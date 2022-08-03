ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Quirky 'Hobbit-style' eco-home with a 'living' grass roof, solar panels and a biomass boiler goes on the market for £1.75million - and it's located in a Shire!

By Arthur Parashar For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 3 days ago

A Hobbit-style eco-home resembling something out of Middle Earth which features a living grass roof and a biomass boiler has gone on the market for £1.75million.

Three Oaks is a quirky-shaped property that looks from the outside that it belongs in Lord of the Rings. Bearing similarities to 'The Shire' - home to the hobbits - it is located in a 'shire' of it's own - Shropshire.

The four-bedroom property is in Grinshill, one of north Shropshire's most desirable villages, and one of the current owners had the house built before it was finally completed in 2017.

The living roof improves the home's thermal performance by reducing the temperature in summer and locking heat in during the winter, which is needed now more than ever during the cost-of-living crisis.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0EPOGC_0h3V1gzR00
The Hobbit-style eco-home with a living roof has gone on the market for £1.75million in one of north Shropshire's most desirable villages, Grinshill
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24Gugi_0h3V1gzR00
A spacious downstairs features a kitchen and breakfast room along with four bedrooms, four bathrooms, a large entrance hall and a music room
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3oat31_0h3V1gzR00
Three Oaks is just as desirable from the inside than it is from the outside with a spacious open plan kitchen with an AGA and grey-stoned flooring
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dstlf_0h3V1gzR00
The four bedroom property was built by the current owners and was later completed in 2017 as they wanted to live as a 'modern family'

The roof also creates a natural habitat for flora and fauna. The property runs off solar panels, a borehole and biomass boiler that all make it incredibly sustainable.

The property is spread out over 7,000 sq ft with a large entrance hall, a kitchen and breakfast room, a music room, four bedrooms and four bathrooms just on the ground floor.

Upstairs the magic continues where there is a library, sitting room, drawing room, dining room, kitchen and two store rooms. There is also an oak-framed triple garage with two large store rooms.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4E7ATP_0h3V1gzR00
It is within walking distance of Grinshill Hill and has access to a host of public footpaths and bridleways for those wanting access to local walks
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4MBi28_0h3V1gzR00
The house has been described by a Strutt & Parker agent as 'one of the best seen' for entertaining guests due to its long, uninterrupted views and privacy
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11c2Qu_0h3V1gzR00
A large entrance hall greets guests into the home with large towering doors and huge open plan living space 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3IAAHI_0h3V1gzR00
The sustainable home is said to bring down heating and electricity bills because it is installed with a borehole and solar panels to reduce your carbon footprint

The house sits in just over an acre of land with a manicured lawn, large terrace and a separate garden room ideal for hosting and entertaining guests.

It is within walking distance of Grinshill Hill and has access to a host of local bridleways and public footpaths.

The village of Grinshill is also very popular and the house, despite being remote, is not too far from the busier Shrewsbury.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15G9WP_0h3V1gzR00
The house is not only over 7,000 sq ft, but sits in just over an acre of land with a large terrace boasting spectacular views across north Shropshire
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3so8RE_0h3V1gzR00
The owners used to have a neighbouring property but sold it and retained the plot of land at the bottom of their garden to create Three Oaks
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PL3mm_0h3V1gzR00
The unique property improves the home's thermal performance by reducing the temperature in summer and locking in heat during the winter 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1pojhO_0h3V1gzR00
The rare find offers a modern, stylish, architectural house with a manicured lawn and even includes a separate garden room

Alastair Summerfield, from Strutt & Parker, said: 'The owners used to own a neighbouring property, which they sold and retained this plot of land at the bottom of their garden and built Three Oaks.

'It's really eco-friendly. The biomass boiler brings down your heating bills, the electricity bill is less with the solar panels and the borehole is used for irrigation and car cleaning and the green roof helps reduce your carbon footprint.

'There is still some mains electricity and water usage but generally bills are lower here.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rLfZ9_0h3V1gzR00
This one of a kind home makes a change from the period and character properties that are often seen in the area and offers a completely modern experience
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2IaBf1_0h3V1gzR00
A gravel path leads you to one entrance to the house which has is surrounded by a manicured lawn on all sides wherever you look
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0PlEAg_0h3V1gzR00
'Perfect for entertaining': There is plenty of seating for guests inside and out to look over the property itself and the views it offers
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28etxd_0h3V1gzR00
The property resembles something from Middle Earth in Lord of the Rings with it's beautiful surrounding nature and unique shape

'The location is great. Grinshill is a really popular village, it's not far from Shrewsbury but you're surrounded by countryside here.

'The property is completely unique. In Shropshire there's lots of period and character properties but we don't get a tremendous amount of modern, stylish architectural houses so this is quite rare for us.

'The owners have thought about how they want to live in it as a modern family so it has a huge open plan living space.

'It is a great entertaining house, one of the best I have seen, and quite private with long, uninterrupted views.

'If you like a modern style it really does work.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vOxjw_0h3V1gzR00
The real Hobbit House: The Shire in The Lord of the Rings features tiny homes engulfed in nature that resemble that of Three Oaks in north Shropshire

