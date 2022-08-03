Read on www.sidneydailynews.com
Troopers from the Wapakoneta Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol are investigating the fatal motorcycle crash that occurred at approximately 6:48 p.m. on State Route 385, east of New Hampshire in Auglaize County.
Frye, Sell issue statment on fatal shooting
SIDNEY — In response to a recent event in Shelby County, involving a shooting at a private residence and in an effort to continue to remain transparent, Shelby County Prosecutor Tim Sell and Shelby County Sheriff Jim Frye issued a joint statement. The statment says,”On Sunday, July 31, 2022,...
Police respond to armed grand theft auto in Dayton
Around 2:44 p.m., two males stole a silver Chrysler 200 at the intersection of N Upland Avenue and Edison Street, according to regional dispatch.
‘We can all breathe again;’ Community thanks Kansas PD for capture of Butler Twp. shooting suspect
BUTLER TOWNSHIP — Hundreds took to the social media page of Lawrence Kansas Police Department to express their gratitude for the capture of a shooting suspect. The police department posted on their social media confirming the capture of Stephen Marlow, who is suspected of shooting and killing four people in a Butler Township neighborhood.
One person shot outside Marshall’s in Deerfield Township
DEERFIELD TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - A man is under arrest following a shooting Saturday night in the parking lot of Marshall’s in Deerfield Township, a news release from the Warren County Sheriff’s Office says. Deputies responded to the area around 9:26 p.m. for a report of a disorderly/intoxicated...
Funeral services set for two victims in Butler Township Shooting
VANDALIA — Funeral arrangements have been announced for two of the victims, Clyde and Sally Knox, in Friday’s shooting in Butler Township. >>Police: Primary suspect in Butler Twp. quadruple shooting taken into custody in Kansas. The family will receive friends Tuesday morning at 9 a.m. at Vandalia United...
Fighting cancer
Rodney Bucketed, of Sidney, lights luminaria for uncles, aunts and grandparents he has lost to cancer. The lighting ceremony was held during The Shelby County Relay for Life on Friday, Aug. 6 on the courtsquare.
CareFlight called to motorcycle crash
B URKETTSVILLE – On Aug. 6, at approximately 4:13 p.m., Darke County Deputies along with Burkettsville Fire and Ansonia Rescue and CareFlight, responded to the 14,900 block of State Route 118 for a motorcycle crash with injuries. Preliminary investigation revealed a group of motorcycles were traveling northbound on State...
City record
-6:38 a.m.: theft. A past theft was reported in the 100 block of South Lester Avenue. -8:35 p.m.: investigate complaint. Police responded to a report about a person with a gun in the 700 block of Brooklyn Avenue. -8:18 p.m.: breaking and entering. Police responded to a report of a...
Vandalia closes multiple facilities as safety precaution
The Vandalia Recreation Center and all outdoor activities, as well as Cassel Hills Golf Course, Cassel Hills Pool and the Vandalia Senior Citizens Center will also be closed today.
Pedestrian strike occurs in Dayton overnight
The man was transported to Miami Valley hospital following the accident, according to regional dispatch. The extent of his injuries is unknown.
Cops Nab Man Accused of Killing 4 in Ohio Over ‘Mind Control’
A two-day manhunt for the suspect accused of gunning down four people in two houses in Ohio—allegedly because he believed he was the victim of mind control—has ended with his arrest in Kansas.Stephen Marlow, 39, was nabbed in Lawrence shortly before 9 p.m. on Saturday when a police officer on alert for the fugitive spotted his vehicle and followed him into a parking lot.The arrest came a day after Marlow allegedly went on a rampage 650 miles away in Butler Township, outside Dayton, Ohio, killing Clyde Knox, 82, and his wife Eva, 78, in one home and Sarah Anderson, 41,...
hometownstations.com
A Vaughnsville man killed in motorcycle crash in Auglaize County
New Hampshire, OH (WLIO) - A Vaughnsville man was killed in a motorcycle crash in Auglaize County Saturday night. According to the Wapakoneta Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol, troopers were called out to State Route 385 east of New Hampshire just before 7 p.m. There they found 31-year-old Gustavo Cardenas, junior dead of injuries from the crash. Troopers believe that Cardenas drove off the right side of the road, struck a culvert, and was thrown from his motorcycle. He was not wearing a helmet and the crash remains under investigation.
4 killed in Ohio neighborhood; authorities launch manhunt
DAYTON, Ohio (AP) — Four people were fatally shot in an Ohio neighborhood, authorities said Saturday as they searched for a man who is believed to be armed and dangerous. Police in Montgomery County’s Butler Township said officers were called to the area shortly before noon Friday on a report of shots fired. Chief John Porter said four victims with gunshot wounds were found at “multiple crime scenes.” All were pronounced dead at the scene. Police said they are seeking 39-year-old Stephen Marlow, who they believe fled the area in an SUV. They warned anyone seeing him or the vehicle to call 911 “and not approach him as he is still likely to be armed and dangerous.” The Montgomery County coroner’s office on Saturday identified the victims as 82-year-old Clyde Knox, 78-year-old Eva Knox, 41-year-old Sarah Anderson and a 15-year-old girl whose name wasn’t released.
Woman in court on aggravated burglary charges
LIMA — Allen County Common Pleas Court Judge Terri Kohlrieser on Thursday accepted into evidence a video of an interview conducted by Lima Police Detective Todd Jennings with Madison Coulter, a 21-year-old Lima resident charged with two counts of aggravated burglary for an incident that left one victim with minor knife wounds.
Centerville man convicted in deadly Greene County crash
SUGARCREEK TOWNSHIP — A Centerville man has been convicted of vehicular manslaughter in connection to a fatal Greene County crash in April 2020. Evidence showed that on April 19 2020, Jacob Entingh was driving a car with three passengers in Sugarcreek Township when he drove it into the t-intersection at nearly 100 miles per hour.
Daily Advocate
Crash sends two to Coldwater hospital
NORTH STAR – On August 4, 2022 at approximately 6:18 p.m. Darke County Deputies, along with Ansonia Rescue, and North Star Fire Department, were dispatched to the 14800 block of U.S. Route 127 in reference to a one vehicle crash with injury. Preliminary investigation revealed that a Black 2021...
sunny95.com
Union Co. deputy cleared in “suicide by cop” shooting
MARYSVILLE – A Union County grand jury has cleared a sheriff’s deputy of wrongdoing in the fatal shooting of a man during a domestic disturbance earlier this year. The panel found that the actions of Deputy Jacob Matejko during the incident on May 30 were justified and that Matthew Todhunter, 33, was attempting to commit “suicide by cop,” Union County Prosecuting Attorney David Phillips said.
Fugitive wanted for murder arrested in Dayton
During the morning hours of August 4, Lowe was located at an apartment complex in the 900 block of Wilmington Avenue. He was then taken into custody.
WANE-TV
Silver Alert issued for Wayne County man
WAYNE COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – A statewide Silver Alert has been declared. The Richmond Police Department is investigating the disappearance of Merle Church, a 51-year-old white male, 5 feet 7 inches tall, 150 pounds, bald with brown eyes. Church was last seen wearing a IU hat, maroon hoodie and blue jeans.
