Stage I fire restrictions being put in place for BLM and state-managed lands in Phillips County

LEWISTOWN, Mont. - Starting Friday, August 5, Stage I fire restrictions will be in place in Phillips County for the Bureau of Land Management and all state-managed lands.

Stage 1 restrictions have already been implemented by county commissioners for county and private lands on August 1.

The following acts will be prohibited under the restrictions:

Building, maintaining, attending, or using a fire or campfire, except within an established, metal, or concrete fire ring in a developed campsite or recreation area.Smoking, except within an enclosed vehicle, building, developed recreation site or in a 3-foot-diameter area cleared of all burnable vegetation and materials

The following are exemptions to the order:

Persons with a written permit that specifically authorizes the otherwise prohibited act.Persons using a device solely fueled by liquid petroleum or LPG fuels that can be turned on and off. Such devices can only be used in an area barren or cleared of all overhead and surrounding flammable materials within three feet of the device.Persons conducting activities in those designated areas where the activity is specifically authorized by written posted notice.Any Federal, State, or local officer or member of an organized rescue or firefighting force in performance of official duties.Other exemptions unique to each agency/tribe.