ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 2

Related
newyorkalmanack.com

Copake Iron Works Gets $100k For Loop Railroad

Friends of Taconic State Park (FTSP) has received a $100,000 grant from the William G. Pomeroy Foundation to support the development of The Pomeroy Family Railroad at Copake Iron Works. The gift was announced at FTSP’s annual meeting on Saturday, July 30th at the Copake Iron Works National Heritage Area...
COPAKE, NY
Oswego County Today

Frank Castiglia Jr.: A Sad Day

The day the Oswego County Hospice closes will be a very SAD DAY!. Almost eight years ago there was talk of closing the Hospice program. The issue was the lack of clients. Myself and then Legislator Delconte made suggestions to push for a greater presence within the service agencies offering our Hospice program.
OSWEGO COUNTY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Business Industry#Linus Business#Suneast Skyline Solar#Mw
Oswego County Today

Overnight Closures Of Interstate 81 Between Exits 16 And 17 In Onondaga County Beginning August 8

CNY – The New York State Department of Transportation is alerting motorists to upcoming overnight closures of Interstate 81 between Exits 16 (U.S. Route 11/Nedrow) and 17 (S Salina St./Brighton Ave./S State St.) in the Town of Nedrow, Onondaga County. The closures are necessary to facilitate the construction of the Sentinel Heights Bridge that crosses I-81 and will take place between 8 p.m. and 6 a.m., beginning Monday, August 8, weather permitting, at the following locations:
ONONDAGA COUNTY, NY
WKTV

City of Utica discourages giving to panhandlers

As complaints about panhandlers on city streets increase, Utica officials are asking people not to give them money so they can instead find other resources and assistance through local programs. Utica officials continue to discourage giving money to panhandlers. Utica officials continue asking people to avoid giving money to panhandlers...
UTICA, NY
cortlandvoice.com

Annual National Brockway Truck Show is next weekend

The 22nd annual National Brockway Truck Show is slated for Saturday, Aug. 13 on Main Street in the Village of Homer. The show is in Homer this year due to the ongoing construction in the downtown area of the City of Cortland. The Brockway Truck Parade will begin at 8:30...
HOMER, NY
Big Frog 104

CNY Firefighter Honored By His Department For His Service

Many first responders have to wear many different hats in their line of work. Darren is a prime of example of this. Dedicated and hard-working are two words that best describe Darren. He is a proud 14-year member of the Newport Fire Department, serving as the Second Assistant Chief for 5-years as well. He is always ready to go as soon as the call comes in.
NEWPORT, NY
WKTV

Roof of vacant Herkimer building collapses

At least one person was injured after a roof of a vacant building collapsed in Herkimer Friday afternoon. At least 1 person injured after roof of vacant building collapses in Herkimer. The roof of a vacant multi-story building next to the Herkimer Post Office on Park Avenue collapsed late Friday...
HERKIMER, NY
WKTV

12th annual East Utica Classic comes to the aid of local family

UTICA, NY –The East Utica Classic returned for its 12th year at Valley View Golf Course Sunday. There was some friendly competition out on the links as golfers from throughout the area teed off for a good time and a good cause. Each year the tournament raises money to...
UTICA, NY
localsyr.com

Delaney Farm sweet corn could be back within a few weeks

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Summertime generally means time outdoors, plenty of grilling, and barbeque food. Delaney’s sweet corn is generally at the center of any summer cookout for those around Syracuse. “People think of cookouts and having family over and for a lot of people Delaney’s sweet corn...
SYRACUSE, NY
WKTV

Poland FD responds to blaze in Cold Brook

COLD BROOK, N.Y. - Crews were called to the scene of a fully-involved structure fire in Cold Brook late Saturday evening. It happened around 6:54 p.m. at the intersection of Rose Valley Road and Main Street. Multiple agencies, including Newport and Poland Fire Departments, responded to the call. The American...

Comments / 0

Community Policy