CNBC

This company wants to pay you $100,000 a year to eat candy—here's how to apply

Move aside, Willy Wonka: A Canadian candy company called Candy Funhouse is hiring a professional taste tester, with a salary of up to $100,000 per year. Last week, the Mississauga, Ontario-based company posted a job listing for what it describes as the world's first chief candy officer. The chosen applicant will be responsible for taste testing roughly 3,500 products each month, running company board meetings and approving new candy inventory with their "CCO stamp of approval," according to the LinkedIn post.
Upworthy

Chief Candy Officer wanted: Get paid $78,000 a year to eat candy while sitting at home

Do you have what it takes to be a Chief Candy Officer? Yes, you read that right. A Canadian candy company is offering $78,000 a year to sit at home and taste their candy. That's as sweet a gig as you'll ever find. If you think the job is limited to adults, you're mistaken. Candy Funhouse, an online retailer of confectionery treats, is inviting anyone over the age of 5 to be their Chief Candy Officer. They only need to have permission from their parents. The other requirements include being "passionate about confectionary treats, explore products, being head taste tester" and tasting more than 3,500 products on a monthly basis, read the job description posted on LinkedIn. I'm not great at math but that's at least 100 sweets per day and I'm already filling out an application. The company makes all kinds of confectionary, ranging from chocolate bars to gummies and licorice, reported CNN.
The Kitchn

Oat Milk, Protein Shakes, and Coffee Among 53 Drinks Recalled Due to Possible Contamination

If you’ve recently jumped on the oat milk train — as many have done in recent years — you may want to hold off on picking some up during your next store run. Food service industry leader Lyons Magnus recently recalled 53 nutritional and beverage products containing oat milk due to the potential for microbial contamination, specifically from microorganism cronobacter sakazakii. Preliminary root cause analysis shows that the products did not meet commercial sterility specifications.
Boston Globe

Tell us: Who serves the best fried clams in Massachusetts?

Let us know where to get a batch. It was once said that “clams are to New England what barbecue is to the South.” If you live in Massachusetts, it’s hard to dispute that: stopping by a clam shack and picking up a box of crispy fried clams, with a side of tartar sauce, can be so satisfying. Crunchy and slightly briny, they are a specialty of the region, with the Ipswich and Essex fried clams being especially well known.
NewsBreak
Jobs
marthastewart.com

Sorry, Trick-or-Treaters: Hershey Just Announced a Potential Halloween Candy Shortage

Halloween might be months away, but we're already starting to think about preparing for and celebrating this spooky holiday—after all, it's Martha's favorite. Unfortunately, a few All Hallows' Eve staples might be missing from your treat bags this year: The Hershey company has announced that, due to supply and distribution issues, some of your favorite candy might be difficult to find on shelves when Halloween draws near, reports Reuters.
CNBC

This 29-year-old spent $15,000 on a side hustle selling vintage designer purses—now her business makes $55,000 a week

Sometimes, Nica Yusay's online vintage purse store, FashioNica, sells out so quickly that she thinks there's a glitch on her website. A lifelong thrifting enthusiast, Yusay developed a talent for finding high-end purses at a fraction of their retail value from a young age. She accumulated her own collection over the years, but never thought she could make money from her skill — until her fiancé suggested she make a business out of it.
Alina Andras

3 beautiful but underrated places in Massachusetts

Have you even been to Massachusetts? If you have, then you know that it's a truly beautiful state and that it has a lot to offer. You you actually live in Massachusetts then there is really no point in trying to convince you because you already know that there is something for everybody in Massachusetts. No matter how you prefer to spend your time, you will most certainly find something for your liking here. With that in mind, I have put together a list of three amazing but underrated places that you should visit, if you haven't already. Here they are:
Popculture

Another Chocolate Bar Recall Hits Stores Over Undeclared Allergens

There was a recall this week for dark chocolate bars made by Groove Chocolate and Daniel Chocolates. The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) announced the removal of the affected products on July 28 due to the possibility of unlabeled milk being present. The brands in question are Daniel Chocolates, 66%...
MarketRealist

Fraudulent Amazon Scam Calls Get More Creative

As Amazon continues to grow, it has also become a way for scammers to target consumers. The scams have evolved over the years with changes in technology. What's the latest Amazon scam call tactic, and how can you best protect yourself from these attacks?. Article continues below advertisement. Thousands of...
MarketRealist

Lowe's Owns and Sells Kobalt Tools, Products Are Made in China

Home Depot and Lowe's have been reliable retailers for home construction needs for decades now. The vast options of tools and equipment they offer can help people take care of small tasks around the home and also help keep industrial companies operating. When it comes to Lowe’s, Kobalt is one of the most popular brands for power and hand tools. The brand is very reliable and more affordable than a high-end brand such as Dewalt. Who makes Kobalt tools for Lowe’s?
yankodesign.com

“Retro Modern” espresso machine gives an old-school aesthetic to your coffee bar

As a long-time coffee connoisseur aka addict, I still get a fluttery feeling in my stomach whenever I see any product concept that is related to anything caffeine-y. I may not know my way around those complicated espresso machines that you see at coffee shops but I do appreciate a well-designed one that goes beyond just the usual industrial-looking ones. I’m still trying to find the courage to buy a personal steam espresso machine as I’m currently satisfied with my simple french press and pour-over stuff. But if I do get around to it, I would like to get something that looks like this.
shefinds

Shoppers Are So Sad That This Popular Frozen Dessert Is Being Pulled From Shelves For Good

It’s probably a sad time now for frozen dessert lovers, as popular ice cream brand Klondike has recently announced that their iconic Choco Taco is being pulled for good. According to their company website, “The Klondike Choco Taco has unfortunately been discontinued in both 1ct and 4ct pack sizes. Over the past 2 years, we have experienced an unprecedented spike in demand across our portfolio and have had to make very tough decisions to ensure availability of our full portfolio nationwide. A necessary but unfortunate part of this process is that we sometimes must discontinue products, even a beloved item like Choco Taco.”
Entrepreneur

This Baker Was Told Not to Speak Spanish With Colleagues, So She Started Her Own Cake Company That Values Employees Just As Much As Customers

My daughter's birthday this year was a big deal. After two years of living through a pandemic, we finally felt comfortable enough to host a party with her closest friends. In her eyes, the party just had to include cupcakes. So we turned to The Cake Girl and its Crave'n Cups and ordered a variety of flavors, including my daughter's favorite discovery: Chocolate Overload.
Android Authority

How to start selling on Amazon

The reach of the e-commerce giant is undeniable. Whether you’re a fledgling startup or an established brand, if your business sells a product, it will benefit you to know how to sell on Amazon. The reach of the e-commerce giant, in both the virtual and physical spaces, is undeniable. You can sell on Amazon as your primary marketplace, or supplement your own website or shop. And Amazon offers ancillary services, from online analysis of your sales trends to physically storing and shipping your goods for you. There is an extensive registration process, though, as you might expect. Let’s review it.
