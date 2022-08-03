ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Texas Teens Apprehended During Another Dangerous TikTok Challenge

By Ginny Reese
 4 days ago
Photo: NYPD 46th Precinct

Yet another TikTok challenge is proving to be dangerous. Four Texas juveniles were apprehended after participating in the viral TikTok trend .

KSAT reported that teens are being caught shooting random people with SplatRBall bead blaster guns.

According to deputies with the Bexar County Sheriff's Office, a man reported that he was shot with the bead blaster gun on Sunday (July 31). Officials were told that someone in a vehicle was shooting at random people on the streets.

Right after the first report, another call came in saying that a man was struck with a bead blaster while playing outside with his young son.

According to the BCSO, a vehicle was spotted nearby that had someone shooting a bead blaster toward other people. They pulled the car over and apprehended four juveniles. Two bead blaster guns were found inside.

The trend is not only a problem in Texas. States all across the country are dealing with the dangerous challenge. The NYPD 46th Precinct wrote on Twitter:

"Dump the trend. It’s not cool, it’s not safe, and it’s against the law.
Bead blasters are air rifles. It is a VIOLATION to possess an air rifle in New York City! Outstanding work by our Neighborhood Coordination Officers, confiscating these as a result of enforcement action."

Comments / 0

