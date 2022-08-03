ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
daystech.org

Navy Pier Is Free & Here’s What To Do There While You’re In Chicago

Dubbed Chicago’s final playground, the 50 acres Navy Pier alongside Lake Michigan shoreline has numerous sights and enjoyable actions awaiting guests. It reopened in 1995, and since then, over 180 million have visited the Navy Pier. Regardless of age, this sprawling lakefront treasure caters to everybody’s leisure whims. There are retailers, eating places, historical attractions, parks and exhibition services, and actions like water sports activities at considered one of Chicago’s top attractions. The Navy Pier is free and open all yr to the general public and has many Instagrammable places to explore.
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Ellsworth, IL
City
Oakwood, IL
Local
Illinois Society
Local
Illinois Entertainment
Chicago, IL
Society
City
Chicago, IL
Chicago, IL
Entertainment
fourteeneastmag.com

Footworking: Chicago’s Culture Turned Dance Legacy

Local dancers build up their communities through classic Chicago footwork. On the southeast side of the city, Chicago natives gather in a dance studio with music queued, and bodies readied to practice a fast-paced dance style born in Chicago. Brandon Calhoun a.k.a. Chief Manny has been interested in Chicago footworking...
CHICAGO, IL
Eater

Suburban Chicago Bakery Wins, Can Hold Future Drag Brunches

Thanks to the support of the American Civil Liberties Union, a suburban Chicago bakery will be allowed to host drag shows and other entertainment events. UpRising Bakery and Cafe remained in a holding pattern this week after officials in Lake in the Hills, a town 45 miles north of Chicago, told them last week they could no longer host events of this nature due to improper zoning.
CHICAGO, IL
CHICAGO READER

From the husk of the old Morton Salt factory, a new music venue rises

For as long as Bruce Finkelman can remember, the Morton Salt factory has set his heart racing. It’s not that he gets salt cravings any worse than the next guy. Rather, he remembers that when he was 12 years old, in the car with his parents on the Kennedy, the sight of the umbrella-toting girl painted on the Morton factory’s massive roof was the surest sign they were heading downtown—and that was where the action was. Finkelman is now cofounder and managing partner of 16” on Center, the hospitality group behind the Empty Bottle, Longman & Eagle, Thalia Hall, Beauty Bar, the Promontory, and other establishments, and he still feels the same way about the Morton building.
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Street Dance#Dance Moves#Art#Racial Injustice#Racism#Racial Issues#Politics#Localevent#Local Life#Footwork Pioneer#The Merchandise Mart#Goon Squad#Silent Threat#Dance Force
Secret Chicago

These Are The Best Places To Watch The Chicago Air And Water Show

The Chicago Air and Water Show returns to Chicago on August 20th and 21st. Take in the show-stopping view as jets fly overhead in gravity-defying stunts. The annual show, which has been held on the shores of Lake Michigan since 1995, is back this month. Keep scrolling to find out the full schedule and the best spots to view this incredible event. Admission is free for any beach-goers and considering the show itself is half in the sky, and half in the water, you can’t go wrong with a prime beach view. The show itself is centered around the beaches on...
CHICAGO, IL
Austin Weekly News

After outrage, West Side mural removed

A mural recently unveiled at 5908 W. Chicago Ave., in Austin has been removed. The mural was a collaboration between the Department of Cultural Affairs and Special Events (DCASE) and the Chicago Department of Public Health (CDPH), as part of the city’s Vax-Chi-Nation program that encourages community members to get vaccinated.
CHICAGO, IL
Borderless Magazine

Four Things To Do in Chicago, Aug. 4-Aug. 10

Each week Borderless Magazine highlights some of the best things to do in Chicago’s vibrant immigrant communities. Saturday, Aug. 6 – 🎤 Enjoy a free Celia Cruz tribute concert plus live music, food and local merchants from noon to 5 p.m. at Kelvyn Park (4438 W Wrightwood Ave).
CHICAGO, IL
CHICAGO READER

Chicago duo Conjunto Primitivo concoct an irresistible blend of reggaeton and industrial

In March 2020, when I wrote about underground industrial label Chicago Research and the tight-knit community that surrounded it, I heard that local duo Conjunto Primitivo planned to release their debut full-length through the label. Considering how that month ended, I’m not surprised to see that album coming out only now—and I can’t argue with what Ana Belén García-Higgins and Cesar Robles Santacruz came up with. On the new Morir y Renacer, the duo superimpose the inextinguishable syncopated stomp of reggaeton onto foreboding industrial synths. That combo of genres is peanut-butter-and-banana-level ingenious, and I wish more musicians were exploring it—though I’m not sure how many could build an atmosphere and an identity as successfully as Conjunto Primitivo. García-Higgins sings in Spanish, delivering cryptic lyrics about heartache, misery, and the netherworld in a cool, borderline aloof style that sometimes feels like a chant. Her vocals intensify the thrilling sense of dread that courses through the band’s darker melodies, so that it’s hard to tell if they’re cheering on the end of the world or offering a balm for our interesting times. When I listen to the dramatic “Vagando,” which combines tense, groaning synths and minimal percussion that slices the air like a creaky floorboard in a haunted house, I don’t especially want to decide—I’m fine reveling in whatever I can cling to in the moment. Morir y Renacer is the final album from Chicago Research, but the community that grew up around the label will surely build new paths into whatever we’ve got left of a future.
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Theater & Dance
wgnradio.com

Extremely Local News: Try this neighborhood favorite burger from a gas station

Jen Sabella, the Director of Strategy and co-founder of Block Club Chicago, joined Bob Sirott to share the latest Chicago neighborhood stories. She provided details on:. Rogers Park Residents Raving About Burger Bite, A New Diner Connected To A Neighborhood Gas Station: “Who’d ever think a burger joint inside a gas station could serve up this kind of food?” one reviewer said. “These burgers are worth keeping in our neighborhood.”
CHICAGO, IL
blockclubchicago.org

Join Pullman Residents For A Community Picnic And Barbecue Saturday

PULLMAN — Neighbors are hosting a community picnic this weekend in Roseland. The annual Pullman Picnic goes from 1-8 p.m. Saturday at Arcade Park, 11132 S. St. Lawrence Ave., according to a Facebook post. Neighbors are encouraged to bring their own chairs, tents and grills to enjoy a community...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Chicago gas giveaway takes place this weekend

CHICAGO - Chicago businessman and mayoral candidate Willie Wilson is hosting another free gas giveaway Saturday. Each vehicle will be able to get $50 worth of regular gas at 14 locations across Chicago. There will be one entry and exit point at each gas station with volunteers on-site providing directions....
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Woman suffers graze wound to the head on Chicago's West Side

CHICAGO - A woman suffered a graze wound to the head while standing on Chicago's West Side early Sunday. The shooting occurred in the 100 block of North Central Park. Just before 3 a.m., a 20-year-old woman was standing on the street when she suffered a graze wound to the head, police said.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

'Stomp the Yard': Largest youth event returns to Englewood

CHICAGO - Stomp the Yard, the largest youth event in Englewood, is coming back Saturday. Scholarships will be handed out to high school students heading to college. There will be performances from historically Black colleges and universities from across the country. High schoolers will also be able to find out...
CHICAGO, IL
MIX 108

Legend Says This Grave at a Chicago Cemetery Will Show You of Your Death

Cemeteries seem to inspire macabre stories and legends. No more so than a certain graveyard in Illinois that has a statue who many claim will show you how you'll die someday. Graceland Cemetery in Chicago is so infamous for its legends and stories that Only In Your State recently did a feature on it. What they didn't mention is one grave, in particular, has a figure that is said to have supernatural powers.
CHICAGO, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy