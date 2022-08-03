Read on romesentinel.com
newyorkalmanack.com
Copake Iron Works Gets $100k For Loop Railroad
Friends of Taconic State Park (FTSP) has received a $100,000 grant from the William G. Pomeroy Foundation to support the development of The Pomeroy Family Railroad at Copake Iron Works. The gift was announced at FTSP’s annual meeting on Saturday, July 30th at the Copake Iron Works National Heritage Area...
Frank Castiglia Jr.: A Sad Day
The day the Oswego County Hospice closes will be a very SAD DAY!. Almost eight years ago there was talk of closing the Hospice program. The issue was the lack of clients. Myself and then Legislator Delconte made suggestions to push for a greater presence within the service agencies offering our Hospice program.
GALLERY: The 10 Landmarks That Help Define Chenango County
We have so many local landmarks throughout the Southern Tier of New York. I highlighted a few right here in Broome County. They are an important part of our history and help to define our community. And some may be landmarks you are not even aware of or don't know the history of the landmark.
cnycentral.com
Confusion over when eligible New Yorkers will get their homeowner tax rebate check
We're tracking the one-time homeowner tax rebate credit checks being sent out to eligible New Yorkers. Governor Kathy Hochul announced the perk just before the June primary election, and the state's Department of Taxation and Finance says about 2.5 million people qualify. The department's website says you qualify based on...
$895K home in Pompey : See 170 home sales in Onondaga county
170 home sales were recorded at the Onondaga County clerk’s office between July 25 and July 29. The most expensive home sold was a 4-bedroom, 3-bath ranch in the Town of Pompey that sold for $895,000, according to Onondaga real estate records. (See photos of the home)
Overnight Closures Of Interstate 81 Between Exits 16 And 17 In Onondaga County Beginning August 8
CNY – The New York State Department of Transportation is alerting motorists to upcoming overnight closures of Interstate 81 between Exits 16 (U.S. Route 11/Nedrow) and 17 (S Salina St./Brighton Ave./S State St.) in the Town of Nedrow, Onondaga County. The closures are necessary to facilitate the construction of the Sentinel Heights Bridge that crosses I-81 and will take place between 8 p.m. and 6 a.m., beginning Monday, August 8, weather permitting, at the following locations:
wxhc.com
2022 Cortland County Distinguished Citizen to be Awarded to Norm Stitzel
The Boy Scouts of America and the Baden-Powell Council will honor Norm Stitzel with their Cortland County Distinguished Citizen award on October 4th during their annual fundraising dinner held at the Hathaway House in Solon, NY. Norm is being recognized for his significant contributions, service, and achievements for the Cortland...
WKTV
City of Utica discourages giving to panhandlers
As complaints about panhandlers on city streets increase, Utica officials are asking people not to give them money so they can instead find other resources and assistance through local programs. Utica officials continue to discourage giving money to panhandlers. Utica officials continue asking people to avoid giving money to panhandlers...
Syracuse Common Council candidate says past crime shouldn’t prevent his election
Syracuse, N.Y. — Jimmy Monto, a candidate for Syracuse Common Council, pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor in 2012 after he was accused of falsifying payroll documents while working at the Syracuse City School District and failing to pay state taxes for three years. Monto, 47, will be interviewed this...
cortlandvoice.com
Annual National Brockway Truck Show is next weekend
The 22nd annual National Brockway Truck Show is slated for Saturday, Aug. 13 on Main Street in the Village of Homer. The show is in Homer this year due to the ongoing construction in the downtown area of the City of Cortland. The Brockway Truck Parade will begin at 8:30...
Upstate, Crouse hospitals ready to break silence on merger, discuss deal with public
Syracuse, N.Y. — After remaining silent for nearly four months, officials of Upstate and Crouse hospitals plan to discuss their proposed acquisition and merger at two public meetings later this month. “We are happy to engage with the community as this process moves forward,” Dr. Mantosh Dewan, president of...
CNY Firefighter Honored By His Department For His Service
Many first responders have to wear many different hats in their line of work. Darren is a prime of example of this. Dedicated and hard-working are two words that best describe Darren. He is a proud 14-year member of the Newport Fire Department, serving as the Second Assistant Chief for 5-years as well. He is always ready to go as soon as the call comes in.
WKTV
Roof of vacant Herkimer building collapses
At least one person was injured after a roof of a vacant building collapsed in Herkimer Friday afternoon. At least 1 person injured after roof of vacant building collapses in Herkimer. The roof of a vacant multi-story building next to the Herkimer Post Office on Park Avenue collapsed late Friday...
WKTV
12th annual East Utica Classic comes to the aid of local family
UTICA, NY –The East Utica Classic returned for its 12th year at Valley View Golf Course Sunday. There was some friendly competition out on the links as golfers from throughout the area teed off for a good time and a good cause. Each year the tournament raises money to...
Meet Julian Brown, a wealthy heir, nightclub owner, inventor, and Syracuse’s ‘most investigated citizen’
Chances are you have never heard of Julian Brown of Syracuse. But if you lived in the city between 1911 and 1952, you certainly would have. Few natives of the city, except for politicians or athletes, had more Syracuse newspaper space devoted to them at that time than Brown. Like...
localsyr.com
Delaney Farm sweet corn could be back within a few weeks
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Summertime generally means time outdoors, plenty of grilling, and barbeque food. Delaney’s sweet corn is generally at the center of any summer cookout for those around Syracuse. “People think of cookouts and having family over and for a lot of people Delaney’s sweet corn...
WKTV
Poland FD responds to blaze in Cold Brook
COLD BROOK, N.Y. - Crews were called to the scene of a fully-involved structure fire in Cold Brook late Saturday evening. It happened around 6:54 p.m. at the intersection of Rose Valley Road and Main Street. Multiple agencies, including Newport and Poland Fire Departments, responded to the call. The American...
iheart.com
DOT Says Motorists Will See Overnight Closures Of I 81 Starting Next Week
Nedrow, N.Y. - The New York State DOT is alerting motorists of overnight closures of I 81 between Exits 16, the Route 11 Nedrow exit, and exit 17 the S Salina St./Brighton Ave./S State St exit in the Town of Nedrow. Crews will be working on the construction of the...
Is This Bag of Cash Yours? Claim It Before ‘Finders Keepers’ Kicks In
Officials are looking for the owner of property that was found in Madison County after a Good Samaritan did what Good Samaritans do - the right thing. The New York State Police is looking for the owner of a black, plastic "Jundun" zipper bag that was found and turned over to police.
newyorkupstate.com
Best resort in NY is located in the Finger Lakes; see full ranking
When TRAVEL + LEISURE asked readers for their input on their annual “Worlds Best Awards” for hotels and resorts in New York, small town charm, majestic mountains, and beautiful countrysides won their hearts. Out of 10 best resorts in the state in the ranking, eight of them are...
