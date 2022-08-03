Read on chicagoreader.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Terrace 16 at Trump Tower in Chicago is my Favorite Rooftop LoungeChicago Food KingChicago, IL
This Week in Chicago Visit Some of the City's Most Haunted SitesNatalie Frank, Ph.D.Chicago, IL
Brookfield Zoo’s annual ZooBrew: If you like beers and zoos, this is the event for youJennifer GeerBrookfield, IL
3 Great Pizza Places in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
3 great seafood places in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
daystech.org
Navy Pier Is Free & Here’s What To Do There While You’re In Chicago
Dubbed Chicago’s final playground, the 50 acres Navy Pier alongside Lake Michigan shoreline has numerous sights and enjoyable actions awaiting guests. It reopened in 1995, and since then, over 180 million have visited the Navy Pier. Regardless of age, this sprawling lakefront treasure caters to everybody’s leisure whims. There are retailers, eating places, historical attractions, parks and exhibition services, and actions like water sports activities at considered one of Chicago’s top attractions. The Navy Pier is free and open all yr to the general public and has many Instagrammable places to explore.
Hundreds gather for 40 Plus Double Dutch Club event on South Side
CHICAGO — What began as a way to bring happiness back into a Chicago woman’s life is now a nationwide club. On the South Side of Chicago, more than 600 women from 40 to nearly 90 years young descended on the House of Hope on Saturday to show off their moves. 40 Plus Double Dutch Club […]
Grab Some Friends For This Smooth Booze Cruise Down The Chicago River
A summer afternoon really can't get much better than some drinks, smooth music, great food, the Chicago skyline, and a cruise down the Chicago river. You can get all that done at the Island Party Hut, a newish spot located on the newly refurbished Chicago Riverwalk. Quick sidebar here. If...
Hundreds of boats party in Chicago’s Play Pen for annual party
CHICAGO — Every year hundreds of boats drop anchor in the Play Pen near Nay Pier for the Chicago Scene Boat Party. Ted Widen and his colleagues from AMP will be riding around in a 28-foot-long amphibious boat called AMP. It has four wheels which gives captains a lot of options. The AMP goes up to […]
fourteeneastmag.com
Footworking: Chicago’s Culture Turned Dance Legacy
Local dancers build up their communities through classic Chicago footwork. On the southeast side of the city, Chicago natives gather in a dance studio with music queued, and bodies readied to practice a fast-paced dance style born in Chicago. Brandon Calhoun a.k.a. Chief Manny has been interested in Chicago footworking...
Eater
Suburban Chicago Bakery Wins, Can Hold Future Drag Brunches
Thanks to the support of the American Civil Liberties Union, a suburban Chicago bakery will be allowed to host drag shows and other entertainment events. UpRising Bakery and Cafe remained in a holding pattern this week after officials in Lake in the Hills, a town 45 miles north of Chicago, told them last week they could no longer host events of this nature due to improper zoning.
CHICAGO READER
From the husk of the old Morton Salt factory, a new music venue rises
For as long as Bruce Finkelman can remember, the Morton Salt factory has set his heart racing. It’s not that he gets salt cravings any worse than the next guy. Rather, he remembers that when he was 12 years old, in the car with his parents on the Kennedy, the sight of the umbrella-toting girl painted on the Morton factory’s massive roof was the surest sign they were heading downtown—and that was where the action was. Finkelman is now cofounder and managing partner of 16” on Center, the hospitality group behind the Empty Bottle, Longman & Eagle, Thalia Hall, Beauty Bar, the Promontory, and other establishments, and he still feels the same way about the Morton building.
howafrica.com
Father and Son Launch Chicago’s First Ever Black-Owned Portable LaserTag Company
Meet Jermaine Young and his son, Terriquee, the founders of MKETag, the first Black-owned renowned portable laser tag event production company based in Chicago, IL. The company has been approved by The Chicago Park District to launch the LaserTag in the Park AfterDark series across local community parks in June 2022.
These Are The Best Places To Watch The Chicago Air And Water Show
The Chicago Air and Water Show returns to Chicago on August 20th and 21st. Take in the show-stopping view as jets fly overhead in gravity-defying stunts. The annual show, which has been held on the shores of Lake Michigan since 1995, is back this month. Keep scrolling to find out the full schedule and the best spots to view this incredible event. Admission is free for any beach-goers and considering the show itself is half in the sky, and half in the water, you can’t go wrong with a prime beach view. The show itself is centered around the beaches on...
Austin Weekly News
After outrage, West Side mural removed
A mural recently unveiled at 5908 W. Chicago Ave., in Austin has been removed. The mural was a collaboration between the Department of Cultural Affairs and Special Events (DCASE) and the Chicago Department of Public Health (CDPH), as part of the city’s Vax-Chi-Nation program that encourages community members to get vaccinated.
Four Things To Do in Chicago, Aug. 4-Aug. 10
Each week Borderless Magazine highlights some of the best things to do in Chicago’s vibrant immigrant communities. Saturday, Aug. 6 – 🎤 Enjoy a free Celia Cruz tribute concert plus live music, food and local merchants from noon to 5 p.m. at Kelvyn Park (4438 W Wrightwood Ave).
CHICAGO READER
Chicago duo Conjunto Primitivo concoct an irresistible blend of reggaeton and industrial
In March 2020, when I wrote about underground industrial label Chicago Research and the tight-knit community that surrounded it, I heard that local duo Conjunto Primitivo planned to release their debut full-length through the label. Considering how that month ended, I’m not surprised to see that album coming out only now—and I can’t argue with what Ana Belén García-Higgins and Cesar Robles Santacruz came up with. On the new Morir y Renacer, the duo superimpose the inextinguishable syncopated stomp of reggaeton onto foreboding industrial synths. That combo of genres is peanut-butter-and-banana-level ingenious, and I wish more musicians were exploring it—though I’m not sure how many could build an atmosphere and an identity as successfully as Conjunto Primitivo. García-Higgins sings in Spanish, delivering cryptic lyrics about heartache, misery, and the netherworld in a cool, borderline aloof style that sometimes feels like a chant. Her vocals intensify the thrilling sense of dread that courses through the band’s darker melodies, so that it’s hard to tell if they’re cheering on the end of the world or offering a balm for our interesting times. When I listen to the dramatic “Vagando,” which combines tense, groaning synths and minimal percussion that slices the air like a creaky floorboard in a haunted house, I don’t especially want to decide—I’m fine reveling in whatever I can cling to in the moment. Morir y Renacer is the final album from Chicago Research, but the community that grew up around the label will surely build new paths into whatever we’ve got left of a future.
Missing University of Chicago student reunited with family after several months
A Chinese University of Chicago student who had been missing for three months has been reunited with his family. Diwen Fan was seen leaving his dorm in early May and he appeared to have vanished.
wgnradio.com
Extremely Local News: Try this neighborhood favorite burger from a gas station
Jen Sabella, the Director of Strategy and co-founder of Block Club Chicago, joined Bob Sirott to share the latest Chicago neighborhood stories. She provided details on:. Rogers Park Residents Raving About Burger Bite, A New Diner Connected To A Neighborhood Gas Station: “Who’d ever think a burger joint inside a gas station could serve up this kind of food?” one reviewer said. “These burgers are worth keeping in our neighborhood.”
blockclubchicago.org
Join Pullman Residents For A Community Picnic And Barbecue Saturday
PULLMAN — Neighbors are hosting a community picnic this weekend in Roseland. The annual Pullman Picnic goes from 1-8 p.m. Saturday at Arcade Park, 11132 S. St. Lawrence Ave., according to a Facebook post. Neighbors are encouraged to bring their own chairs, tents and grills to enjoy a community...
fox32chicago.com
Woman laying in street hit, killed by sedan on Chicago's South Side
CHICAGO - A woman was killed after being struck by a car Saturday night in Washington Heights. About 9 p.m., the woman, whose age has not been released, was walking in and out of the street in the 9700 block of South Halsted Street. She then lay in the street...
fox32chicago.com
Chicago gas giveaway takes place this weekend
CHICAGO - Chicago businessman and mayoral candidate Willie Wilson is hosting another free gas giveaway Saturday. Each vehicle will be able to get $50 worth of regular gas at 14 locations across Chicago. There will be one entry and exit point at each gas station with volunteers on-site providing directions....
fox32chicago.com
Woman suffers graze wound to the head on Chicago's West Side
CHICAGO - A woman suffered a graze wound to the head while standing on Chicago's West Side early Sunday. The shooting occurred in the 100 block of North Central Park. Just before 3 a.m., a 20-year-old woman was standing on the street when she suffered a graze wound to the head, police said.
fox32chicago.com
'Stomp the Yard': Largest youth event returns to Englewood
CHICAGO - Stomp the Yard, the largest youth event in Englewood, is coming back Saturday. Scholarships will be handed out to high school students heading to college. There will be performances from historically Black colleges and universities from across the country. High schoolers will also be able to find out...
Legend Says This Grave at a Chicago Cemetery Will Show You of Your Death
Cemeteries seem to inspire macabre stories and legends. No more so than a certain graveyard in Illinois that has a statue who many claim will show you how you'll die someday. Graceland Cemetery in Chicago is so infamous for its legends and stories that Only In Your State recently did a feature on it. What they didn't mention is one grave, in particular, has a figure that is said to have supernatural powers.
