ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montana State

UPDATE: 5 Wildfires Active in Western Montana

By Anne James
K96 FM
K96 FM
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on k96fm.com

Comments / 2

Daniel
4d ago

thank you, National Forest Service. Because of your "rules and regulations", Montana can expect YET ANOTHER devastating fireseason.

Reply
3
Related
yourbigsky.com

6 Montana campgrounds to visit year-round

The summer camping season is nearly over, but that doesn’t mean camping has to stop! Montana has several campgrounds that can be used year-round, according to Onlyinyourstate. Here is a list of campgrounds to try during any time of the year. Rocky Mountain Hi Campground. Located in Kalispell. Great...
MONTANA STATE
Char-Koosta News

Governor Gianforte surveys Elmo Fire, urges Montanans to do their part to prevent wildfire

ELMO – Governor Greg Gianforte surveyed the Elmo Fire and received a briefing from incident command. “At more than 21,000 acres, the Elmo Fire is the most significant fire Montana has faced this year and the top priority fire in the state,” Gov. Gianforte said. “I’m encouraged by the optimism of incident command as we head into the weekend, and am grateful to the over 500 personnel responding to protect lives and property.”
MONTANA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Saint Ignatius, MT
City
Eureka, MT
City
Ennis, MT
City
Hamilton, MT
City
Elmo, MT
City
Ronan, MT
State
Montana State
Local
Montana Government
Popular Science

Montana’s devastating wildfires are starting underground

Scorched earth and vegetation from the Richard Springs Fire behind the home of Rae Peppers. The wildfire, ignited by a coal seam, grew quickly, trapping and killing Peppers' herd of draft horses. Louise Johns / High Country NewsThe world’s least understood ignition source is causing devastating wildfires across Montana’s Powder River Basin.
MONTANA STATE
yourbigsky.com

Montana fatality crashes sharp increase in July

After Montana’s crash fatality numbers dropped significantly in the first part of 2022, they increased drastically in the month of July. “Vehicle drivers need to wear their seatbelts and motorcycle drivers need to take wearing a helmet seriously,” MHP Sgt. Jay Nelson said. 35 people died on Montana’s...
MONTANA STATE
NBCMontana

Noncommercial beekeeping sees growth in Montana

LIVINGSTON, Mont. — Many people are afraid of bees -- they sting and can cause allergic reactions. But we talked to a Livingston ranch hand who loves them. “They are always doing something new,” said Hazel’s Honey owner Andrew Bauer. “There is always some new behavior I have never seen before. We had an observation hive, and I could just sit there and watch them for hours. They’re just really neat.”
LIVINGSTON, MT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Western Montana#National Forests#Flathead Lake#Somers Middle School#Polson High School
Daily Montanan

Groups sue Forest Service, Fish and Wildlife for abandoning many animal protection in Helena forest

Four Montana groups are suing the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service and the U.S. Forest Service for a decision that they say abandons 10 wildlife standards those agencies have used for the past 30 years to protect grizzly bear, lynx, elk, moose and more animals in the region. In a lawsuit filed in federal court […] The post Groups sue Forest Service, Fish and Wildlife for abandoning many animal protection in Helena forest appeared first on Daily Montanan.
HELENA, MT
eastidahonews.com

Montana wildfire destroys 4 houses, threatens lakeside homes

ELMO, Montana (AP) — A fire in northwestern Montana that has destroyed at least four homes and forced the evacuation of about 150 residences west of Flathead Lake continued to be pushed north by winds on Wednesday, fire officials said. Crews had to be pulled off the lines on...
ELMO, MT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Red Cross
NewsBreak
Environment
News Break
Politics
97.1 KISS FM

The Best of Montana’s Homeland Foods

Throughout my thirty years here in Montana (and a few years total spent in the summers of North Dakota), I have encountered some stellar food options!. However, some of these choices YOU may not have heard of. Pasties? What is that?! Well, follow along below, and we'll show you. Top...
MONTANA STATE
sunflowerstateradio.com

Health Alert Issued for Three Nebraska Lakes

Lincoln – The state has issued a health alert for Harmful Algal Blooms (HAB), also known as toxic blue-green algae, at Iron Horse Trail Lake (Wildlife Management Area) in Pawnee County. Maskenthine Reservoir in Stanton County and Willow Creek Reservoir in Pierce County are still on health alert. Samples...
NEBRASKA STATE
explorebigsky.com

Elmo Fire near Flathead Lake grows, burns eight structures

ELMO – The Elmo Fire west of Flathead Lake has reached 18,427 acres since it ignited Friday afternoon and is 16 percent contained as of Wednesday morning. Evacuation orders have been expanded along Ronan Creek to include all residents north and south of Lake Mary Ronan Road, according to a press release from the Northern Rockies Incident Management Team 7.
ELMO, MT
montanarightnow.com

FWP bear specialists trying to capture bear near Columbia Falls

COLUMBIA FALLS, Mont. - Bear specialists with Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks (FWP) are trying to capture a bear that is getting into unsecured residential garbage along the east side of Columbia Falls. The bear is an adult female grizzly that has been frequenting residential areas. FWP says trapping is...
COLUMBIA FALLS, MT
AM 1450 KMMS

What Do Montanans Wish Would Make A Comeback? Here Are The Top 5.

Not to sound like that old man who yells at the kids to get off my lawn, but it seems that with every year, I wax nostalgic for days gone by. I mean, who doesn't think back to the "good ole days" and how things used to be? Back before everyone's head was buried in a screen and people actually talked to each other instead of opting for texting the other person. I'm I the only one that misses those days?
MONTANA STATE
K96 FM

K96 FM

Shelby, MT
469
Followers
2K+
Post
71K+
Views
ABOUT

K96 FM plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Shelby, Montana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://k96fm.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy