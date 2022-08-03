ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sulphur Springs, TX

AgriLife’s Hicks Receives State Honors for educational programming

Johanna Hicks, Hopkins County Family & Community Health Extension Agent, recently returned from the 2022 Texas Extension Association of Family & Consumer Sciences state conference with awards in hand. The Healthy Texas Award was presented at the TEAFCS Awards ceremony in Decatur, TX, with Extension professionals from across the state in attendance. Her leadership with the Community Health/Wellness Alliance to conduct sessions at summer student day camps led to impressive results. It all started when the usual “Kids’ Camp: Fun, Food, Fitness” was cancelled due to the COVID pandemic. However, the Sulphur Springs ISD developed a summer day camp in 2020 for students which has taken place each summer since then. Additional opportunities for Hicks and her collaborators surfaced as Cumby ISD added a camp program to its summer schedule in 2022. Hicks and her team jumped in to assist in leading sessions.
HOPKINS COUNTY, TX
Sulphur Springs, TX
Lifestyle
Local
Texas Lifestyle
City
Sulphur Springs, TX
Sulphur Springs, TX
Education
Local
Texas Education
FrontPorchNewsHopkinsCounty

AT HOME WITH KAYLA PRICE 7/29: Preparing For Designer Handbag Bingo

Folks, it was just like a scene from Pretty Woman. Bag after bag after bag, but we didn’t have anyone to carry them for us. In preparation for the 3rd Annual Designer Handbag Bingo, Shannon Barker and I were charged with the task of acquiring twenty-two designer bags to be used as the prizes for the upcoming fundraising event. For those of you thinking “what fun”, we did have parameters. We had a budget, and we needed variety. We wanted handbags that would appeal to the attendees. We wanted some classics and some “new in” items. So, we had to put lots of thought and preparation into our purchases.
HOPKINS COUNTY, TX
FrontPorchNewsHopkinsCounty

Christus Mobile Athletic Training Room

CHRISTUS Orthopedics and Sports Medicine Sulphur Springs is proud to showcase their new Mobile Athletic Training Room (MATR). This unit would not be possible if it was not for the generous support of Alliance Bank. The MATR is going to be utilized in Hopkins County and other local service area schools for many athletic events.
SULPHUR SPRINGS, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fruit Trees#College Student#Hobbies#Birds#Hvac
FrontPorchNewsHopkinsCounty

How drought affects livestock feeding by Mario Villarino

Recently I got the visit of a beef producer looking for hay. Desperate, she was locating hay far away from Hopkins County. Her concerned was poisonous compounds on the hay made of drought stressed plants. Immediately my concern was nitrate accumulation. Ammonium nitrogen is the preferred form of nitrogen for plant growth, but nitrate nitrogen is the form primarily taken up by plants. Even when ammonium and urea based fertilizers are applied, most of the nitrogen taken up by plants is in the nitrate form because soil microorganisms quickly convert ammonium nitrogen to nitrate nitrogen. Nitrates are extremely soluble in water and are easily absorbed by plant roots along with soil moisture. Normally, plants reduce nitrates to ammonium ions and then assimilate them into amino acids and other proteins. This process, called nitrate reductase, occurs in the roots of some grasses such as bermudagrass, and in the leaves, stems and stalks of plants such as corn or sorghum. When plants are stressed (for example, by drought) this process slows or stops, allowing nitrates to accumulate. Here are some conditions that cause nitrate accumulation: When the temperature is high and moisture is adequate, plants may undergo a process called photorespiration. Photorespiration produces carbon dioxide rather than assimilating carbon into energy building blocks (i.e., sugars, carbohydrates, etc.). This may cause nitrates to accumulate. When the soil contains nitrate nitrogen but little soil moisture, nitrates are highly concentrated in the water plants take up. Plants don’t have enough water to continue growing and nitrates accumulate. Herbicide injury can limit the conversion and assimilation of nitrates in plants. After herbicide applications, check the field, especially field edges, for forage plants affected by off-target herbicide drift. Three to 5 days of active growth are needed to significantly reduce nitrate levels in plants.
HOPKINS COUNTY, TX
FrontPorchNewsHopkinsCounty

Obituary for Nelda Brownlee

Funeral service for Nelda Brownlee, age 93 of Pittsburg, TX will be held at 3:00P.M. on Saturday, August 6, 2022 at Myra Wilson Chapel with Gary Wilson officiating. Interment will follow at the Sulphur Springs City Cemetery. There will be no formal visitation. Mrs. Brownlee passed away on August 3, 2022.
PITTSBURG, TX
FrontPorchNewsHopkinsCounty

Obituary for Verdon Raymond Graves

Verdon Raymond Graves, age 94, of Sulphur Springs, passed away in the early morning hours of July 21, 2022, with his wife by his side. He was born December 7, 1927, in the Teagarden Community, a rural area near Alva, Woods County, Oklahoma, the third son to parents Boyd Miles Graves and Elsie Armstrong McCorkle Graves.
SULPHUR SPRINGS, TX
FrontPorchNewsHopkinsCounty

LIFE’S FLAVORS 7/21- ALLISON LIBBY-THESING OF THE OAKS BED & BREAKFAST

When we ask the kids what they want to eat for dinner, if we give them option to eat out, the choice is usually between two spots. Sakura is one of those spots my whole family enjoys dining at. Sakura is a relatively new restaurant to the Sulphur Springs area. They feature sushi and hibachi style meals. There is something for everyone in our group to choose from, and the portions usually work out that no one goes home hungry. They manage to satisfy the voracious appetite of the 16 year old.
SULPHUR SPRINGS, TX
FrontPorchNewsHopkinsCounty

Obituary for Virginia Kate Washington

Virginia Kate Washington, 88, slipped the surly bonds of Earth and became an angel on Saturday, July 23, 2022. All her life, she selflessly served others, especially her God, family, and community. She bravely fought a long illness, and now rests peacefully in the Kingdom of God. Visitation will occur...
SULPHUR SPRINGS, TX
FrontPorchNewsHopkinsCounty

Sulphur Springs’ Newsom Graduates U.S. Merchant Marine Academy

Jackson Paul Newsom of Sulphur Springs recently graduated from the United States Merchant Marine Academy (USMMA) at Kings Point, NY. Newsom earned a Bachelor of Science degree and a commission in the U. S. armed forces. He also earned a Merchant Marine officer license in the U.S. flag merchant marine, qualifying him to serve as an officer on any ship in the U.S. flag merchant marine.
SULPHUR SPRINGS, TX
FrontPorchNewsHopkinsCounty

Prices Are Dropping! Check out the latest ones to reduce (Featured Properties)

On corner lot with HIGH SPEED fiber optics internet! Brick home with 2-3 bedrooms (large bonus room could be 3rd bedroom) and 2 updated bathrooms. Home has metal roof plus updated flooring, paint, kitchen countertops, and more. On cold nights, warm yourself by the wood-burning fireplace in the living room. Main bedroom is 21×16 with space for a sitting area to create your own retreat. The bonus room could be used as a bedroom, game room, office, or flex space. The spacious laundry room also has a sink.
SULPHUR SPRINGS, TX
FrontPorchNewsHopkinsCounty

Sulphur Springs, TX
Front Porch News Hopkins County(FrontPorchNewsTexas.com) is the #1 ranked online news source for the greater Hopkins County, Texas area with current and up-to-date news happenings, photos of life, and current events in the Hopkins County area.

