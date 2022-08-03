Read on starjournalnow.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Five Italian restaurants in Wisconsin have been ranked as the best places to eat in the stateJoe MertensWisconsin State
Five restaurants in Wisconsin that are considered the best places to get a burgerJoe MertensWisconsin State
Five things to see and do in Wisconsin that are considered a must-visitJoe MertensWisconsin State
Five restaurants in Wisconsin that are considered the most romantic places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensWisconsin State
Five places in Wisconsin that are considered to be haunted and where to find themJoe MertensWisconsin State
Related
WBAY Green Bay
C.A. Lawton Co. reports “serious incident” at De Pere foundry
DE PERE, Wis. (WBAY) - De Pere police and the federal Occupational Health and Safety Administration are investigating an incident the C.A. Lawton foundry in De Pere. The Lawton company says it was a serious incident at the foundry operation on Enterprise Drive. The company didn’t give any details, citing the incident’s sensitive nature.
seehafernews.com
Olive Garden May Be Coming to Sheboygan County
An Olive Garden Italian restaurant may be coming to Sheboygan County. During their recent meeting, the Town of Sheboygan’s City Plan Commission looked over and approved a conditional use permit request for the construction of a 6,500-square-foot building by S Point Ventures Acquisitions LLC which would house the national chain restaurant.
wearegreenbay.com
‘Serious incident’ at a De Pere foundry on Friday
DE PERE, Wis. (WFRV) – C.A. Lawton Co. confirms there was a serious incident at its foundry operation located in the City of De Pere on Friday. According to a release, the company’s emergency procedures were immediately activated after the serious incident. Officials from Lawton have been in contact with OSHA and are fully cooperating with the active investigation.
wearegreenbay.com
Crash in Sheboygan County on WIS 57 leaves passenger with serious injuries
PLYMOUTH, Wis. (WFRV) – The Sheboygan County Sheriff’s Office has released information about a crash that caused all lanes on WIS 57 to be closed for multiple hours on Friday morning. According to a release, three people were involved and all three were transported to local hospitals, one...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wearegreenbay.com
Fond du Lac Police Department receives donation for additional K-9 Unit
FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WFRV) – The Fond du Lac Police Department K-9 Unit received a large donation on Thursday from Michels Corporation to add another K-9 Officer to the force. According to a Facebook Post, the donation is in close alignment with Michels Core Values of safety and social responsibility. Kevin and Elizabeth Michels were present to hand over the check to the officers.
WBAY Green Bay
Oconto Falls motorcyclist killed in crash
OCONTO COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - A motorcyclist was killed in a crash in Oconto County Wednesday. The victim was identified as a 60-year-old man from Oconto Falls. His name was not released. At about 8:45 p.m., the Oconto County Sheriff’s Office was called to a two-vehicle crash on County Highway...
Fox11online.com
Family fun takes over Titletown
ASHWAUBENON (WLUK) -- Family fun will take over Titletown Friday!. Packers Family Night is back at Lambeau Field. FOX 11's Emily Deem spent Friday morning in Ashwaubenon to see what families can enjoy prior to the Packers practice. Titletown Family Fest from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. Friday. You can...
wearegreenbay.com
UPDATE: Crash in Manitowoc Co. cleared, left lane now open on I-43 south
SATURDAY 8/6/2022 – 1:54 p.m. MARIBEL, Wis. (WFRV) – An update has been provided on the crash that closed part of I-43 in Manitowoc County. According to WisDot, the left lane has been cleared, all lanes are now open. The incident took about an hour and a half...
IN THIS ARTICLE
wearegreenbay.com
Witnesses remove Fremont man pinned under ATV
WAUPACA, Wis. (WFRV) – A man was airlifted to a hospital on Wednesday after being pinned under his ATV when it rolled into a ditch on private property. According to a release, around 9 p.m. on August 3, the Waupaca County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of an ATV accident near the intersection of State Highway 96 and Marten Road in the Town of Fremont.
WSAW
1 injured in Waupaca County ATV crash
WAUPACA COUNTY, Wis. (WSAW) - One person was injured in an ATV crash in Waupaca County Wednesday night. The Waupaca County Communications Center received a call of a report of an ATV crash on private property near the intersection of State Hwy 96 and Marten Rd in the town of Fremont at 9 p.m. According to a press release, the ATV backed into a ditch and rolled over onto the driver, pinning him under the ATV. Witnesses were able to remove the ATV before first responders arrived. The driver, a 35-year-old Fremont man, was airlifted to ThedaCare Neenah with non-life threatening injuries.
seehafernews.com
Appleton Woman Dies in Winnebago County Crash
An Appleton woman has died following a crash in Winnebago County. The yet unidentified 49-year-old woman was reportedly driving on Highway 45 near Winneconne at around 9:30 yesterday morning (August 4th) when she failed to negotiate the on-ramp for eastbound Highway 10. She lost control over her truck, entered the...
Fox11online.com
Nearly 500 animals removed from Kiel property, shelter in need of donations, volunteers
(WLUK) -- The Lakeshore Humane Society says it needs help from volunteers after taking in nearly 500 animals from a Manitowoc County property. The shelter was asked by the Manitowoc County Sheriff's Department to take in the animals after a compliant was filed about their living conditions at a farm located in rural Kiel, within the township of Schleswig.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
whby.com
Appleton woman sentenced for restaurant robbery
APPLETON, Wis–An Appleton woman will spend five years in prison for trying to rob a restaurant where she used to work. Melissa Mann is also sentenced in Outagamie County Court to five years on extended supervision for Attempted Armed Robbery. Mann pulled a gun on an employee at the...
wearegreenbay.com
Menasha PD’s quick response finds and saves missing boy from falling off bridge
MENASHA, Wis. (WFRV) – A Menasha police officer helped to locate and save a missing child with autism from falling off of a bridge on Wednesday. The City of Menasha Police Department was made aware that a child with autism was missing at or around 8:17 a.m. on August 3. Authorities say that the child left his home in the 300 block of Winnebago Avenue.
Forget Culver’s. Head To Green Bay To Try This Butter Burger
Nothing against Culver's, but when you want the best, sometimes you need to go to the local level. Butter burgers have come a long way the last two decades and much of the success has to be attributed to Culver's, A.K.A., the In-And-Out of the Midwest but actually good. Culver's...
Accidental shooting prompts police response on Greenview Road in Green Bay
Multiple Green Bay Police vehicles, including SWAT, were spotted on Greenview Road on Saturday afternoon.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Semi driver fainted before crashing into Wisconsin home
OSHKOSH, Wis. - The driver of the semi tractor/trailer that crashed into a home in the Town of Vinland in Winnebago County on Monday, July 25 fainted as a result of a medical condition, WLUK reports. An 8-month-old baby boy was inside the home – and died at the scene of the crash.
doorcountydailynews.com
Arson suspect arrested in Algoma
A 24-year-old man was put behind bars at the Kewaunee County Jail Friday morning after allegedly attempting to light a building on fire in Algoma. Kewaunee County Dispatch received the call just before 3:30 a.m. that the man attempted to break into a vehicle before entering a garage to break windows and light a building on fire in the 1000 block of Division Street. The home was unoccupied as it went under renovation by Parv and Renuka Jandu. While the Algoma Fire Department took care of the fire, the Algoma Police Department worked with the Kewaunee County Sheriff’s Department, the Kewaunee Police Department, and a Brown County Sheriff’s Department Canine Unit to track down the man after he fled the scene on foot. He was arrested just before 5 a.m. After further investigation, hand tools stolen from the residence were found in a nearby vehicle that was driven by the suspect.
wearegreenbay.com
One dead, four injured in a three-vehicle crash in New London
NEW LONDON, Wis. (WFRV) – One person is dead following an accident involving three separate vehicles just north of the Wolf River. According to a release, around 4:25 p.m., the New London Police Department received information from the Waupaca County Communications Center of a traffic accident near State Highway 45 and State Highway 15. The crash was located on State Highway 45, New London Bypass, in the City of New London.
wearegreenbay.com
The Dish on Wisconsin Supper Clubs: Moxie’s in Casco beckons with polka and broasted chicken
CASCO, WI (WFRV) – If you venture to Moxie’s Supper Club, be sure to bring your appetite, your sense of humor, and your dancing shoes. This Wisconsin Supper Club in Kewaunee County is known for bringing good old-fashioned polka to generations of families who gather here for weekly supper and special occasions alike.
Comments / 0