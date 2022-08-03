ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
When was Elisabeth Hasselbeck on The View?

By Kevin Quinitchett
The US Sun
The US Sun
 3 days ago

A ROTATION of panelists and commentators have come and gone on The View.

Alongside Joy Behar, Sherri Shepherd, Barbara Walters, and Rosie O'Donnell, former Survivor contestant Elisabeth Hasselbeck also had a seat on The View.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3FMa1n_0h3V6EeG00
During her time on The View, Elisabeth Hasselbeck shared her Republican perspectives on trending topics Credit: Getty

When was Elisabeth Hasselbeck on The View?

On November 24, 2003, Elisabeth Hasselbeck was named a permanent host on The View.

During season seven of the series, she came on board to replace the position left vacant by Lisa Ling at the end of the previous year.

While on the show, Elisabeth served as the Conservative voice and represented Republican viewpoints.

In March 2013, rumors began circulating that Elisabeth's contract would not be renewed after season 16 concluded.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PQmB1_0h3V6EeG00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2p7yYc_0h3V6EeG00

On the March 11 broadcast of the program, The View creator and co-host Barbara Walters responded to the reports.

She told viewers: "There is a particularly false story that keeps getting picked up about Elisabeth's alleged departure, saying that we don't approve of her conservative views.

"The truth is, we love Elisabeth. I like her personally and she's just a wonderful person.

"But beyond that, we value and appreciate her point of view."

Barbara added: "It's important to us because Elisabeth helps give this show perspective and balance.

"So we have no plans for Elisabeth to leave this show."

However, the reports were later proven true when it was confirmed that she was not scheduled to come back for the 17th edition of the series.

Months later on July 9, 2013, ABC revealed that Elisabeth would be leaving the show to replace Gretchen Carlson's position on Fox & Friends.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1EQ80E_0h3V6EeG00
Elisabeth (pictured far right) co-hosted The View with Whoopi Goldberg, Joy Behar, Barbara Walters, and Sherri Shepherd Credit: Getty

In response, Barbara Walters said in a statement: "We have had ten wonderful years with Elisabeth.

"She will now be swimming in new waters. We will miss her and wish her everything good."

A day later on Wednesday, July 10, the former Survivor competitor had her last day as a regular moderator on The View.

Years later, the TV personality gave more context to her departure from the famed talk show.

In her 2019 book Point of View: A Fresh Look at Work, Faith, and Freedom, Elisabeth shared with readers: "I could not breathe - literally, could not breathe.

"I was bent over - shock, asthma, and betrayal all stealing my wind."

She wrote: "Was there something I could have done differently?

"Can I do something differently now? If you would just tell me, I would work on that - and figure out how to get it back, trying to get it all back.

"Feeling a dose of betrayal and a whopper of confusion, I felt like the walls of the building were folding in on me."

Is Elisabeth coming back?

On July 28, 2022, Elisabeth was revealed to be returning to The View as a guest host.

Starting Wednesday, August 3, the former Fox & Friends panelist is scheduled to appear as a guest for several episodes during August.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DvAOO_0h3V6EeG00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xl6lK_0h3V6EeG00

She told PEOPLE: "It will be an honor to cohost The View, share our bestselling children's book, Flashlight Night, and as always tackle hot topics!"

The media personality concluded her statement and said: "Pray for me y'all!"

