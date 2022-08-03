ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Demi Lovato seemingly disses ex Wilmer Valderrama over 12-year age gap

By Riley Cardoza
 4 days ago

Demi Lovato appears to diss her ex Wilmer Valderrama and their 12-year age gap in her new song “29.”

The track, which will be released later this month on the 29-year-old singer’s “Holy Fvck” album, references the “That ’70s Show” alum’s age when they met.

“Finally 29 / Funny, just like you were you at the time,” the actress sings. “Thought it was a teenage dream / Just a fantasy / But was it yours or was it mine?”

Demi Lovato seemingly addressed her and ex Wilmer Valderrama’s age gap in her song “29.”
In addition to repeating “17, 29” in the tune, the former Disney Channel star mentions being “too young to drink wine.”

She continues, “Just five years of bleeders, student and a teacher / Far from innocent / What the f–k’s consent? / Numbers told you not to / But that didn’t stop you.”

“What the f–k’s consent?” Lovato sings in the tune.
Lovato has yet to confirm that the song is about Valderrama, whom she dated from 2010 to 2016 .

In her 2017 documentary, “Simply Complicated,” the “Camp Rock” star described meeting the actor, now 42, at his house in January 2010.

The former couple dated from 2010 to 2016.
“[When] I laid eyes on him for the first time, I was in hair and makeup and he came in and sat down and I was like ‘I love this man’ and ‘I have to have him,'” Lovato recalled. “But I was only 17, so he was like, ‘Get away from me.’

“After I turned 18, we began dating,” she continued. “I think it was love at first sight, and I don’t really believe in that, but I believe that it happened.”

After their split, the exes remained amicable, with Valderrama visiting Lovato in the hospital after her 2018 overdose.

The musician went on to date UFC fighter Guilherme “Bomba” Vasconcelos, designer Henry Levy , model Austin Wilson and actor Max Ehrich .

Valderrama, for his part, has been engaged to Amanda Pacheco since January 2020.

He and the model, 30, welcomed a baby girl named Nakano in February of the following year.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Disses#Disney Channel
