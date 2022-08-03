Semi-automatic offside technology to be introduced in this season's Champions League to help cut down on VAR howlers will be used next WEEK as Real Madrid and Eintracht Frankfurt contest the UEFA Super Cup

Semi-automated offside technology will be introduced at next week's UEFA Super Cup clash between Real Madrid and Eintracht Frankfurt before being used in this season's Champions League.

The new system, which has already been approved by FIFA for this winter's World Cup in Qatar, operates thanks to specialised cameras which are able to track 29 different body points per player.

A total of 188 tests have been performed since 2020, including all matches in last season's Champions League and throughout Euro 2022.

Semi-automated offside technology will be introduced at next week's UEFA Super Cup clash between Real Madrid and Frankfurt before being used in this season's Champions League

It operates thanks to special cameras which can track 29 different body points per player

English referee Michael Oliver will take charge of the Super Cup on Wednesday, August 10 at the Helsinki Olympic Stadium in Finland, assisted by compatriots Stuart Burt and Simon Bennett.

UEFA chief refereeing officer Roberto Rosetti said in a statement: 'UEFA is constantly looking for new technological solutions to improve the game and support the work of the referees.

'This innovative system will allow VAR teams to determine offside situations quickly and more accurately, enhancing the flow of the game and the consistency of the decisions.'