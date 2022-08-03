Quirky 'Hobbit-style' eco-home with a 'living' grass roof, solar panels and a biomass boiler goes on the market for £1.75million - and it's located in a Shire!

A Hobbit-style eco-home resembling something out of Middle Earth which features a living grass roof and a biomass boiler has gone on the market for £1.75million.

Three Oaks is a quirky-shaped property that looks from the outside that it belongs in Lord of the Rings. Bearing similarities to 'The Shire' - home to the hobbits - it is located in a 'shire' of it's own - Shropshire.

The four-bedroom property is in Grinshill, one of north Shropshire's most desirable villages, and one of the current owners had the house built before it was finally completed in 2017.

The living roof improves the home's thermal performance by reducing the temperature in summer and locking heat in during the winter, which is needed now more than ever during the cost-of-living crisis.

The roof also creates a natural habitat for flora and fauna. The property runs off solar panels, a borehole and biomass boiler that all make it incredibly sustainable.

The property is spread out over 7,000 sq ft with a large entrance hall, a kitchen and breakfast room, a music room, four bedrooms and four bathrooms just on the ground floor.

Upstairs the magic continues where there is a library, sitting room, drawing room, dining room, kitchen and two store rooms. There is also an oak-framed triple garage with two large store rooms.

The house sits in just over an acre of land with a manicured lawn, large terrace and a separate garden room ideal for hosting and entertaining guests.

It is within walking distance of Grinshill Hill and has access to a host of local bridleways and public footpaths.

The village of Grinshill is also very popular and the house, despite being remote, is not too far from the busier Shrewsbury.

Alastair Summerfield, from Strutt & Parker, said: 'The owners used to own a neighbouring property, which they sold and retained this plot of land at the bottom of their garden and built Three Oaks.

'It's really eco-friendly. The biomass boiler brings down your heating bills, the electricity bill is less with the solar panels and the borehole is used for irrigation and car cleaning and the green roof helps reduce your carbon footprint.

'There is still some mains electricity and water usage but generally bills are lower here.

'The location is great. Grinshill is a really popular village, it's not far from Shrewsbury but you're surrounded by countryside here.

'The property is completely unique. In Shropshire there's lots of period and character properties but we don't get a tremendous amount of modern, stylish architectural houses so this is quite rare for us.

'The owners have thought about how they want to live in it as a modern family so it has a huge open plan living space.

'It is a great entertaining house, one of the best I have seen, and quite private with long, uninterrupted views.

'If you like a modern style it really does work.'