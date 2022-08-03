Read on thehockeywriters.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Popular retail chain announces plans for another new store location in MinnesotaKristen Walters
What Makes Writing Good?Sarah RoseMinneapolis, MN
The Ultimate Minneapolis Girls GetawayAmber GibsonMinneapolis, MN
Kobenz Talks Latest Single, Working with Katy Rose, and Much MoreMeikhelMinneapolis, MN
Five local restaurants in Minnesota have been ranked as the best places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensMinnesota State
Related
The Hockey Writers
3 Bruins Regression Candidates in 2022-23
The Boston Bruins won 51 games in the 2021-22 season and finished as one of eight Eastern Conference teams that collected over 100 points to punch their playoff ticket. The 51 wins were a bit of a surprise considering that they hovered around .500 through the Christmas COVID-19 shutdown, but following a return on Jan. 1, they played some of the best hockey in the NHL.
NHL games today: 2022 NHL offseason calendar, NHL Draft, free agency
The NHL season officially started back on October 12. In this article, we track all the NHL games today as
The Hockey Writers
3 Red Wings Facing a “Make It or Break It” Season in 2022-23
In a lot of ways, every player on every team has something to prove. But some, for one reason or another, have more to prove than others. Maybe they’re coming off of a down season. Maybe they haven’t announced themselves as an NHL player. Whatever reason it is, there’s always always a player or two (or three or four) on the team that find themselves at a bit of a crossroads in their career.
The Hockey Writers
3 Jets Who Will Be Under the Microscope for 2022-23
The Winnipeg Jets are going to be heavily scrutinized in 2022-23 as they attempt to avoid another lost season and rediscover success. Three players in particular will be under the microscope of newly-minted head coach Rick Bowness and his coaching staff, the media, and of course, the fans. Brenden Dillon.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
The Hockey Writers
NHL Rumors: Oilers, Ducks, Stars, Flames
In today’s NHL rumors rundown, the Edmonton Oilers are going to have to find a way to get under the salary cap. Could they do it without making a trade? John Klingberg talks about his deal with the Anaheim Ducks and what his future plans are. The Dallas Stars...
NHL
Predators Sign Yakov Trenin to Two-Year, $3.4 Million Contract
Nashville, Tenn. (August 5, 2022) - Nashville Predators President of Hockey Operations/General Manager David Poile announced today that the team has signed forward Yakov Trenin to a two-year, $3.4 million contract. Trenin, 25 (1/13/97), set several NHL career highs in 2021-22, including games played (80); goals (17); assists (7); points...
The Hockey Writers
3 Options for Oilers to Create Internal Competition at Right Wing
The Edmonton Oilers signed Kailer Yamamoto to a two-year extension, tackling one of their RFA issues prior to the start of next season. While he’s likely set to take a top-six spot on the roster to open the 2022-23 campaign, there is still a potential issue for Edmonton as they look to improve on their Western Conference Final appearance in 2022. The Oilers aren’t deep at right wing and the fact that Yamamoto is virtually assured a spot is not ideal.
The Hockey Writers
4 Bruins Prospects Who Must Have an Impact in 3 Years
It’s no secret that the Boston Bruins are not blessed with a deep prospect pool. Peter Baracchini of The Hockey Writers ranked their pool 26th in his January rankings. In terms of looking towards the future and the thought of a rebuild, that’s not a promising look for the Black and Gold.
RELATED PEOPLE
The Hockey Writers
10 Reasons Why the Oilers Are Stanley Cup Contenders
Fans of the Edmonton Oilers can’t wait for the season to get started. After their best playoff run since 2006 followed by a successful and efficient offseason, optimism is riding high in the Alberta capital. And why not? Oilers general manager (GM) Ken Holland along with assistant GMs Brad Holland and Keith Gretzky had what many have deemed a successful free agency period signing goaltender Jack Campbell, forward Evander Kane and defenceman Brett Kulak.
The Hockey Writers
Canucks Dream Team of Current and Former Active Players
Current and former Vancouver Canucks can be found making a difference all over the league. Whether they were drafted by, signed or traded for, players who have worn the Orca continue to thrive even after leaving the organization. That being said, what would the team look like had they been able to retain all their best active players past and present? This article looks at what a dream team Canucks lineup could look like made up of current and past active players.
The Hockey Writers
Sabres’ Most Heartbreaking Loss in Franchise History
As one of the NHL’s two oldest franchises without a Stanley Cup championship, it goes without saying that the Buffalo Sabres have had more than a few painful defeats in their 29 playoff appearances, including two in the Stanley Cup Final. Given this, it would be easy to assume that the team’s most heartbreaking defeat would be one of those two, right?
The Hockey Writers
Coyotes 2022 Offseason Player Reviews: Conor Timmins
In this week’s edition of the Arizona Coyotes 2021-22 offseason player reviews, we’ll take a look at defenseman Conor Timmins. After being acquired during the previous offseason from the Colorado Avalanche in exchange for goaltender Darcy Kuemper along with two draft picks, the Canadian suited up for only six games with the Coyotes this past season.
IN THIS ARTICLE
The Hockey Writers
Kyle Dubas: One of the Best Maple Leafs’ GMs Over Past 50 Years
Until 1967, the Toronto Maple Leafs were regarded as one of the powerhouse teams in NHL. The 1967 season concluded with the Maple Leafs defeating the Montreal Canadiens 3-1 to win the Stanley Cup. That was the team’s 13th Stanley Cup. The only team to win more was their archrival Canadiens, who had won 14 at that time.
NHL
Giroux, Gaudreau among new faces in new places for 2022-23 NHL season
Flyers host Senators on Nov. 12; Blue Jackets to visit Flames on Jan. 23. With NHL free agency in full swing, there have been plenty of players to change teams, either by signing or being traded. NHL.com takes a look at some of the bigger names who have moved on and when they will visit their former team (listed by date).
The Hockey Writers
Jets Have a Surplus of Defencemen and Need to Make a Move
The NHL’s regular season is set to start in just over 60 days. Despite rumours that many of the team’s key pieces would be on the move, the Winnipeg Jets have yet to make any major transactions this offseason. General manager Kevin Cheveldayoff traded for defencemen Brenden Dillon and Nate Schmidt last summer, and those moves have created a logjam on the teams’ defensive depth chart.
The Hockey Writers
Flames News & Rumors: Huberdeau, Mangiapane, Kylington & More
In this edition of Calgary Flames News & Rumors, general manager Brad Treliving and newly acquired forward Jonathan Huberdeau finally came to terms on the richest contract in franchise history. Meanwhile, Treliving was also able to re-sign three of his team’s restricted free agents (RFAs): Andrew Mangiapane, Oliver Kylington, and Martin Pospisil. Last but not least, the Flames released their American Hockey League (AHL) affiliates new name and logo.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
The Hockey Writers
Maple Leafs News & Rumors: Gaudette, Murray, Samsonov & Clune
In this edition of Toronto Maple Leafs’ News & Rumors, I’ll take a look at some of the players on this season’s preseason roster who are seeking to revive their NHL careers. Which of them will be successful?. Second, I’ll share what I believe is a great...
Grading the Wild’s trade of Cam Talbot to the Ottawa Senators
The Minnesota Wild and Ottawa Senators completed a notable goalie-for-goalie trade last month. In the deal, the Wild sent veteran Cam Talbot to the Senators, in exchange for Filip Gustavsson. Below, we take a look at how the trade breaks down for each team. Minnesota Wild After the Wild re-signed goalie Marc-Andre Fleury, it seemed […] The post Grading the Wild’s trade of Cam Talbot to the Ottawa Senators appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Yardbarker
Oilers Could Solve Problems Trading Puljujarvi for Maple Leafs Holl
There still appears to be solid interest in Edmonton Oilers’ young forward Jesse Puljujarvi and even more so now that he is signed for next season and is under team control after that. Ken Holland stated during the 2021-22 end-of-season press conference that he has things to figure out with Puljujarvi. Though he was signed for one season, that doesn’t guarantee he won’t be on the move at some point, as teams like knowing exactly how much money they will be taking on in a trade to work things out on their end as well.
Yardbarker
Oilers Being Linked to Free Agents Phil Kessel and P.K. Subban
The Edmonton Oilers won’t be making moves without first clearing cap space, but should they, expect the team to kick tires on two veteran free agents still out there on the market and looking to sign with a contender. As per reports, both Phil Kessel and P.K. Subban are being linked to Edmonton in free agency talks, and in some ways, the connections make sense.
Comments / 0