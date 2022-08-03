Evansville school board member and bar owner Amy Word makes first court appearance following arrest

Read on www.wevv.com
Another arrest made in ongoing West Franklin Street drug investigation, police say
Officials with the Evansville Police Department say they've made another arrest in the ongoing narcotics investigation on West Franklin Street. According to an affidavit from EPD, 26-year-old Matthew McClarney was arrested on Friday night on a charge of dealing cocaine. McClarney was an employee of Sportman's Billiards on West Franklin Street.
Affidavit: Man arrested on dealing charge in ongoing drug investigation on West Franklin Street
Another arrest has been made in connection to an ongoing drug investigation along West Franklin Street in Evansville, Indiana, according to police. An affidavit from the Evansville Police Department says 24-year-old Joseph Franks was arrested on a dealing charge on Thursday night after leaving Lamasco Bar and Grill on West Franklin Street.
Boonville man accused of child molestation
An affidavit from the Evansville Police department says a Boonville man is accused of molesting a four year old girl.
Evansville-Vanderburgh School Board Member Asked to Resign
An Evansville-Vanderburgh School Board member says she’s being smeared by being included in a list of 22 people arrested as part of a weekend drug sweep. Police arrested Amy Ward Saturday night for “maintaining a common nuisance.” She owns the Lamasco Bar and Grill in Evansville, where police conducted a drug raid.
Surveillance video showing juvenile fight at Crème Coffee House leads to new policy
Vigil held for missing Santa Claus, Ind. teen; Police still searching. Wesselman Woods Nature Preserve cleaning up damage after storms. Hopkins Co. Judge-Executive lends hand in flood recovery efforts in E. Ky. Hopkins Co. Judge-Executive lends hand in flood recovery efforts in E. Ky. President of Evansville South Baseball League...
Wednesday marks first court appearance for Amy Word, five others arrested in drug investigation
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A 14 News update on the arrest of EVSC School Board member Amy Word, who is also the owner of Lamasco Bar and Grill. She was arrested on July 30 in connection to a large drug bust involving Lamasco. [Affidavit: Newburgh man says he delivered cocaine...
Wife of slain Evansville firefighter expected back in court
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The wife of a murdered Evansville firefighter is due back in court Thursday. Elizabeth Fox-Doerr pleaded not guilty to perjury charges in July. Records show she’ll be in court for a review hearing. Little is known about why she is charged with perjury. We also...
Warrick Co. Animal Control looking for woman accused of dumping puppy
WARRICK CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Officials at Warrick County Animal Control are looking for a woman who they say dumped a puppy. They say it happened Friday morning. If you know anything about this, you’re asked to call Warrick County Animal Control at 812-897-6107.
Owensboro man sentenced for 2 counts of manslaughter
An Owensboro man, Brandon Lashbrook, 27, who pleaded guilty but mentally ill, was indicted on Friday on two counts of manslaughter by the Daviess County grand jury. Each count carries a seven year sentence for a combined total of 14 years in prison.
Police: 49 people facing charges following large drug bust in Henderson Co.
HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Authorities say 49 people were charged in connection to a large-scale narcotics trafficking investigation in Henderson County. According to the Henderson Police Department, the investigation led to the confiscation of 337 grams of methamphetamine, 17 grams of cocaine powder/crack. 133 grams of synthetic marijuana, 10 amphetamine pills, 280 grams of marijuana and a handgun.
Evansville dad facing neglect and DUI charges after crashing with 3 kids in the car, police say
An Evansville dad is facing felony charges after crashing with three young children in the car early Friday morning, according to Indiana State Police. ISP says Troopers responded to a report of several individuals walking along I-64 in Warrick County early Friday around 1 a.m. When Troopers arrived, they say...
49 people indicted in large Henderson County drug trafficking investigation
Dozens of people have been indicted on drug-related charges in connection to a large-scale drug trafficking investigation that wrapped up in Henderson County, Kentucky on Friday, according to police. The Henderson Police Department says 49 people were indicted by the Henderson Grand Jury on 54 felony charges as a result...
Child's death under investigation in Knox County
The death of a small child is being investigated by police in Knox County, Indiana. The Vincennes Police Department says its officers responded to a medical incident involving a small child at a home on Hart Street around 2:30 p.m. Wednesday. According to police, the child was taken to Good...
TOBIN RINEY TO RUN FOR POSEY COUNTY SHERIFF AS AN INDEPENDENT CANDIDATE
TOBIN RINEY TO RUN FOR POSEY COUNTY SHERIFF AS AN INDEPENDENT CANDIDATE. Tobin Riney has recently announced that he will be a candidate for Posey County Sheriff. He has spent the last 30 years working for the Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office in various capacities. He has gained a great of knowledge, and experience during his tenure in law enforcement which he feels will prove to be extremely valuable if he is elected Sheriff of Posey Count.
Knox Co. Authorities Investigating Child’s Death
Authorities are investigating the death of a small child in Vincennes. On Wednesday, at approximately 2:30 pm, the Vincennes Police Department responded to the 500 block of Hart Street in reference to a medical incident involving a small child. Police say the child was transported to Good Samaritan Hospital and...
Posey County swears in new Student Resource Officer
Charles Carter was sworn in to be the next Student Resource Officer for the Metropolitan School District of North Posey County schools. New Student Resource Officer of Posey County is sworn in. The Metropolitan School District of North Posey County swore in Charles Carter to be the new Student Resource...
EPD: 911 caller shot other gunman in double-fatality shooting at Lodge Food Mart
Police in Evansville, Indiana have released new details on a shooting incident that claimed two lives on Wednesday night. The Evansville Police Department was originally called to a shooting at the Lodge Food Mart near the corner of Lodge Avenue and East Riverside Drive around 7:40 p.m. on Wednesday. When...
Daviess County Arrest Report
20-year-old Cydnee Racey of Washington was arrested early this morning by the Daviess County Sheriff’s Office and charged with Operating a Vehicle While Intoxicated with a Controlled Substance and Possession of Marijuana. She was booked into the Daviess County Security Center. No bond was set. The current jail population...
Webster County woman charged after meth and syringes found in house with young kids, police say
A Webster County, Kentucky woman is facing several charges after police say they found syringes, meth, and other items in her home with two young kids. A news release from the Providence Police Department says authorities went to serve a search warrant at a home on South Finley Street early Thursday morning.
Suspicious death of a child in Vincennes
Local police are investigating the death of a child. Vincennes Police report that at 2:30 Wednesday afternoon they were called to a home in the 500 block of Hart Street. A small child was having a medical incident and was taken to Good Samaritan Hospital and died. The investigation is...
