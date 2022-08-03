Husker247 Podcast: Early impressions of Husker Fall Camp

Read on 247sports.com
Maryland basketball recruiting: Final three schools, decision this weekend for Jamie Kaiser Jr.
Decision time has arrived for top Maryland basketball prospect Jamie Kaiser. Kaiser Jr. has pared his three to three schools -- Maryland, Indiana and Virginia -- and will announce his choice on Sunday. Kaiser Jr., a shooting guard from Burke, Va., who emerged in the spring as perhaps Kevin Willard's...
Three Iowa basketball recruiting questions after Pryce Sandfort's commitment to the Hawkeyes
Answering three big questions regarding Iowa basketball recruiting following Pryce Sandfort's commitment.
5-star forward Liam McNeeley discusses what intrigues him about Indiana and coach Mike Woodson
Five-star class of 2024 forward Liam McNeeley of Montverde Academy talks with Peegs.com about his interest in Indiana and coach Mike Woodson. McNeeley has scheduled an official visit to IU.
Sam Pittman recaps Arkansas' first fall practice
The Arkansas Razorbacks opened up fall camp on a sweltering afternoon in Fayetteville (Ark.) on Friday to officially begin preparations for the highly-anticipated 2022 season. As far as first days are concerned, third-year head coach Sam Pittman came away pleased with what he saw. Aside from some expected cramping issues...
Texas Tech lands another four-star recruit
Texas Tech has 247Sports No. 17 recruiting class and new commit Jordan Sanford is one of the jewels. The four-star out of Arlington (Texas) Mansfield Timberview announced his pledge to the Red Raiders on Thursday evening, choosing to play for Joey McGuire and his staff over the likes of TCU, Oklahoma State, Northwestern, SMU and Washington among others.
Neal Brown updates the status of WVU's QB competition after a full week of practice
West Virginia Head Coach Neal Brown gives an update on WVU's quarterback situation after getting a full week to see all four signal callers in action.
Michigan Recruiting Insider: Wolverines score huge commit, make moves at the BBQ
The Michigan Recruiting Insider latest episode is live, with TMI's Sam Webb, Steve Lorenz and Brice Marich providing unparalleled insight regarding the Wolverines on the recruiting trail. The episode is embedded below!. In this week's edition, the crew breaks down the importance of 2023 four-star offensive lineman Evan Link's commitment...
How it Happened: Ben Minich Commits to Notre Dame
Safety was a position of need for Notre Dame heading into the 2023 cycle. And despite carrying a pair of four-star commitments at that position, the Fighting Irish took a run at Ben Minich. Today, the Cincinnati product announced his pledge to the Fighting Irish over opportunities at Cincinnati, Duke,...
ECU freshman infielder Parker Byrd undergoes amputation for portion of leg
East Carolina University freshman infielder Parker Byrd has undergone an amputation to one of his legs below the knee as a result of a boating accident in late July. Mitzi Lee Byrd, the mother of Parker who has been updating friends and family through her public Facebook page since his accident, shared the news late Thursday night that Parker had his leg below the knee amputated during his eighth surgery.
How is JT Daniels different now than he was at USC?
When Graham Harrell arrived at USC to be the team's offensive coordinator, he found a young JT Daniels in his quarterback room. Fast forward three years and both parties making career changes, and the two have been reunited in Morgantown, hoping to ramp up the offense at West Virginia University. Harrell fought through two more solid years with the Trojans, while Daniels transferred to UGA, suffered multiple injuries, and won a National Championship. Both have grown since their first time together. But how is Daniels different? Harrell was asked that very question this week.
Iowa football: Kirk Ferentz addresses QB competition between Spencer Petras, Alex Padilla
Iowa faces a tough start to its 2022 season, as the Hawkeyes open against FCS power South Dakota State Sept. 3 before hosting arch-rival Iowa State one week later, so the offense needs to operate at peak capacity right away — and, ideally, with a clear starting quarterback. Spencer Petras returns for the Hawkeyes, but head coach Kirk Ferentz acknowledged Thursday during an appearance on The Rich Eisen Show that Iowa at least has some semblance of a competition at the position.
Big 12 coaches anonymously share thoughts on Kansas State football
Kansas State football fans are eager for the 2022 season, as the Wildcats will feature the Big 12's preseason player of the year Felix Anudike-Uzomah, explosive running back Deuce Vaughn and former Heisman Trophy frontrunner Adrian Martinez. While fans are excited, what do coaches around the Big 12 think of the Wildcats? Athlon Sports anonymously asked coaches around the league to share their thoughts on Chris Klieman's squad.
What is Kansas State getting in RJ Jones?
Kansas State landed a commitment from RJ Jones, No. 93 in the Top247, on Sunday night. Jones is a scoring guard who starred for JL3 Elite in the recent EYBL season and is set to transfer to Wasatch Academy for his senior season to compete in the NIBC. He selected...
Sources Say: Latest with Iowa's fall camp, top basketball target
Hope everyone has had a great weekend. Before I dive into a few tidbits-- I want to say a huge thank you to all of our members who have helped promote our sale. We are at an.
Pads bring lesson to freshmen
The Arkansas State Red Wolves put on the pads for the first time in preseason drills and it was an eye-opener for the team’s newcomers.
Pittsburgh linebacker 'in shock' after new WVU offer
Pittsburgh linebacker discusses his new WVU offer.
First visit to Tennessee 'absolutely amazing' for tight-end target
A Class of 2024 tight end from Arizona visited Tennessee for the first time last weekend after getting an offer from the Vols in June.
Washington Huskies Head Coach Kalen DeBoer Sunday Post-Practice Quotes
Here is everything that Husky head coach Kalen DeBoer told the media on Sunday after Washington's fourth practice of fall camp... "In the spring, we went every other day. Back to back (this week) was the first challenge. They're stacking three and they're stacking four (practices). I'm very confident that we stacked a strong three and today was a really solid practice, but the thing I've really challenged the guys with is to have that killer instinct; challenge them when they're tired, how do they respond? In the execution, the toughness, we're not there yet, but that's what practice is for."
Fall Camp Report: Day 3, quarterback notes, bully ball
Anonymous Big 12 coaches think WVU can 'make a big enough statement'
Athlon Sports has mixed emotions about West Virginia football in 2022. The Mountaineers are not included in the publication's preseason top 25, and no players are included as notable draft candidates before the start of the season. That said, 11 WVU players were on Athlon's preseason all-conference team and two of those 11 are on the preseason all-America team while JT Daniels is ranked third among the Big 12's quarterbacks. "If Daniels can stay healthy, the offensive scheme and supporting cast are there for a huge ’22 campaign."
