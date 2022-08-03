Evansville school board member and bar owner Amy Word makes first court appearance following arrest

Read on www.wevv.com
Rebecca Johnson
4d ago
She should be forced to resign from the school board and not allowed to own or manage Lamasco Bar and Grill
14news.com
Madisonville Police Department investigating after man hit on bike
MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WFIE) - The Madisonville Police Department is investigating a hit and run accident involving a man on a bike. They say that happened Saturday just after 10 p.m. on the 1800 block of North Main Street. According to a press release, when officers arrived on scene they found...
14news.com
Surveillance video showing juvenile fight at Crème Coffee House leads to new policy
Vigil held for missing Santa Claus, Ind. teen; Police still searching. Wesselman Woods Nature Preserve cleaning up damage after storms. Hopkins Co. Judge-Executive lends hand in flood recovery efforts in E. Ky. President of Evansville South Baseball League...
wevv.com
Another arrest made in ongoing West Franklin Street drug investigation, police say
Officials with the Evansville Police Department say they've made another arrest in the ongoing narcotics investigation on West Franklin Street. According to an affidavit from EPD, 26-year-old Matthew McClarney was arrested on Friday night on a charge of dealing cocaine. McClarney was an employee of Sportman's Billiards on West Franklin Street.
14news.com
Warrick Co. Animal Control looking for woman accused of dumping puppy
WARRICK CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Officials at Warrick County Animal Control are looking for a woman who they say dumped a puppy. They say it happened Friday morning. If you know anything about this, you’re asked to call Warrick County Animal Control at 812-897-6107.
104.1 WIKY
Woman Accused Of Burning Her House Down
An Owensboro woman was arrested and charged with first degree arson. 39 year old Sara Lefler is accused of intentionally starting a fire in her West Ninth Street home around 1:30 Wednesday morning. Authorities say two other occupants were inside the home when the fire started putting them in danger...
14news.com
President of Evansville South Baseball League arrested following popcorn incident
Wesselman Woods Nature Preserve cleaning up damage after storms. Confederate statue base set to be removed from courthouse lawn in Daviess Co.
Hit and run injures 74-year-old bicyclist
Madisonville Police responded to a traffic accident on Saturday night in the 1800 block of North Main Street. Officers say the accident that was between a car and a bicyclist, left Michael Wells injured in the road.
14news.com
Police: 49 people facing charges following large drug bust in Henderson Co.
HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Authorities say 49 people were charged in connection to a large-scale narcotics trafficking investigation in Henderson County. According to the Henderson Police Department, the investigation led to the confiscation of 337 grams of methamphetamine, 17 grams of cocaine powder/crack. 133 grams of synthetic marijuana, 10 amphetamine pills, 280 grams of marijuana and a handgun.
14news.com
Wednesday marks first court appearance for Amy Word, five others arrested in drug investigation
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A 14 News update on the arrest of EVSC School Board member Amy Word, who is also the owner of Lamasco Bar and Grill. She was arrested on July 30 in connection to a large drug bust involving Lamasco. [Affidavit: Newburgh man says he delivered cocaine...
wevv.com
Evansville dad facing neglect and DUI charges after crashing with 3 kids in the car, police say
An Evansville dad is facing felony charges after crashing with three young children in the car early Friday morning, according to Indiana State Police. ISP says Troopers responded to a report of several individuals walking along I-64 in Warrick County early Friday around 1 a.m. When Troopers arrived, they say...
wevv.com
EPD: Man charged with dealing cocaine said he would deliver it inside Lamasco while working
A Newburgh, Indiana man was arrested and charged with dealing cocaine after police say he told them he delivered the substance to people while working at Lamasco. An Evansville Police Department affidavit says that 33-year-old Bryan Biggs of Newburgh was pulled over by a detective on Lodge Avenue just north of Washington Avenue in Evansville back on May 11, after the detective noticed Biggs had an expired registration.
Owensboro man sentenced for 2 counts of manslaughter
An Owensboro man, Brandon Lashbrook, 27, who pleaded guilty but mentally ill, was indicted on Friday on two counts of manslaughter by the Daviess County grand jury. Each count carries a seven year sentence for a combined total of 14 years in prison.
wamwamfm.com
Daviess County Arrest Report
The Washington Police Department’s 2nd shift made multiple warrant arrests last night. 46-year-old Daniel Casey for Failure to Appear on charges of Unlawful use of 911 service & Harassment. 36-year-old Derrick King for Failure to Appear on charges of Criminal Mischief & Conversion. 28-year-old Stephanie Cooper on charges of...
wevv.com
49 people indicted in large Henderson County drug trafficking investigation
Dozens of people have been indicted on drug-related charges in connection to a large-scale drug trafficking investigation that wrapped up in Henderson County, Kentucky on Friday, according to police. The Henderson Police Department says 49 people were indicted by the Henderson Grand Jury on 54 felony charges as a result...
Boonville man accused of child molestation
An affidavit from the Evansville Police department says a Boonville man is accused of molesting a four year old girl.
Driver trapped in truck after life-threatening crash in Daviess County
DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WEHT) — Deputies say the weather led to eight crashes in one single area of Daviess County, one of which left a driver seriously injured. Around 4:28 p.m. on Saturday, heavy rain drenched parts of Daviess County, leaving many areas with low visibility. The Daviess County Sheriff’s Office says deputies were dispatched […]
wamwamfm.com
Knox Co. Authorities Investigating Child’s Death
Authorities are investigating the death of a small child in Vincennes. On Wednesday, at approximately 2:30 pm, the Vincennes Police Department responded to the 500 block of Hart Street in reference to a medical incident involving a small child. Police say the child was transported to Good Samaritan Hospital and...
wevv.com
Webster County woman charged after meth and syringes found in house with young kids, police say
A Webster County, Kentucky woman is facing several charges after police say they found syringes, meth, and other items in her home with two young kids. A news release from the Providence Police Department says authorities went to serve a search warrant at a home on South Finley Street early Thursday morning.
Tell City officers prepare for dangerous traffic stops
TELL CITY, Ind. (WEHT) — The Tell City Police Department says their officers recently received advanced training in traffic stop safety. According to the department, this training aims to keep officers safe in the most dangerous of situations. “The rain and mud didn’t hinder the work at our firing range on Friday,” said the Tell […]
14news.com
Police: 2 dead after shooting on Evansville’s south side
Ex-Lamasco employee arrested in connection to drug investigation. Police: 2 arrested in connection to Owensboro homicide investigation. Evansville family deals with days-long power outage. Daviess Co. Schools delay opening of middle school due to unfinished construction.
