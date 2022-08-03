Transfer news LIVE: Bernardo Silva close to Barcelona move, Chelsea and Man Utd Sesko battle, Cristiano Ronaldo latest

BARCELONA are reportedly close to signing Bernardo Silva from Man City.

Following the sale of a percentage of their TV rights, Barca are now said to be in a position to recruit the Portugal ace.

Elsewhere, Cristiano Ronaldo's agent Jorge Mendes is reportedly still pushing for his man to leave Manchester United this summer.

And Man Utd and Chelsea have both met with Benjamin Sesko's agent as they look to complete a deal for the RB Salzburg star.

That sounds Nice

Kasper Schmeichel has completed his shock move to Nice from Leicester.

Schmeichel, has signed a three-year deal with the Ligue 1 outfit.

In a lengthy and heartfelt tribute on the club website, the Foxes posted: "After 11 years with Leicester, Kasper Schmeichel has joined Nice, ending his incredible spell with the Foxes."

Following the news of the goalkeeper's departure, manager Brendan Rodgers appeared to confirm they will not sign a replacement

Taking the Mich

Chelsea are facing a battle to persuade ex-Liverpool transfer guru Michael Edwards to join them.

Edwards left Anfield at the end of last season after playing a major role in building Jurgen Klopp’s Premier League and Champions League-winning team.

The well-respected negotiator departed with the intention of taking a year off after an intense period with the Reds, but the Blues’ new owner Todd Boehly wants to quickly tempt him back.

According to the Mail, the West Londoners have opened talks with him with the intention of appointing him as new sporting director.

Chelsea want him to start next month, but he may decide that he wants more time away from the game

Ronaldo next destination?

Manchester United superstar Cristiano Ronaldo could go to Atletico Madrid or Napoli.

But there is a condition for both prospects, according to AS reporter Manu Sainz.

Atletico will have to offload a player to make way for Ronaldo whereas a move to the Partneopei will depend on him.

Sainz said: "The door to Atletico Madrid for Cristiano depends on a player leaving, the one to Napoli depends on him saying, 'oi, I want to get there'"

Sesko transfer war

Manchester United and Chelsea have both met Red Bull Salzburg star Benjamin Sesko’s agent as the Bundesliga outfit struggle to keep Europe’s hottest strike starlet.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano claims Sesko’s agent Elvis Basanovic has held ‘direct’ talks with United at least twice and met the Blues’ chiefs a week ago.

The main outcome is believed to be that the striker can decide his own future.

But that could change if one of the teams launch a huge formal offer for the Slovenia international

Chelsea sign Cucurella

Chelsea have officially landed Marc Cucurella from Brighton.

According to Sky Sports, the Blues have reached a £52.5million agreement with the Seagulls.

The West Londoners have beaten Manchester City for the talented full-back’s signature.

Manager Thomas Tuchel has been needing reinforcement all summer after Antonio Rudiger and Andreas Christensen left Stamford Bridge

Chelsea reach Cucurella agreement

Chelsea have beaten Manchester City for Brighton star Marc Cucurella after a £50million agreement with the Seagulls.

Romano tweeted: “Marc Cucurella to Chelsea, here we go!

“Full agreement in place between Chelsea and Brighton for more than £50m. Levi Colwill on the verge of joining Brighton soon.

“Personal terms already agreed, no way for Man City. Cucurella will become Chelsea new signing, done”

Dean n’ dusted

Nottingham Forest loanee Dean Henderson has been on the receiving end of a backlash from pundits.

Henderson is on loan at Forest for this season and took aim at his parent club Manchester United in an interview for not following through on their promise to make him the first-choice goalkeeper.

Jamie O’Hara told talkSPORT: “Let’s be honest, David de Gea was superb last season for Man Utd. He’s the No1 keeper and one of the best in the world.

“I don’t think he will play for Man Utd again. That’s it now. When you do an interview like that, you come out and slate your parent club it never goes down well with the fans, with the coaching staff”

Chelsea are prepared to offer Leicester ace Wesley Fofana a lucrative contract worth £200,000-a-week.

However, the Foxes have made it clear that they will only consider a sale if an offer of at least £85million is made.

According to the Daily Mail, Fofana’s salary could increase dramatically if he decided to join The Blues.

The centre-back fuelled rumours of a move to Stamford Bridge on Tuesday when he removed Leicester from his Twitter bio, even though he signed a long-term deal with the club in March

‘So much to give’

Ex-Manchester United coach Chris Armas has said current manager Erik ten Hag must “engage” with Cristiano Ronaldo to get the best out of the forward.

Armas told Sky Sports: “He’s a big part of the team and he’s still a guy that produced so it would be my job to figure out how to get all that talent and all that fire and experience of winning and challenge him as much as I could.

“I think the most important thing is to engage with Cristiano.

“He’s got so much to give, again his commitment to winning and scoring”

Sarr long, farewell

Chelsea ace Malang Sarr is wanted by Monaco and Fulham in the summer.

A possible season-long loan deal with an option to buy is being discussed with Sarr preferring a move back to France, according to Fabrizio Romano.

Monaco are thus the favourites to sign the 23-year-old.

The French giants finished third in Ligue 1 last year and can therefore offer him Champions League football.

Fulham submitted a bid for the defender with boss Marco Silva a big admirer of the Frenchman but they could be snubbed by him

Go with the Flo

Arsenal ace Folarin Balogun has joined Reims on a season-long loan deal.

Despite previous speculation linking Balogun, 21, with a permanent move to France, there is no option to buy clause in his contract.

The Gunners still believe that the centre-forward will have a huge future at the club.

A statement read: “Everyone at Arsenal wishes Flo all the best this coming season with Stade de Reims.

“The loan deal is subject to the completion of regulatory processes”

Ten Hag blasts Ronaldo

Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag says it was “unacceptable” for Cristiano Ronaldo to leave Old Trafford before the end of Sunday’s friendly against Rayo Vallecano.

Ten Hag told ViaPlay Sport: “Absolutely not. It is unacceptable.

” I’ve told them this – that it’s unacceptable.

“We are a team, we are a squad and you have to stay to the end”

City and Reds debate

Former Manchester City ace Richard Dunne and ex-Liverpool star Glen Johnson debated which of the two teams has had the best summer transfer window.

They also argued about each team's front three, with City sporting the likes of Phil Foden, Jack Grealish, Julian Alvarez, Riyad Mahrez and of course Erling Haaland in their attack.

The Reds, on the other hand, have the likes of Mohamed Salah, Luis Diaz, Roberto Firmino and of course Darwin Nunez.

Dunne told Betway: "So three top players already [Foden, Grealish & Mahrez].

"And then you add in Erling Haaland, he's got 135 goals in his last 138 games, or something stupid like that since he's gone to [Red Bull] Salzburg."

He added: "I don't think Nunez is going to have the same impact as Haaland so I'm gonna go for City."

Johnson retorted: "I just think if Nunez can get it right with the other two, I think that three will be more dynamic than the others until Haaland performs"

Man Utd monitor Vardy

Manchester United are "monitoring" Jamie Vardy's situation at Leicester as Cristiano Ronaldo's future remains uncertain.

According to 90min, a number of clubs are keeping tabs on Vardy, including United and Chelsea.

The striker has one year left on his current deal with the Foxes,

The 35-year-old has yet to holds talks with Leicester over a new deal

Jorge Mendes push

Cristiano Ronaldo's agent Jorge Mendes is still trying to engineer a transfer for the Manchester United superstar.

Several clubs have been linked with a move for Ronaldo and Mendes is still on the lookout for a potential suitor, according to the Daily Mail.

The super agent will reportedly do "everything he can" to push through a move with the five-time Ballon d'Or winner desperate to play Champions League football.

SunSport exclusively revealed last week that the Portuguese rep has a deal in place if the Red Devils give him a figure to trigger a move.

The Manchester giants remain insistent that th 37-year-old is not for sale as he is contracted to the club until 2023

Onana transfer agreement

West Ham have finally agreed a £35million fee with Lille for Amadou Onana, reports SunSport's Jordan Davies.

But the Hammers are still way off agreeing personal terms with Onana.

The East Londoners have had two bids rejected already this summer for the midfielder as manager David Moyes attempts to strengthen in the middle of the park.

West Ham have sought to act quickly to nab the Belgium international with the likes of Arsenal, Liverpool and Newcastle also interested.

And after several frustrating weeks, Moyes side have made progress having agreed a price of £30m plus add-ons with hard-bargain negotiators Lille

Josko Gvardiol reminder

Manchester City have joined the race to sign RB Leipzig star Josko Gvardiol,.

According to Bild, City have already tabled a £66million bid for Gvardiol.

The reigning Premier League champions had been interested in signing the 20-year-old for a long time before committing to a bid.

However, Leipzig have reportedly knocked back the offer with no intention of selling the Croatia international

Con the move

Forest Green Rovers are pushing to sign Connor Wickham on a free transfer, according to reports.

According to Telegraph reporter Mike McGrath, Forest Green have identified Wickham as a top transfer target.

Club chiefs have reportedly been in talks with the 29-year-old's representatives to discuss the possibility of a deal.

Wickham became a free agent when he was released by MK Dons at the end of last season.

If he were to join Forest Green before the transfer window closes, it would mark the eighth move of his career.

Everton face striker hunt

Everton are reportedly on the lookout for a striker after Dominic Calvert-Lewin picked up an injury just days before the start of the new season.

The forward missed training today after picking up a knock in yesterday's session.

It's unknown how severe the injury to Calvert-Lewin is, but with Everton hosting Chelsea on Saturday he could miss the season opener.

Toffees boss Frank Lampard now faces the prospect of going into the game without a striker.

Bournemouth eye Barcelona keeper

Bournemouth are preparing a move for back-up Barcelona keeper Neto with Scott Parker keen to add experience at the back, according to reports.

The newly-promoted side have made little dent in the transfer window so far despite a gruelling Premier League season ahead.

But they could be about to change that with a move for Barcelona's no.2 goalkeeper.

Neto plays second fiddle to Marc-Andre ter Stegen at the Nou Camp and the Mail report he is attracting the interest of the Cherries.

The report says that Scott Parker wants to add some experience in between the sticks ahead of what will likely be a challenging year for the club in the top-flight.

Maddison urged to leave

Leicester City ace James Maddison has been urged to leave the Foxes for Newcastle by Danny Mills.

He said on talkSPORT: "It’s a step forward. You’ve got to look at where the two clubs are going.

“If you’re going to go off where they finished last year, okay, that’s the only argument that you have.

“But Newcastle is a club on an upward trajectory.”

Barcelona 'held to ransom'

Barcelona are being held to "ransom" by Martin Braithwaite who is refusing to rip up his contract, according to reports

It appears Braithwaite and Barca are now at a stand-off over his contract situation.

Sport report that with no buyers for the 31-year-old, the club's hierarchy were hoping to rip up his contract.

This would allow him to leave on a free contract and Barcelona were hoping to reach a compromise on the salary he would be due after rescinding his deal.

But Braithwaite is reportedly insisting he be paid the full amount, with Praiz Sport labelling the situation a "ransom".

Barcelona close in on Silva

Bernardo Silva is closing in on a transfer to Barcelona, according to reports.

The Manchester City star, 27, has been linked with a move to the Spanish giants for some time but the club's finances have held up the deal.

However, Barca have pulled another "economic lever" by securing a third loan against their future income.

According to Catalan newspaper Sport, the loans, which have partly come from selling the club;s TV rights, have enabled the club to bring in a chunk of badly needed capital this summer.

Sport's report also indicates personal terms are no issue between their camp and Silva's.

Rice praises Liverpool ace Thiago

Declan Rice has named Liverpool midfielder Thiago Alcantara as one of the most difficult players he's ever come up against.

While appearing on the Tubes and Ange Golf Life YouTube channel, Rice said: "I played against Thiago for Liverpool last season.

"He’s just so silky. He just plays the game at his own pace. He was proper."

Messi sends Suarez cheeky message

Lionel Messi couldn't resist taking a dig at old pal Luis Suarez upon his move to Nacional.

Messi told Suarez: "Hello fatty, well you’re already there so I can’t give you a big hug, I wish you all the best in this new stage of yours.

“I know how important it is for you to be there at Nacional, to return to your home, to return to your country after so long, to prepare for a World Cup, which is very close.

“Now I am going to have to watch Nacional from here, even though us Newell’s Old Boys don’t have good memories with Nacional.

“You know that I will do anything for you, and I love you very much.

“Well, as I told you, I wish you the best, I love you very much and I hope to see you very soon. I send you a big hug.”