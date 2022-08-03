ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Evansville school board member and bar owner Amy Word makes first court appearance following arrest

wevv.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Rebecca Johnson
4d ago

She should be forced to resign from the school board and not allowed to own or manage Lamasco Bar and Grill

14news.com

Madisonville Police Department investigating after man hit on bike

MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WFIE) - The Madisonville Police Department is investigating a hit and run accident involving a man on a bike. They say that happened Saturday just after 10 p.m. on the 1800 block of North Main Street. According to a press release, when officers arrived on scene they found...
MADISONVILLE, KY
104.1 WIKY

Woman Accused Of Burning Her House Down

An Owensboro woman was arrested and charged with first degree arson. 39 year old Sara Lefler is accused of intentionally starting a fire in her West Ninth Street home around 1:30 Wednesday morning. Authorities say two other occupants were inside the home when the fire started putting them in danger...
14news.com

Police: 49 people facing charges following large drug bust in Henderson Co.

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Authorities say 49 people were charged in connection to a large-scale narcotics trafficking investigation in Henderson County. According to the Henderson Police Department, the investigation led to the confiscation of 337 grams of methamphetamine, 17 grams of cocaine powder/crack. 133 grams of synthetic marijuana, 10 amphetamine pills, 280 grams of marijuana and a handgun.
wevv.com

EPD: Man charged with dealing cocaine said he would deliver it inside Lamasco while working

A Newburgh, Indiana man was arrested and charged with dealing cocaine after police say he told them he delivered the substance to people while working at Lamasco. An Evansville Police Department affidavit says that 33-year-old Bryan Biggs of Newburgh was pulled over by a detective on Lodge Avenue just north of Washington Avenue in Evansville back on May 11, after the detective noticed Biggs had an expired registration.
EVANSVILLE, IN
wamwamfm.com

Daviess County Arrest Report

The Washington Police Department’s 2nd shift made multiple warrant arrests last night. 46-year-old Daniel Casey for Failure to Appear on charges of Unlawful use of 911 service & Harassment. 36-year-old Derrick King for Failure to Appear on charges of Criminal Mischief & Conversion. 28-year-old Stephanie Cooper on charges of...
DAVIESS COUNTY, IN
wamwamfm.com

Knox Co. Authorities Investigating Child’s Death

Authorities are investigating the death of a small child in Vincennes. On Wednesday, at approximately 2:30 pm, the Vincennes Police Department responded to the 500 block of Hart Street in reference to a medical incident involving a small child. Police say the child was transported to Good Samaritan Hospital and...
VINCENNES, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Tell City officers prepare for dangerous traffic stops

TELL CITY, Ind. (WEHT) — The Tell City Police Department says their officers recently received advanced training in traffic stop safety. According to the department, this training aims to keep officers safe in the most dangerous of situations. “The rain and mud didn’t hinder the work at our firing range on Friday,” said the Tell […]
TELL CITY, IN
14news.com

Police: 2 dead after shooting on Evansville’s south side

Ex-Lamasco employee arrested in connection to drug investigation. Police: 2 arrested in connection to Owensboro homicide investigation. Evansville family deals with days-long power outage. Updated: 8 hours ago. Evansville family deals with days-long power outage. Daviess Co. Schools delay opening of middle school due to unfinished construction. Updated: 8 hours...
EVANSVILLE, IN

