old man was standing on the southbound platform at the Atlantic […] Click here to view original web page at www.audacy.com.
2 men wanted in Bronx apartment robbery, returning for second sweep
Police are searching for two men accused of robbing a Bronx apartment, and then returning for a second sweep.
Grand Opening Set For Brand-New Jersey Mike's Subs Location In Middletown
Jersey Mike's Subs announced plans for the grand opening of its new sandwich shop in the Hudson Valley. On Wednesday, Aug. 10, the restaurant chain will open a location in Orange County at 444 Route 211 East in Middletown, representatives announced. The grand opening will include a fundraiser through Sunday,...
‘Aggressive’ Bear Spotted In Busy Hudson Valley, NY Neighborhood
Police warned the public to "stay clear" of a black bear that was spotted in a busy part of the Hudson Valley. On Monday around 7:30 p.m, the Kingston Police Department warned the public about a bear sighting in a busy part of the City of Kingston, New York. Black...
Bus full of migrants from Texas arrives in New York City
A spokesperson for Mayor Eric Adams called on D.C. for help while blasting Texas Gov. Greg Abbott.
