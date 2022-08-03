Read on www.theinfatuation.com
southbeachtopchefs.com
Summer Sizzles At Time Out Market Miami
Disco Punch Brunch, Happy Hour, Natural Wine Flights, The Blakery for the ultimate 6-ounce cookie, and more!. The sizzling summer soirée never ends at Time Out Market Miami, the food and cultural market bringing the best of the city all under one roof. With 17 eateries, daily happy hour, weekend Disco Punch Brunch, and resident DJs beat the heat at 1601 Drexel Avenue in South Beach. Time Out Market reveals exciting new activations for guests to enjoy this season.
Miami Celebrity Takes Over 2 Coral Gables Restaurants In Miami
The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: miaminewtimes and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
travelexperta.com
Hilton Fort Lauderdale Beach Resort Review
Every year we visit South Florida. It’s become a tradition for us since we visit my family in West Palm Beach for the holidays and then enjoy short trips close by to explore Florida. We’ve been all around West Palm Beach, Palm Beach, Miami, and the Florida Keys, but interestingly enough, we kept skipping right past Fort Lauderdale. So this year I made it my mission to check out what all the fuss is about. And let me tell you, Fort Lauderdale certainly gets a lot of buzz around it. We decided to go with the Hilton Fort Lauderdale Beach Resort.
offmetro.com
Miami Beach Boat Rentals: Top Places To Visit by Boat in Miami
If you’re thinking of going on a holiday, one of those destinations that should make it on your bucket list is a trip to Miami for that ultimate South Florida boating experience. You can be traveling with kids, friends, a loved one, or even on your own; Miami will still aim to please. There’s never a shortage of activities to do, even as you spend your days basking in the warm weather and glorious sun, boating through some of its more gorgeous marinas and docks.
Miami New Times
Five Miami Spice Brunch Deals Worth Savoring
Miami Spice is officially upon us, and there's no better time than these next few weeks to get out and sample our city's best restaurants. While there are certainly plenty of deals to keep you busy come lunch and dinner during the week, we couldn't help but ask: What about brunch?
irei.com
Ivanhoe Cambridge JV sells premier retail and dining destination center in Miami for $216m
Rockpoint and Ivanhoe Cambridge have sold Mary Brickell Village, a 200,503-square-foot, Publix-anchored, mixed-use retail center with an 875-space parking garage in Miami’s Brickell district, for $216 million. RPT Realty acquired the center. Mary Brickell Village is anchored by a high-volume Publix and Miami’s only LA Fitness Signature Club. The...
albizu.edu
Fuel Up at the Power Snack Station!
Finals week fuel up stations set up at the campus lobby in Miami! Stop by on your way to class – stay hydrated and energized for your final exams and presentations!
247Sports
VIDEO: An inside look at Miami's new cooling trailers
CORAL GABLES, Fla. -- An inside look at Miami's new cooling trailers added for practices. Miami has completed two practices and resume Monday morning. Christopher Stock has covered the Miami Hurricanes since 2003 and can be reached by e-mail at stock@insidetheu.com and on Twitter @InsideTheU.
Five Seafood restaurants in Florida have been ranked as the best places to eat in the entire state
Disclaimer:The following information was gathered from OpenTable and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Welcome back to another article showcasing Florida's many great restaurants!
What really is the bizarre Miami Circle?
Florida is a pretty weird state. I mean that in the most complimentary way, of course. I love weird. It is my preference. There is a reason so many people flock to vacation in Florida. There's no other place like it. If you spent a little time poking around on the internet or out in the world, the things you learn might change how you look at Florida forever. And no, that's not dramatic. I'm speaking from experience as a California native who saw day-lightning, a massive stork inside my apartment complex, and children wheely-ing on bikes in traffic on her first day here.
luxury-houses.net
Stunning New Construction Home just Minutes from Incredible Beaches in Boca Raton hits The Market at $18,995,000
The Home in Boca Raton, a stunning new contemporary residence was masterfully created to capture the most mesmerizing views of the Intracoastal waterway is now available for sale. This home located at 2909 Spanish River Rd, Boca Raton, Florida offers 5 bedrooms and 8 bathrooms with over 7,000 square feet of living spaces. Call David Roberts (Phone: 561-368-8200) & Kelly Brooks (Phone: 561-255-2558) at Sanctuary Realty LLC for more detailed and set a tour schedule of the Home in Boca Raton.
riviera-maya-news.com
American Airlines cancelling direct Miami to Chetumal route
Chetumal, Q.R. — The direct Miami to Chetumal flight offered by American Airlines is scheduled for cancellation. The test route, which began in December of 2021, is being canceled due to a lack of interest. The airline says the last flight will be offered August 13 after which time,...
Nitin Bakery
Nitin is a classic Dominican bakery that has some of Miami’s most affordable fancy pastries, including passion fruit and mango mousse entremets (a.k.a. dainty edible sculptures) that can give any high-end pâtisserie a run for its money. They also make their own version of a Hungarian dobos torte with crisp, thin layers of a biscuit/sponge cake hybrid sandwiching buttercream and dulce de leche. And these are just a very small sampling of the pastries we love at Nitin—which include savory things too, like croquetas and empanadas. But it wouldn’t be a Dominican bakery without super buttery Dominican bizcocho with pearlescent meringue frosting, which you can also find here. They also make a fantastic habichuelas con dulce, a Dominican dessert soup with red beans and a mix of sweet spices like cinnamon. It’s a large, airy space with plenty of seating, so you can sit down and enjoy that delicious combination of pastries and air conditioning.
This Is Florida's Most Famous Sandwich
Cheapism found every state's most famous deli sandwich.
Meet The Oldest Roadside Attraction In America, ‘Lucy The Elephant’
There actually exists, a 65-foot-tall elephant who today resides in Margate, New Jersey, a beautiful seaside resort just a few miles from the world’s famous playground in Atlantic City. The elephant was the dream of a real estate developer named James Lafferty, Jr, originally from Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Lafferty had...
Photos: Roger E. Mosley through the years
Roger E. Mosley through the years NORTH HOLLYWOOD, CA - AUGUST 11: Actor Roger E. Mosley speaks at the Academy of Television Arts and Sciences and the Stunts Peer Group Emmy Nominee Party For Stunt Coordination, held at the Adademy's Leonard H.Goldenson Theatre, on August 11, 2007 in North Hollywood, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images) (Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)
Coming soon: The Salty finally has opening date in West Palm; Chow Won Korean Steakhouse headed to Fort Lauderdale
When it comes to food, South Florida is a great place to be. So many new places open up every day. Below, find what’s coming soon to a city near you. The Salty, West Palm Beach Started in 2015 in Wynwood by Amanda Pizarro and Andy Rodriguez, The Salty is scheduled to host a grand opening for its seventh location on Aug. 19 at trendy Rosemary Square. The Salty specializes in over-the-top, ...
Dog of the Week: Hero is Here to Save the Day
Hero is here to save the day. This black and white American Staffordshire Terrier loves to be around people and other dogs. He loves when volunteers take him on walks and play a round of fetch with him, but Hero is just as happy being a couch potato every once in a while and snuggling up for a nap next to whoever is around.
soulofmiami.org
Virtual History Happy Hour: Fort Lauderdale and Broward in the 1960’s 8/31/22
Virtual History Happy Hour: Fort Lauderdale and Broward in the 1960’s. Spring breakers, hippies, movie stars, and legendary concerts. Fort Lauderdale and Broward County was a groovy place to be in 1960s. Join Stranahan House historian Merry Wajda, as she takes a nostalgic look at Fort Lauderdale and Broward in the 1960s on Wednesday, August 31 via Zoom. Merry will also discuss serious topics like the Civil Rights Movement, woman’s liberation, and anti-war protests in the area. You do not want to miss this far out program! Tickets are free for members and $5 for non-member. You can purchase your tickets at https://stranahanhouse.org/events/
Leaving Miami after a Year.. Some Thoughts
After almost exactly a year of coming down here, I've made the decision to head back to my home base of the DMV area and I wanted to share some thoughts about this town. #1.) It's gorgeous. Despite everything that goes on out here the weather will always make you feel wealthy when it comes to the experience with nature day in and day out. There's just something so beautiful about living with so much sunshine and having the vibrancy of nature be around 24/7.
