WBBJ
Flea market returns to the Hub City
JACKSON, Tenn. – Need a new cup, jewelry, barbecue sauce, or just looking to find a new outfit?. The monthly flea market has you covered inside and outside. Jerry Windham, with Southern Market Promotions, is one of those making sure the market runs smoothly. He says that shoppers can...
WBBJ
Jackson library offers fun way to exercise
JACKSON, Tenn. –Need a little boogie in your step? The library is here to help. Jackson-Madison County Library has announced a new program to be held on Fridays. The library will now offer a line dancing program weekly at 10:00 a.m. The program offers a fun way to get...
WBBJ
Families gather for community giveaway at Muse Park
JACKSON, Tenn. — Families gathered at Muse Park in Jackson on Saturday morning for a giveaway hosted by Pressed Outreach Ministry. Around 40 pallets of items were distributed, including household items, food and school supplies. Co-founder of Pressed Outreach Fred Spight says along with the giveaway, there were also...
WBBJ
Cleanup Day to rid Jackson residents of unwanted items
JACKSON, Tenn. –If you have unwanted items in your home, such as mattresses or old furniture, an event by the City of Jackson’s Health and Sanitation Department may be exactly what you need. According to information from the City of Jackson, a community clean-up event will be held...
WBBJ
Black Tie & Blue Jeans returns to Carl Perkins Civic Center
JACKSON, Tenn. — An annual event presented by West Tennessee Healthcare returns to downtown Jackson to help save lives. Friends of Heart hosted the Black Tie & Blue Jeans fundraiser at the Carl Perkins Civic Center Saturday night. Guests were decked out in their best attire for the evening...
WBBJ
Church hosts Back to School giveaway in downtown Jackson
JACKSON, Tenn. — Empowerment Community Church held a “Back to School” giveaway Saturday in downtown Jackson. Local students received backpacks stuffed full of supplies as they prepare for a new school year. Youth and Education Director Dr. Indya Daniels says it was a special day as the...
WBBJ
Jackson City Council approves funds for online platforms
JACKSON, Tenn. –According to information from the City of Jackson, on Tuesday, August 2, the Jackson City Council approved $195,000 in ARPA dollars, which will be used to fund two new online platforms aimed to support existing childcare providers. The first platform will allow parents to locate childcare centers...
WBBJ
Kids learn first aid, emergency skills at first annual 911 Camp
JACKSON, Tenn. — Kids in Jackson had the opportunity to pick up some critical life skills all while having a good time. Local organizations and first responders came together to host the first annual 911 Camp on Saturday at Union University. The day was packed full of programs where...
WBBJ
Whiteville parties for a good cause
WHITEVILLE, Tenn. — The Town of Whiteville spent their Friday evening in formal attire and partying with a purpose. Whiteville Mayor Gene Bowden and his wife are both celebrating birthdays this week and wanted to invite the whole town to their birthday bash. “This is a birthday bash, but...
WBBJ
Grand opening held for Men of Hope
JACKSON, Tenn. — A local nonprofit celebrated a new addition to the community. On Friday, the Christian-based nonprofit Hope Recovery Center celebrated the grand opening of their Men of Hope house. After opening the Women of Hope more than 12 years ago, Executive Director Marcie Hendricks says they’re excited...
WBBJ
Jackson-Madison County Birthday Bash gets closer and closer
JACKSON, Tenn. — The countdown to the Bicentennial Celebration is getting closer. The final First Friday event was held to wrap up the many celebrations put on within the past year. “We have truly celebrated this year-long bicentennial process. We’ve talked about all aspects of the community at each...
WBBJ
Corinth, Mississippi store to hold closing sale this week
CORINTH, Miss. — A Mississippi store is going out of business, according to a news release. The release says that Casabella Furniture in Corinth is, unfortunately, going out of business. The two store owners, who have been there for more than 30 years, say it is hard to see the store go.
3 dead in Tennessee River boating accident
UPDATE: The bodies of the 18-year-old and 20-year-old have been recovered. DECATUR COUNTY, Tenn. — Two boaters are missing, and one is dead following a boating accident along the Tennessee River in Decatur County, the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency said. The accident happened Saturday night around 9 p.m., TWRA said. According to a press release, […]
WBBJ
FHU Theatre to present 'Murder on the Orient Express' this month
HENDERSON, Tenn. — The FHU Theatre’s Alumni Show returns this month with a production of “Agatha Christie’s Murder on the Orient Express.”. Rehearsals are currently underway for the show, with this version including a twist that combines characters and bringing the cast down from 20 to 12.
actionnews5.com
Madison County teens honored and remembered by family and friends
Families turn up for 8th annual Clothesline Project hosted by Cops for Community. Police release aerial video of shooting in Old Town in search of more suspects. Mount Olive Church of God in Christ host free ‘Back to School’ event. Updated: 2 hours ago. Mount Olive Church of...
WBBJ
I-C.A.R.E. Better Community Summit held in Jackson in efforts to reduce violence
JACKSON, Tenn. — Lane College hosted the first I-C.A.R.E. Better Community Summit on Saturday. The event was open to the public and featured workshops on gang violence, domestic violence, mental health and successful school strategies. City of Jackson Councilman Johnny Dodd says it was a great day for the...
Woman burned in Tennessee River boat explosion
25-year-old Chasity Thompson from Lakeland, Tennessee is recovering at home after a weekend boating trip on the Tennessee River turned into a tragedy when an explosion and fire consumed a boat.
WBBJ
Nancy Kara Reeves
Nancy Kara Reeves, age 88, passed away peacefully on Thursday, August 4, 2022, at her home in Jackson, TN. All services are under the direction of the Bells Funeral Home. Nancy was born in Jackson, TN on January 6, 1934, to the late Walter and Grace Hastings. She was a gifted mother who most enjoyed spending time with the family she lovingly built. She retired from the Jackson-Madison County Clerk’s Office where she worked as a clerk for many years. She was also preceded in death by her husband of over 58 years: Mr. Robert Kenneth Reeves.
WBBJ
West Tennessee Healthcare welcomes in new surgeon
JACKSON, Tenn. — West Tennessee Healthcare has welcomed in a new surgeon. According to a news release, West Tennessee Healthcare now has Jordi Espel, M.D., a plastics and reconstructive surgeon. The release says that he come from Memphis, where he was also a reconstructive surgeon. The release says he...
WBBJ
Mayor roundup: Recapping the winners in the August 4, 2022 election
JACKSON, Tenn. — Thursday night was election night in West Tennessee, and WBBJ has gathered all of the winners. In Madison County, A.J. Massey won the county mayor race. “I’m starting to build a plan on how we can start to unite this county,” Massey said. “We had a lot of opportunities for some things that didn’t happen because we just had different ideas of where we wanted to be, so that’s my goal, is trying to get everybody rallied around some good ideas. Once again we have got to be on our toes, because somebody is going to lay claim to the next 10 years and I want it to be Madison County.”
